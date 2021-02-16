  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
16.02.2021 21:17

Astrotech Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended December 31, 2020.

Since the beginning of the quarter, we successfully raised a total of $37.0 million in gross proceeds, strengthening our balance sheet for our future growth and expansion of our business. The financings will allow for continued operating expenses and working capital as we increase sales of our TRACER 1000 explosives trace detector (ETD) to DHL (Deutsche Post AG) and other customers in the security market, launch the AgLAB-1000-D2 into the hemp and cannabis industry, and develop, in partnership with The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, the BreathTest-1000 to screen for volatile organic compound (VOC) metabolites found in a persons breath that could indicate they may have an infection, including Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) or the resulting disease, pneumonia.

On the heels of the capital raises, we announced that 1st Detect exceeded $1 million in purchase orders and an additional $1 million in future service & support commitments for its TRACER 1000. In December, we also announced that the TRACER 1000 ETD received a Gold Award for the Best CBRNE Detection System category at American Security Todays ASTORS Homeland Security Awards program, the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program that highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today. We also continue to get closer to domestic sales at 1st Detect. Following the successful completion of non-detection testing last quarter with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA), we have entered detection testing, which is the final phase before the TRACER 1000 can be approved for cargo sales in the United States.

"We are excited to have our superior technology recognized by a leading voice in the security industry, to have passed the significant $1 million purchase order milestone, and for our progress with TSA. We believe that we offer the most advanced ETD on the market, stated Thomas B. Pickens III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Astrotech Corporation. "Our work to bring our Ag solution to the market continues to move forward as we receive positive feedback and much interest from prospective customers. Finally, our breath analysis efforts are progressing with The Cleveland Clinic Foundation and we hope to have an update on our work in the near-term, concluded Pickens.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Management continues efforts to optimize our resources while reducing cost and adding financial flexibility.

  • Through this release, $37.0 million in gross proceeds was raised through an S-1 public offering, an at-the-market ("ATM) public offering, and two registered direct offerings.
  • Commercial sales of the TRACER 1000 continued, leading to revenue of $130 thousand for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. For the fiscal year 2021, we have increased sales by $64 thousand, compared to the same period in fiscal year 2020. Additional purchase orders have already been received.
  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, SG&A expenses decreased $307 thousand, or 27.7%, and R&D expenses decreased $181 thousand, or 19.3%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Year to date through December 31, 2020, SG&A expenses decreased $583 thousand, or 25.2%, and R&D expenses decreased $427 thousand, or 23.8%, compared to the same period last year.
  • Monthly cash outlay for this fiscal year has been reduced to approximately $416 thousand, a 25.6% reduction from our cash outlay through the first six months of fiscal year 2020.

About Astrotech

Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) is a science and technology development and commercialization company that launches, manages, and builds scalable companies based on innovative technology in order to maximize shareholder value. 1st Detect develops, manufactures, and sells trace detectors for use in the security and detection market. AgLAB is developing chemical analyzers for use in the agriculture market. BreathTech is developing a breath analysis tool to provide early detection of lung diseases. Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For information, please visit www.astrotechcorp.com.

About AgLAB-1000 and BreathTest-1000

This press release contains information about our new products under development, AgLAB-1000 and BreathTest-1000. Product development involves a high degree of risk and uncertainty, and there can be no assurance that our new products will be successfully developed, achieve their intended benefits, receive full market authorization, or be commercially successful. In addition, FDA approval will be required to market BreathTest-1000 in the United States. Obtaining FDA approval is a complex and lengthy process, and there can be no assurance that FDA approval for BreathTest-1000 will be granted on a timely basis or at all.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the U.S. and worldwide economy, the timing, scope and effect of further U.S. and international governmental, regulatory, fiscal, monetary and public health responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Companys use of proceeds from its recent financings, whether we can successfully complete the development of our new products and proprietary technologies, whether we can obtain the FDA and other regulatory approvals required to market our products under development in the United States or abroad, and whether the market will accept our products and services, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in the Companys Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our annual report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements in this document should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Companys views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

 

ASTROTECH CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

Six Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Revenue

 

$

130

 

 

$

205

 

 

$

270

 

 

$

206

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

128

 

 

 

196

 

 

 

241

 

 

 

196

 

Gross profit

 

 

2

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

10

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

803

 

 

 

1,110

 

 

 

1,729

 

 

 

2,312

 

Research and development

 

 

758

 

 

 

939

 

 

 

1,367

 

 

 

1,794

 

Disposal of corporate lease

 

 



 

 

 



 

 

 

544

 

 

 



 

Total operating expenses

 

 

1,561

 

 

 

2,049

 

 

 

3,640

 

 

 

4,106

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(1,559

)

 

 

(2,040

)

 

 

(3,611

)

 

 

(4,096

)

Interest and other expense, net

 

 

(63

)

 

 

(43

)

 

 

(122

)

 

 

(55

)

Loss from operations before income taxes

 

 

(1,622

)

 

 

(2,083

)

 

 

(3,733

)

 

 

(4,151

)

Income tax benefit

 

 



 

 

 



 

 

 



 

 

 



 

Net loss

 

$

(1,622

)

 

$

(2,083

)

 

$

(3,733

)

 

$

(4,151

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

15,864

 

 

 

5,947

 

 

 

11,769

 

 

 

