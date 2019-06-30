finanzen.net
10.09.2019 17:00
Bewerten
(0)

Astronics Introduces the First Distributed Architecture Cabin Network Platform

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced today the introduction of a new cabin network platform, the Edge. Enabling connectivity, inflight entertainment and other network services, the Edge eliminates the need for a traditional headend server. It provides a secure, scalable and modular environment while being cost effective and easy to install.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005738/en/

The Edge is the first cabin network platform to utilize a distributed computing solution for IFEC providers. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Edge is the first cabin network platform to utilize a distributed computing solution for IFEC providers. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The Edge truly is a system built to address the future needs of the wireless cabin. We are very excited for its release and how it will shape the future for inflight entertainment and connectivity providers, said Michael Kuehn, President of Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification (CSC). "By providing a redundant, fault tolerant solution, the Edge is going to lead the way for the next-generation of the connected aircraft.

Offered by Astronics CSC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Astronics Corporation, the Edge is a distributed computing system where groups of networked computers share workloads to accomplish tasks. This allows for modularity and scalability for any size installation. The Edge system offers increased security while providing redundancy to eliminate the risk of a single point of failure within the system. This new architecture is a lightweight solution that can be installed overnight.

The Edge cabin network platform includes Edge SmartWAPs, the Aircraft IO (AIO) unit, and Solid-State Drive (SSD) content loader. The Edge SmartWAP utilizes the latest in Wi-Fi technology with an 802.11ax access point combined with a multi-core x86 processor. The AIO unit provides robust aircraft interface options and the SSD content loader provides up to 7.6 terabytes of additional/removable storage and content loading capabilities. Scalable configurations are possible, depending on needs, as up to sixteen Edge SmartWAPs and multiple AIOs can be installed per aircraft. Together with our in-house capabilities to provide STC and aircraft integration services, the Edge is unlike any other platform currently offered in the marketplace.

A list of key features for each component includes:

Edge SmartWAP

» 7th Generation multi-core, Intel Core i3 processor

» 16 GB DDR4 memory and up to 4 TB of SSD storage

» Latest generation enterprise-class, dual-band (802.11ax) wireless access point

» Qualified to DO-160G

Edge AIO

» Application processor, memory and storage (eMMC, M.2 SSD)

» Ethernet "bridge for all aircraft data, including ARINC 429/717, discrete I/O, analog audio, RS485, etc.

» 4G/LTE cellular modem

» Qualified to DO-160G

Edge SSD Content Loader

» Fully autonomous solution loads content in the background at gigabit speeds

» Solid state removable hard drive holds up to 7 TB of storage

» Utilizes a Linux operating system

» Qualified to DO-160G

The Edge distributed platform will be available Q2 of 2020.

Learn more about the Edge platform at APEX EXPO, where it will be displayed and demonstrated by Astronics CSC executives in Los Angeles, California, September 9-12, 2019 at booth 1429. Additional information and details on tech talks that will be given at APEX EXPO are available at www.astronics.com/apex-2019.

Astronics CSC serves as the global market leader for inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) hardware and software solutions for IFE providers, specializing in connectivity hardware, integration engineering, and certification services. Together with other Astronics subsidiaries, Astronics CSC offers the most complete set of IFEC hardware solutions available from a single vendor.

About Astronics Corporation
Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the worlds aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers, and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Companys strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets. For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

Nachrichten zu Astronics Corp (B)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    3
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Astronics B News
RSS Feed
Astronics B zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Astronics Corp (B)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Geldanlage der Zukunft

Wie sicher sind Investitionen mithilfe künstlicher Intelligenz? Und wie rüsten Sie Ihre Geldanlage für die Zukunft? Das und mehr erfahren Sie heute Abned im Online-Seminar. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Astronics B News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Astronics B News
Werbung

Inside

Diese Woche startet die IAA  Wie ist es aus technischer Sicht um die Autobauer bestellt?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Widerstand
Ist AT&T stark unterbewertet?
Vontobel: Tauchen Sie ein in die Kryptowelt und entdecken Sie Ripple
Der ultimative ETF-Ratgeber
Börse 1x1: Wie Top-Trader mit Saisonalitäten umgehen
Continental  Strikte Kostendisziplin
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Zwei Gaps stehen im CAC 40 im Fokus
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Astronics B-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Astronics B Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Man hat den Eindruck, dass sie der Zeit hinterherhinken
Der 100-Milliarden-Dollar-Plan des Kronprinzen
Das machen Strafzinsen mit der Psyche der Sparer
Mit dem Stiftungs-Trick organisiert Altmaier das Geld für die Klimarettung

News von

Wirecard-Aktie: Schlechte Nachrichten - Alibaba setzt auf Konkurrent Adyen
Nel-Asa-Aktie vor Kaufsignal: So viel Potenzial steckt wirklich in den Kursen
Siemens-Aktie: Das gab es noch nie - der Konzern stellt historischen Rekord auf
DAX im Plus: Hoffnung auf billiges Notenbankgeld stützt Europas Börsen - Air France-KLM-Aktie stürzt ab
DAX: Bis 12.600 Punkte unproblematisch

Heute im Fokus

DAX leicht im Plus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Gewinnwarnung: Deutsche Bank dämpft Ertragshoffnungen -- Cum-Ex-Skandal: Erneute Razzia bei Commerzbank -- Wirecard, Apple Keynote, BMW im Fokus

Investiert Volkswagen in Tesla? VW-Großaktionär facht Spekulationen neu an. Größter Aktionär Softbank will angeblich Verschiebung des WeWork-Börsengangs. Commerzbank- und Deutsche Bank-Aktie im Fokus: Banken droht von der EZB-Sitzung großes Ungemach. PayPal baut Geschäft mit Ratenzahlungen aus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:41 Uhr
DAX leicht im Plus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Gewinnwarnung: Deutsche Bank dämpft Ertragshoffnungen -- Cum-Ex-Skandal: Erneute Razzia bei Commerzbank -- Wirecard, Apple Keynote, BMW im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:02 Uhr
Apple Event im Live Ticker -- Apple-Aktie leichter -- Neue iPhones, Apple TV+ und mehr bei Keynote von Apple erwartet
Kolumnen
16:56 Uhr
Lohnt in Zeiten von Handelskriegen die Umschichtung in europäische Akien?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Microsoft Corp.870747
EVOTEC SE566480
Infineon AG623100
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
thyssenkrupp AG750000