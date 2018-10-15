Astronics LSI Granted Parts Manufacturer Approval for New Aircraft LED Landing and Taxi Lights

Astronics
Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced
technologies for the global aerospace, defense, and semiconductor
industries, announced today that the FAA recently granted Parts
Manufacturer Approval (PMA) for the next generation of LED Landing
and Taxi Lights, provided by its wholly owned subsidiary Astronics
Luminescent Systems Inc (LSI). With this designation, these advanced
LED lights are approved for use on commercial, business, and general
aviation aircraft.
The FAA has approved Astronics' next-gen LED landing and taxi lights for use on any commercial aircraft. (Photo: Business Wire)
"Our newest generation of LED landing and taxi lights deliver a host of
unprecedented advantages over filament-based lights (incandescent and
halogen) in terms of performance and value, explained James Kramer,
President of Astronics LSI. "Airframe manufacturers, airlines, and
private owners can now incorporate these lights onto new and retrofit
aircraft to take advantage of the lifecycle cost savings these lights
deliver through high efficiency, low power, and long life operation.
About the Astronics LED Landing and Taxi Lights
The Astronics LED lights replace the traditional filament-based lighting
systems used for landing and taxi lighting on aircraft, delivering a
MTBUR (mean time between unscheduled removal) in excess of 30,000 hours
compared with some traditional incandescent configurations that are
rated at only 100 hours, saving maintenance time and effort and plane
down time. Additional features include:
-
3 standard sizes PAR 36, PAR 46, and PAR 64
-
Maximum performance - shock and vibration resistant with no filaments
to break and a robust glass lens construction with special anti-fog
coating
-
Power savings comparable luminance at 80% less power than legacy
systems
-
All aircraft use approved for use on hundreds of aircraft models
from Airbus and Boeing to Embraer and Gulfstream
-
RTCA DO-160 certified
-
Versions of these lights already flight proven on aircraft around the
world
Astronics Luminescent Systems Inc. (LSI) is the supplier of choice for
lighting systems for aircraft cockpits, cabins, and exteriors. With
products ranging from avionics panels and light plates to anti-collision
and formation lights to emergency cabin lighting and passenger
information signs, Astronics LSI collaborates with customers to create
reliable, optimal solutions. Forerunners in the industry with the
innovative use of LED, HID and electroluminescent lighting technologies,
LSI products provide illumination and safety for commercial and military
aircraft worldwide.
Astronics LSI will showcase its landing and taxi lighting solutions at
the National Business Aviation Association Convention & Exhibition
(NBAA) in Orlando, FL, from October 16 through November 18, 2018. For
more information visit Astronics LSI in booth #214.
About Astronics Corporation
Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the worlds aerospace,
defense and semiconductor industries with proven, innovative technology
solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its
array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test
technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has
delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional
responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military
branches, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the
collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.
For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.
Note to editors: The Astronics LED Landing and Taxi lighting system
will be on display at NBAA, in Orlando FL, October 16-18, in the
Astronics booth, #214. Please contact press@astronics.com
to set up a media briefing.
