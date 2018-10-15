Astronics LSI Granted Parts Manufacturer Approval for New Aircraft LED Landing and Taxi Lights

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for the global aerospace, defense, and semiconductor industries, announced today that the FAA recently granted Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) for the next generation of LED Landing and Taxi Lights, provided by its wholly owned subsidiary Astronics Luminescent Systems Inc (LSI). With this designation, these advanced LED lights are approved for use on commercial, business, and general aviation aircraft.

"Our newest generation of LED landing and taxi lights deliver a host of unprecedented advantages over filament-based lights (incandescent and halogen) in terms of performance and value, explained James Kramer, President of Astronics LSI. "Airframe manufacturers, airlines, and private owners can now incorporate these lights onto new and retrofit aircraft to take advantage of the lifecycle cost savings these lights deliver through high efficiency, low power, and long life operation.

About the Astronics LED Landing and Taxi Lights

The Astronics LED lights replace the traditional filament-based lighting systems used for landing and taxi lighting on aircraft, delivering a MTBUR (mean time between unscheduled removal) in excess of 30,000 hours compared with some traditional incandescent configurations that are rated at only 100 hours, saving maintenance time and effort and plane down time. Additional features include:

3 standard sizes  PAR 36, PAR 46, and PAR 64

Maximum performance - shock and vibration resistant with no filaments to break and a robust glass lens construction with special anti-fog coating

Power savings  comparable luminance at 80% less power than legacy systems

All aircraft use  approved for use on hundreds of aircraft models from Airbus and Boeing to Embraer and Gulfstream

RTCA DO-160 certified

Versions of these lights already flight proven on aircraft around the world

Astronics Luminescent Systems Inc. (LSI) is the supplier of choice for lighting systems for aircraft cockpits, cabins, and exteriors. With products ranging from avionics panels and light plates to anti-collision and formation lights to emergency cabin lighting and passenger information signs, Astronics LSI collaborates with customers to create reliable, optimal solutions. Forerunners in the industry with the innovative use of LED, HID and electroluminescent lighting technologies, LSI products provide illumination and safety for commercial and military aircraft worldwide.

Astronics LSI will showcase its landing and taxi lighting solutions at the National Business Aviation Association Convention & Exhibition (NBAA) in Orlando, FL, from October 16 through November 18, 2018. For more information visit Astronics LSI in booth #214.

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the worlds aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.

Note to editors: The Astronics LED Landing and Taxi lighting system will be on display at NBAA, in Orlando FL, October 16-18, in the Astronics booth, #214. Please contact press@astronics.com to set up a media briefing.

