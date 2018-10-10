finanzen.net
10.10.2018 00:34
Bewerten
(0)

Astrotech Announces Investment from CEO and Current Shareholder

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Astrotech Corporation ("Astrotech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTC) today announced that it has entered into and closed a private placement of the sale of its equity securities for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $3 million, before deducting offering-related expenses.

The Company plans to use the proceeds from the financing primarily for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Company expects that the addition of these proceeds to its balance sheet will enable the Company to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2019.

The Companys Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas B. Pickens III, has purchased, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $2.037 million, 866,950 shares of the Companys Series B convertible preferred stock at an exercise price of $2.35, the closing price of the Companys common stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market on October 8, 2018. The preferred stock will be convertible into an aggregate of 866,950 shares of the Companys common stock upon receipt of shareholder approval in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(b). In addition, a current Astrotech shareholder has purchased, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $963 thousand, 409,645 shares of the Companys common stock at a price of $2.35 per share.

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities are being made in a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), or applicable state securities laws, and will be sold in a private placement pursuant to Regulation D of the Securities Act. The securities being issued in the private placement may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement covering the resale of the shares of common stock acquired by the existing investor in the private placement, but not the shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the preferred stock.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state. Any offering of the securities under the resale registration statement will only be by means of a prospectus.

About Astrotech

Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) is a science and technology development and commercialization company that launches, manages, and builds scalable companies based on innovative technology in order to maximize shareholder value. 1st Detect develops, manufactures, and sells chemical analyzers for use in the security, defense, healthcare, and environmental markets. Astral Images sells film-to-digital image enhancement, defect removal, color correction, and post processing software, providing economically feasible conversion of film to the new 4K ultra-high definition (UHD), high-dynamic range (HDR) format. Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For information, please visit www.astrotechcorp.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Companys use of proceeds from the private placement transaction, whether we can successfully develop our proprietary technologies and whether the market will accept our products and services, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in the Companys Securities and Exchange Commission filings including the annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. Any forward-looking statements in this document should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Companys views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Astrotech Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
24.09.18
Astrotech sees widening losses in its 4Q results but gains ground in the explosives detection market (Proactiveinvestors)
29.06.18
Astrotech CEO to take 10% pay cut as part of cost savings plan (Market Watch)
20.06.18
Astrotech shares fall back to earth a day after soaring on EU acceptance of its explosives trace detector (Proactiveinvestors)
19.06.18
Astrotech shares blast higher after its new explosives trace detector Tracer 1000 clears EU hurdle (Proactiveinvestors)
19.06.18
Astrotech shares blast off after its new trace explosives detector clears EU hurdle (Proactiveinvestors)
04.04.18
Astrotech subsidiary?s new bomb tracer close to TSA approval in airports (Proactiveinvestors)
27.03.18
Astrotech soars as TSA accepts its explosives detection device into Air Cargo Screening Qualification Program (Proactiveinvestors)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Astrotech News
RSS Feed
Astrotech zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Astrotech Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.10.2016Astrotech BuyChardan Capital Markets
28.10.2016Astrotech BuyChardan Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Astrotech Corp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Astrotech News

24.09.18Astrotech sees widening losses in its 4Q results but gains ground in the explosives detection market
Weitere Astrotech News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Jobs - Alle Stellenangebote auf einen Blick
Das große Börsenspiel 2018! Jeder Wochengewinner erhält 2.222 Euro  jetzt noch anmelden und gewinnen! Es lohnt sich!
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Vontobel: Big Data, Künstliche Intelligenz und selbstfahrende Autos  der Beginn eines neuen digitalen Jahrhunderts?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - CAC40 - Mit Dynamik zum Support
DZ BANK - Infineon: Attraktives und zukunftsgerichtetes Portfolio
UBS: Allianz - Produktivitätssteigerung durch Kostenmanagement
ING Markets: DAX kurz vor Wende?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Astrotech-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Astrotech Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Erdogan erklärt der Marktwirtschaft den Krieg
Das sind Deutschlands mächtigste Aufsichtsräte
Weder gesetzlich noch privat  die dritte Krankenkasse
Das vierte Quartal wird für Anleger gute Einstiegszeitpunkte liefern
Ständig Kinderlärm beim Nachbarn? Das sollten Sie tun

News von

DAX schließt auf Sechs-Monats-Tief - Wirecard-Aktie bricht ein
Wirecard-Aktie minus 13 Prozent - Anleger machen bei Technologie- und Internetwerten Kasse
DAX schließt nach vier Verlusttagen im Plus - Wirecard-Aktie nach Einbruch gefragt
Dax sendet kleines Verkaufssignal
Wirecard-Aktie: Warum die Korrektur vom Montag eine Einstiegschance ist

News von

Besuch von Lionel Messi und Meetings auf dem Sportplatz: So ist es, bei adidas zu arbeiten
Wenn Amazon-Chef Jeff Bezos öffentlich kritisiert wird, hat er einen Trick, damit umzugehen
"Das wird ein Einschnitt für Daimler", sagt ein Autoexperte zum angekündigten Abschied von Finanzchef Uebber
"Eine neue Großzügigkeit": Welches Problem die Autoindustrie bei E-Autos verschweigt
"Müsste überlegen, ob ich auswandere": Frank Thelen erklärt sein Albtraum-Szenario für Deutschland

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Plus -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Google stellt Pixel 3 vor -- Gewinnwarnung: Kursrutsch bei Ceconomy-- Westwing-IPO floppt -- Commerzbank, freenet, Airlines, Wirecard im Fokus

Aktivistischer Investor kauft sich bei Starbucks ein. DAX-Aufsichtsräte verdienen deutlich mehr. Lufthansa und Laudamotion legen Streit bei. ElringKlinger-Aktie auf Tief seit 2009 - Finanzchef-Aussagen belasten. Symrise-Konkurrent Givaudan wächst in ersten neun Monaten. HSBC zahlt 765 Millionen US-Dollar wegen Hypothekenpapieren.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Automobilneuheiten-Messe
Neue Studien und Serienfahrzeuge
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 40 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 40 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
In diesen Städten leben die Superreichen
Welche Stadt ist besonders beliebt?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ihrer Einschätzung nach Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
09.10.18
DAX im Plus -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Google stellt Pixel 3 vor -- Gewinnwarnung: Kursrutsch bei Ceconomy-- Westwing-IPO floppt -- Commerzbank, freenet, Airlines, Wirecard im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
09.10.18
JPMorgan: Fed-Chef Powell hat Investoren 2018 1,5 Billionen Dollar gekostet
Sonstiges
01:00 Uhr
Die besten Fonds 2018: Einfach spitze!
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
RWE AG St.703712
TeslaA1CX3T
Ceconomy St.725750
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
BASFBASF11
Wheaton Precious MetalsA2DRBP
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
BayerBAY001
CommerzbankCBK100