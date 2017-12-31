finanzen.net
24.09.2018 13:05
Bewerten
(0)

Astrotech Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.

Thomas B. Pickens III, Chairman and CEO of Astrotech, stated, "Fiscal 2018 was an excellent year in terms of product endorsement at 1st Detect. We achieved three major milestones toward our goal of securing airports, borders, package distribution centers, and other public venues from explosive threats, as we strive to modernize the explosives trace detector (ETD) market. The three milestones include:

1.   1st Detect began Test and Evaluation (T&E) activities at the Department of Homeland Securitys Transportation Security Laboratory (TSL). The TRACER 1000 is currently undergoing Developmental Test and Evaluation (DT&E), and is expected to enter Independent Test and Evaluation (IT&E) in the coming months. A successful IT&E review would lead to TSL Certification. Once TSL Certification is complete, our product is ready to undergo TSL Qualification Testing and field trials, the result of which is a recommendation of whether the system should be placed on the Qualified Products List (QPL), which is necessary for deployment in U.S. airports.
 
2. The TRACER 1000 was accepted into the Transportation Security Administrations (TSA) Air Cargo Screening Technology Qualification Test (ACSQT) program. Certification under this program would enable the TRACER 1000 to be purchased for use in air cargo handling facilities throughout the United States, to include both package distribution centers and checked luggage at airports. This summer, the TRACER 1000 underwent substantial testing at one of the worlds largest package distribution companies, as well as at a major U.S. airlines cargo facility. Results from these tests will support the data package for submission into the ACSQT program.
 
3. 1st Detect applied to and was accepted into the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) Common Evaluation Process (CEP) for both aviation checkpoint and cargo security. ECAC Certification under this program would enable the TRACER 1000 to be sold to airports throughout Europe and other non-U.S. countries. Testing under this program kicked off this month and we anticipate feedback in the coming months.
 

There is no assurance that any of the further steps detailed in the milestones mentioned above will be achieved or that our technology will be approved by any of the programs listed.

"We believe these three programs represent the airport security and detection industrys most rigorous technology review programs, continued Pickens. "Government and commercial customers throughout the world consider certifications under these programs in their procurement decisions and investment strategies.

"The TRACER 1000 would be the first certified ETD driven by mass spectrometry, a technology that we believe offers far superior detection as compared to the currently-deployed, ion-mobility spectrometry (IMS)-based ETDs. With a near-zero false alarm rate, very high levels of specificity, and a considerably expanded library of compounds, our solution is expected to fill critical security gaps by improving screening efficiency, increasing throughput, and enabling officials to stay ahead of evolving threats.

"At Astral Images, we entered into a partnership with ColorTime, a leading post-production house, to incorporate our proprietary Image Correction and Enhancement (ICE) software and scanner hardware into their workflow. With ColorTimes customer base comprised of many major film studios, we are encouraged by the potential for our products to gain exposure on a larger scale, concluded Pickens.

Fiscal Year Financial Highlights

Management continues efforts to optimize our resources while reducing cost and adding financial flexibility.

  • On July 3, we announced the filing of a universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On August 20, the shelf registration statement became effective. The shelf registration statement provides flexibility in regards to our capital raising options.
  • Currently, monthly cash burn has been reduced to just over $750 thousand, a 15.0% reduction from our run rate in fiscal year 2018. This decrease was mainly driven by a reduction of headcount, optimizing our workforce, and an ongoing emphasis on cost reduction. Further, this represents a 33.3% decrease from the end of fiscal year 2016, when such cost cutting measures began.
  • Astrotech Corporation had no debt at June 30, 2018.

About Astrotech

Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) is a science and technology development and commercialization company that launches, manages, and builds scalable companies based on innovative technology in order to maximize shareholder value. 1st Detect develops, manufactures, and sells chemical analyzers for use in the security, defense, healthcare, and environmental markets. Astral Images sells film-to-digital image enhancement, defect removal, color correction, and post processing software, providing economically feasible conversion of film to the new 4K ultra-high definition (UHD), high-dynamic range (HDR) format. Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For information, please visit www.astrotechcorp.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether we can successfully develop our proprietary technologies and whether the market will accept our products and services, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in the Companys Securities and Exchange Commission filings including the annual report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements in this document should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

 

ASTROTECH CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(In thousands, except per share data)
     
June 30,
2018     2017
Revenue $ 86 $ 2,328
Cost of revenue   36     1,293  
Gross profit   50     1,035  
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative 5,629 7,508
Research and development 6,065 5,587
Loss on impairment of long-lived assets   1,693       
Total operating expenses   13,387     13,095  
Loss from operations (13,337 ) (12,060 )
Interest and other income, net   86     306  
Loss from operations before income taxes (13,251 ) (11,754 )
Income tax expense        (2 )
Net loss (13,251 ) (11,756 )
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest        (174 )
Net loss attributable to Astrotech Corporation $ (13,251 ) $ (11,582 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted 4,061 4,084
Basic and diluted net loss per common share:
Net loss attributable to Astrotech Corporation $ (3.26 ) $ (2.84 )
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:
Net loss attributable to Astrotech Corporation $ (13,251 ) $ (11,582 )
Available-for-sale securities
Net unrealized losses, net of zero tax expense (94 ) (20 )

Reclassification adjustment for realized losses included in net loss, net of zero tax expense

 

  124     60  
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Astrotech Corporation $ (13,221 ) $ (11,542 )
 
     
ASTROTECH CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share data)
 
