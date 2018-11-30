finanzen.net
22.04.2019 14:30
Astronics Selected to Supply One of the Largest U.S. Airlines with Innovative Inflight Entertainment Hardware Solutions

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq:ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical industries, announced today that it will supply inflight entertainment system hardware for a next-generation inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) system being developed by one of the largest airlines in the United States. Under the agreement, Astronics products will equip nearly 50 of the airlines new widebody aircraft.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005181/en/

Astronics will provide IFEC hardware for nearly 50 widebody aircraft of one of the largest airlines ...

Astronics will provide IFEC hardware for nearly 50 widebody aircraft of one of the largest airlines in the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)

Provided by Astronics CSC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Astronics Corporation, Astronics is now delivering production units that are a combination of new and existing products, both standard off-the-shelf and custom designs.

"We believe that being selected as a hardware solution partner for this airline is a validation of the quality and innovation of our product offerings. The airline relied on us to provide a significant portion of the design, development, and manufacturing services to deliver their solution on time and on budget, said Michael Kuehn, President of Astronics CSC. "Astronics offers the most complete and most widely deployed set of IFEC hardware solutions available from a single vendor.

The airlines new IFEC system will feature Astronics CSCs suite of products and solutions that includes the Summit Line Content Servers, CabinEdge Content Loaders, Cabin-ACe Wireless Access Points (WAPs), and a custom passenger control unit (PCU). Together these products enable the airline to offer on-board audio/video on-demand services that provide for redundancy, self-healing capabilities, and modularity for uninterrupted inflight performance.

Astronics has already completed flight worthiness testing and certification work for both DO-160G retrofit STC installations and linefit offerability. Astronics products fit seamlessly with the airlines existing inflight connectivity system.

Astronics supports practically all of the worlds IFE providers with hardware products and solutions. To learn more about Astronics inflight connectivity products, please visit Astronics.com.

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the worlds aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