5,769

 

Basic and diluted net loss per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.35

)

 

$

(0.32

)

 

$

(0.72

)

Total comprehensive loss

 

$

(1,622

)

 

$

(2,083

)

 

$

(3,733

)

 

$

(4,151

)

 
 

ASTROTECH CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

December 31,
2020

 

 

June 30,
2020

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

22,121

 

 

$

3,349

 

Restricted cash

 

 

542

 

 

 



 

Accounts receivable

 

 

95

 

 

 

101

 

Inventory:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Raw materials

 

 

173

 

 

 

416

 

Work-in-process

 

 

221

 

 

 

38

 

Finished goods

 

 

194

 

 

 

222

 

Income tax receivable

 

 



 

 

 

429

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

76

 

 

 

117

 

Total current assets

 

 

23,422

 

 

 

4,672

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

85

 

 

 

99

 

Assets held for disposal

 

 



 

 

 

237

 

Operating leases, right-of-use assets, net

 

 

72

 

 

 

851

 

Other assets

 

 



 

 

 

71

 

Total assets

 

$

23,579

 

 

$

5,930

 

Liabilities and stockholders equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

 

228

 

 

 

239

 

Payroll related accruals

 

 

434

 

 

 

433

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

939

 

 

 

627

 

Income tax payable

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Term note payable - related party

 

 

2,500

 

 

 

2,500

 

Term note payable

 

 

421

 

 

 

210

 

Lease liabilities

 

 

82

 

 

 

339

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

4,606

 

 

 

4,350

 

Term note payable, net of current portion

 

 

121

 

 

 

332

 

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

42

 

 

 

623

 

Total liabilities

 

 

4,769

 

 

 

5,305

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized; 280,898 shares of Series D issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020

 

 



 

 

 



 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 18,941,345 and 8,250,286 shares issued at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively; 18,541,429 and 7,850,362 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively

 

 

190,610

 

 

 

190,599

 

Treasury stock, 399,916 shares at cost at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020

 

 

(4,129

)

 

 

(4,129

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

35,841

 

 

 

13,934

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(203,512

)

 

 

(199,779

)

Total stockholders equity

 

 

18,810

 

 

 

625

 

Total liabilities and stockholders equity

 

$

23,579

 

 

$

5,930

 

 

Nachrichten zu Astrotech Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Astrotech News
RSS Feed
Astrotech zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Astrotech Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.10.2016Astrotech BuyChardan Capital Markets
28.10.2016Astrotech BuyChardan Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Astrotech Corp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Astrotech News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Astrotech News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Oleg Juretschko von Invesco: ETFs handeln - Warum ist Liquidität so wichtig?
Disney trotzt mit Streamingdienst der Corona-Krise - Aktie auf Rekordhoch
DAX: Immer weiter Richtung Norden? So können sich risikofreudige Anleger positionieren!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones kann Rally fortsetzen
Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf ThyssenKrupp, Covestro AG, Henkel
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

So einfach kann Altersvorsorge sein
my-si: Neuer Robo Advisor wählt zehn gemeinnützige Partner - Gemeinsam für eine bessere Welt
Das Comeback der Zykliker? - Marktkommentar Februar mit Markus Koch
Der Höhenflug
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen. Jetzt anmelden.
Welcher Investoren-Typ bin ich? - 5 Kriterien zur Selbsteinschätzung
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Astrotech-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Astrotech Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Superzyklus bei Rohstoffen  so sind Sie dabei!
Wert von Einfamilienhäusern in Hamburg-Nord um 25 Prozent gestiegen
Jetzt spricht der grüne Bezirks-Chef, der das Einfamilienhaus auf den Index setzt
Das Ölpreis-Paradox und die geheimste Firma der Welt
Kurze Wartezeiten sind ein Plus der PKV  aber nicht das entscheidende

News von

Vier neue deutsche Top-Aktien-Favoriten der Deutschen Bank: Kurspotenziale von bis zu 45 Prozent
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Stichtag 26. Februar: Plug Power-Aktie steigt auf
Continental-Aktie: 250-Prozent-Gewinn avisiert
Zehn Hochkaräter fürs Depot: Diese Top-Nebenwerte glänzen mit erstklassigen Gewinnaussichten
TUI-Aktie: Massive Verwässerung oder sogar Pleite droht - das ist jetzt wichtig

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street uneinheitlich -- DAX schließt tiefer -- J&J beantragt EMA-Zulassung -- Bitcoin über 50.000-Dollar-Marke -- Palantir mit Verlustquartal -- AstraZeneca, Michelin, BHP, Lufthansa im Fokus

Hapag-Lloyd erwartet starkes erstes Quartal. Disney+ erweitert Angebot mit "Star" - Abopreis steigt. Altmaier und Wirtschaft wollen Öffnungsstrategie erarbeiten. Ex-Goldman-Sachs-Analyst wegen Insiderhandel angeklagt. Deutsche Post testet neue Art von Abholstationen. Platinpreis steigt auf Sechs-Jahres-Hoch. Zukäufe helfen Deutscher Börse - Credit Suisse rät erstmals zum Kauf.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Der Big Mac Index 2021
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

An den Grenzen Deutschlands zu Tschechien und zum österreichischen Bundesland Tirol gelten seit Sonntag schärfere Einreiseregeln. halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen