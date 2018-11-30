Astronics Selected to Supply One of the Largest U.S. Airlines with Innovative Inflight Entertainment Hardware Solutions

Astronics
Corporation (Nasdaq:ATRO), a leading provider of advanced
technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical
industries, announced today that it will supply inflight
entertainment system hardware for a next-generation inflight
entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) system being developed by one of
the largest airlines in the United States. Under the agreement,
Astronics products will equip nearly 50 of the airlines new widebody
aircraft.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005181/en/
Astronics will provide IFEC hardware for nearly 50 widebody aircraft of one of the largest airlines in the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)
Provided by Astronics CSC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Astronics
Corporation, Astronics is now delivering production units that are a
combination of new and existing products, both standard off-the-shelf
and custom designs.
"We believe that being selected as a hardware solution partner for this
airline is a validation of the quality and innovation of our product
offerings. The airline relied on us to provide a significant portion of
the design, development, and manufacturing services to deliver their
solution on time and on budget, said Michael Kuehn, President of
Astronics CSC. "Astronics offers the most complete and most widely
deployed set of IFEC hardware solutions available from a single vendor.
The airlines new IFEC system will feature Astronics CSCs suite of
products and solutions that includes the Summit Line Content Servers,
CabinEdge Content Loaders, Cabin-ACe Wireless Access Points (WAPs),
and a custom passenger control unit (PCU). Together these products
enable the airline to offer on-board audio/video on-demand services that
provide for redundancy, self-healing capabilities, and modularity for
uninterrupted inflight performance.
Astronics has already completed flight worthiness testing and
certification work for both DO-160G retrofit STC installations and
linefit offerability. Astronics products fit seamlessly with the
airlines existing inflight connectivity system.
Astronics supports practically all of the worlds IFE providers with
hardware products and solutions. To learn more about Astronics inflight
connectivity products, please visit Astronics.com.
About Astronics Corporation
Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the worlds aerospace,
defense, and other mission-critical industries with proven, innovative
technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers,
integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures,
interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50
years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with
exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers,
airlines, military branches, completion centers and Fortune 500
companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.
For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005181/en/