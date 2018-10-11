Astronics Joins the Seamless Air Alliance

Astronics
Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced
technologies for the global aerospace, defense and semiconductor
industries, announced that it has joined the Seamless
Air Alliance as an "Adopter Member.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005884/en/
The Seamless Air Alliance is a consortium of companies dedicated to the
development and promotion of aircraft connectivity standards to
facilitate a simple, delightful experience for passengers. The goal of
the organization is to create standards that ensure continuous
connectivity from gate-to-gate anywhere in the world with the additional
potential benefit of reducing the hurdles associated with the
acquisition, installation and operation of inflight connectivity systems.
"By joining the Seamless Air Alliance, Astronics continues to take a
leading role in aircraft In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFE&C)
system development and certification by shaping next generation IFE&C
hardware technology explorations and advancements, explained Matt
Harrah, President of Astronics AeroSat. "With next-generation satellite
technologies coming on board, it is important to look across network
technologies to optimize the on-board connectivity architecture for
providing the most appropriate system configurations for airlines
business models. Astronics looks forward to collaborating with the other
Seamless Air Alliance members to develop new connectivity standards that
will improve the passenger experience.
"We are very pleased to have Astronics join the Seamless Air Alliance
and contribute their expertise alongside other market leaders defining
the next generation of inflight connectivity, said Jack Mandala,
Seamless Air Alliance Chief Executive Officer.
Astronics AeroSat provides aircraft IFC
antenna and radome systems and Astronics CSC provides aircraft inflight
entertainment hardware systems, as well as certification
services.
ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION
Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the worlds aerospace,
defense and semiconductor industries with proven, innovative technology
solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its
array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test
technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has
delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional
responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military
branches, completion centers and Fortune 500 manufacturing organizations
rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.
For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.
