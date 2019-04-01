Astronics SmartTray® Patented Technology Sub-Licensed by HAECO

Astronics
Corporation (Nasdaq:ATRO), a leading provider of advanced
technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical
industries, announced today that Astronics and HAECO Cabin Solutions
have collaborated to jointly integrate SmartTray®
passenger electronic device (PED) holder technology for inclusion on
HAECOs Vector economy seats in-arm tray tables.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005193/en/
HAECO has sub-licensed Astronics AES SmartTray technology for inclusion on its Vector Seating Platform. (Photo: Business Wire)
Offered by Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems (AES), a wholly owned
subsidiary of Astronics Corporation, the licensed PED holder technology
enables passengers to use their PEDs in a hands-free environment while
gaining valuable tray table space. Astronics SmartTray technology is
backed by over 11 patents covering PED holders on tray tables located on
the seatback, in-arm, as well as for numerous mechanical and
articulating concepts. SmartTray technology delivers superior
ergonomics, improved space management, and improved comfort and
convenience over conventional tray tables. In addition to the
sub-license offering, Astronics also offers several configurations of
PED holders for ready installation into all types of tray tables in any
class of seat.
Initial installations of the SmartTray in HAECO seats has begun, with
units already flying on a large international carriers A350 equipment.
Aaron Clarke, Vice President of Cabin Electronics at Astronics AES,
commented, "With more airlines offering streaming entertainment straight
to passenger devices, the SmartTrays built-in PED holder enables
airlines to easily improve passenger comfort for a minimal cost.
"We have enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Astronics, one of the
most experienced companies in passenger technology innovation. Their
SmartTray offers advantages that set our seats apart in delivering a
unique, comfortable passenger experience, said Jose Pevida, SVP of
Engineering and Product Development at HAECO Cabin Solutions.
Astronics will display its SmartTray solutions in Stand 3B30 at the
upcoming Aircraft Interiors Expo, April 2-4, in Hamburg Germany.
The SmartTray is a complementary technology to the EmPower® in-seat
power solutions offered by Astronics. Passengers can plug their smart
phones and other devices into EmPower power outlets in their seats, and
with the SmartTray, provide a way to securely hold the device for
hands-free operation while charging.
For more than 20 years, Astronics AES has developed and delivered
intelligent power management systems to the worlds aerospace industry.
The patented EmPower® in-seat power system is currently in service with
more than 250 airlines. For details, visit Astronics.com.
ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION
Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the worlds aerospace,
defense, and other mission-critical industries with proven, innovative
technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers,
integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures,
interiors and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50
years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with
exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers,
airlines, military branches, completion centers and Fortune 500
companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.
For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.
Note to editors: Astronics will display the SmartTray at AIX April
2-4 in Stand 3B30.
Please schedule your appointment for a
briefing by emailing press@astronics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005193/en/