June 30,
2018     2017
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 552 $ 2,184
Short-term investments 3,551 10,900
Accounts receivable 12 146
Inventory, net 7 166
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   154     269  
Total current assets 4,276 13,665
Property and equipment, net 733 3,180
Long-term investments 50 1,990
Other assets, net   81       
Total assets $ 5,140   $ 18,835  
Liabilities and stockholders equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable $ 112 $ 259
Payroll related accruals 412 907
Accrued and other liabilities 434 641
Income tax payable   2     2  
Total current liabilities 960 1,809
Other liabilities   188     256  
Total liabilities   1,148     2,065  
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders equity
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, convertible, 2,500,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017  
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 4,496,873 and 4,508,509 shares issued at June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively; 4,097,346 and 4,111,281 shares outstanding at June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively 190,570 190,382
Treasury stock, 399,527 and 397,228 shares at cost at June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively (4,128 ) (4,121 )
Additional paid-in capital 1,745 1,483
Accumulated deficit (184,164 ) (170,913 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (31 )   (61 )
Total stockholders equity   3,992     16,770  
Total liabilities and stockholders equity $ 5,140   $ 18,835  

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Astrotech Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
29.06.18
Astrotech CEO to take 10% pay cut as part of cost savings plan (Market Watch)
20.06.18
Astrotech shares fall back to earth a day after soaring on EU acceptance of its explosives trace detector (Proactiveinvestors)
19.06.18
Astrotech shares blast higher after its new explosives trace detector Tracer 1000 clears EU hurdle (Proactiveinvestors)
19.06.18
Astrotech shares blast off after its new trace explosives detector clears EU hurdle (Proactiveinvestors)
04.04.18
Astrotech subsidiary?s new bomb tracer close to TSA approval in airports (Proactiveinvestors)
27.03.18
Astrotech soars as TSA accepts its explosives detection device into Air Cargo Screening Qualification Program (Proactiveinvestors)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Astrotech News
RSS Feed
Astrotech zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Astrotech Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.10.2016Astrotech BuyChardan Capital Markets
28.10.2016Astrotech BuyChardan Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Astrotech Corp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Astrotech News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Astrotech News
Anzeige

Inside

UBS: Facebook  Aufwärtstrend in Gefahr
DAX-Future: Neue Marken
DZ BANK  Marktanalyse und Trading 2.0 zu DAX und Co.  So analysieren erfahrene Trader, denn Charttechnik alleine funktioniert nicht
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren  Discount-Zertifikate auf Bayer, Infineon, Lufthansa
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Investoren nehmen beim DAX ein paar Gewinne mit
So sparen Sie richtig für Ihre Rente
HSBC: Continental - Licht am Ende des Tunnels
Wenn die USA und China sich streiten...
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Astrotech-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Astrotech Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Italiener wissen, welches Erpressungspotenzial sie haben
Diese Münzen zeigen den Abschied vom Zarenreich
Darum sind Frauen die wahren Finanzprofis
Die unterschätzten Kosten eines eigenen Ferienhauses
Wir brauchen viel mehr bezahlbare Wohnungen

News von

Hoch im Kurs: Sechs Pharma-Aktien für ein gesundes Depot
Wirecard, Paypal und Co.: Wie Anleger auf die "Digitale Brieftasche" setzen
Koalition wendet Bruch ab - Maaßen wird Sonderberater
Dax unter Druck: Zollstreit USA/China belastet - Gerry Weber und Thomas Cook brechen ein
Anleger hoffen auf goldenen Herbst - Fed-Entscheid im Blick

News von

Dank 1.000-Euro-iPhones ist Apple eine Luxusmarke - und könnte eine ganze Generation von Nutzern verlieren
Amazon nutzt Fake-Pakete, um stehlende Fahrer zu überführen
"Unschlagbarer Vorteil": Warum die Silicon Valley Bank nach Deutschland expandier
Die Firma, deren Smartphone für 350 Dollar so gut ist wie das iPhone, bringt ein TV-Gerät auf den Markt
6 Gründe, warum ihr das iPhone 8 statt des iPhone XS kaufen solltet

Heute im Fokus

DAX leichter -- Neue Index-Regeln ab heute -- US-Sonderzölle gegen China in Kraft - China schlägt zurück -- GERRY WEBER-Aktie bricht um mehr als 20 Prozent ein

Ölstaaten entscheiden sich gegen Maßnahmen zur Preissenkung. Linde im EuroStoxx - Deutsche Bank und E.ON müssen gehen. Porsche steigt aus Produktion von Diesel-Autos aus. Dell lotet offenbar traditionellen Börsengang aus. Kanadischer Bergbaukonzern Barrick Gold schluckt Rivalen Randgold. ifo: Stimmung in der deutschen Wirtschaft leicht eingetrübt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 38 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 38 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
In diesen Städten leben die Superreichen
Welche Stadt ist besonders beliebt?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Parteien in Deutschland streiten sich um einen möglichen Militäreinsatz in Syrien. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:25 Uhr
DAX leichter -- Neue Index-Regeln ab heute -- US-Sonderzölle gegen China in Kraft - China schlägt zurück -- GERRY WEBER-Aktie bricht um mehr als 20 Prozent ein
Webinare
13:30 Uhr
So profitieren Sie als Anleger von Künstlicher Intelligenz, Digital Security und weiteren Megatrends
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
13:22 Uhr
Neue US-Sonderzölle gegen China in Kraft - China schlägt zurück und bricht Gespräche ab
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
EVOTEC AG566480
CommerzbankCBK100
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Apple Inc.865985
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BayerBAY001
Scout24 AGA12DM8
E.ON SEENAG99