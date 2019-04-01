finanzen.net
01.04.2019 16:00
Astronics SmartTray® Patented Technology Sub-Licensed by HAECO

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq:ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical industries, announced today that Astronics and HAECO Cabin Solutions have collaborated to jointly integrate SmartTray® passenger electronic device (PED) holder technology for inclusion on HAECOs Vector economy seats in-arm tray tables.

HAECO has sub-licensed Astronics AES SmartTray technology for inclusion on its Vector Seating Platfo ...

HAECO has sub-licensed Astronics AES SmartTray technology for inclusion on its Vector Seating Platform. (Photo: Business Wire)

Offered by Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems (AES), a wholly owned subsidiary of Astronics Corporation, the licensed PED holder technology enables passengers to use their PEDs in a hands-free environment while gaining valuable tray table space. Astronics SmartTray technology is backed by over 11 patents covering PED holders on tray tables located on the seatback, in-arm, as well as for numerous mechanical and articulating concepts. SmartTray technology delivers superior ergonomics, improved space management, and improved comfort and convenience over conventional tray tables. In addition to the sub-license offering, Astronics also offers several configurations of PED holders for ready installation into all types of tray tables in any class of seat.

Initial installations of the SmartTray in HAECO seats has begun, with units already flying on a large international carriers A350 equipment.

Aaron Clarke, Vice President of Cabin Electronics at Astronics AES, commented, "With more airlines offering streaming entertainment straight to passenger devices, the SmartTrays built-in PED holder enables airlines to easily improve passenger comfort for a minimal cost.

"We have enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Astronics, one of the most experienced companies in passenger technology innovation. Their SmartTray offers advantages that set our seats apart in delivering a unique, comfortable passenger experience, said Jose Pevida, SVP of Engineering and Product Development at HAECO Cabin Solutions.

Astronics will display its SmartTray solutions in Stand 3B30 at the upcoming Aircraft Interiors Expo, April 2-4, in Hamburg Germany.

The SmartTray is a complementary technology to the EmPower® in-seat power solutions offered by Astronics. Passengers can plug their smart phones and other devices into EmPower power outlets in their seats, and with the SmartTray, provide a way to securely hold the device for hands-free operation while charging.

For more than 20 years, Astronics AES has developed and delivered intelligent power management systems to the worlds aerospace industry. The patented EmPower® in-seat power system is currently in service with more than 250 airlines. For details, visit Astronics.com.

ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the worlds aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

Note to editors: Astronics will display the SmartTray at AIX April 2-4 in Stand 3B30. Please schedule your appointment for a briefing by emailing press@astronics.com.

