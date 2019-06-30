finanzen.net
13.09.2019 17:08
Astronics SATCOM Antenna Technology Selected for Collins Aerospace and SESs LuxStream Business Aviation Connectivity Service

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced that it recently executed an agreement with Collins Aerospaces to provide its Ku-band tail-mounted satellite communications (SATCOM) antenna technology for the Collins Aerospace KuSAT-2000 solution. Astronics AeroSat, a wholly owned subsidiary of Astronics Corporation, will supply the technology for this system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005366/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

"We are excited to provide our industry-leading tail-mounted antenna technology to Collins Aerospace as it teams with leading satellite operator SES to offer LuxStream, a high-speed broadband connectivity service for the business aviation market. Astronics is committed to supporting Collins Aerospaces world-class sales and support teams, said Matthew Harrah, President of Astronics AeroSat.

Collins Aerospace will be the primary point of contact for all sales and technical support requirements, giving dealers and customers an expedited and unified response to all questions concerning the LuxStream service and hardware solution. Collins Aerospace will receive direct support from Astronics technical team to address any customer requirements.

ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the worlds aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers and Fortune 500 manufacturing organizations rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Companys strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. One can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of the words "expect, "anticipate, "plan, "may, "will, "estimate or other similar expressions. Because such statements apply to future events, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be stated here include the state of the aerospace and defense and other mission critical industries, the market acceptance of newly developed products, internal production capabilities, the timing of orders received, the status of customer certification processes and delivery schedules, the demand for and market acceptance of new or existing aircraft which contain the Companys products, customer preferences, the rate of adoption of high-speed broadband connectivity in business aviation and other factors which are described in filings by Astronics with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this news release whether to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects, or otherwise.

