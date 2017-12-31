Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) subsidiary 1st Detect today
announced that its new explosives trace detector (ETD), the TRACER 1000,
has been accepted into the Transportation Security Administration
(TSA)s Air Cargo Screening Technology Qualification Test (ACSQT)
program.
"This represents a major step toward inclusion on TSAs exclusive Air
Cargo Screening Technology List (ACSTL) and having the TRACER 1000 used
at cargo facilities worldwide, said Thomas B. Pickens, CEO of 1st
Detect and Astrotech.
In 2007, the 9/11 Commission Act mandated that 100 percent of air cargo
loaded onto passenger aircraft must be screened for explosives. The
challenge of doing so has only increased in recent years, largely due to
a worldwide increase in cargo traffic. Earlier this month, two homemade
explosives were shipped via FedEx: one detonated inside a sorting
center, injuring a worker, while the other forced the shutdown of a
FedEx center near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
With a virtually unlimited library of detectable threats and a near-zero
false alarm rate, 1st Detects next-generation, mass
spectrometry-based ETD was designed to enable air carriers, freight
forwarders, shippers and independent cargo facilities to stay ahead of
evolving threats while optimizing cargo throughput.
"The recent events that took place in our own backyard only underpin the
importance of cargo facilities everywhere having the latest technology
for rapidly and accurately detecting explosive threats, said Raj
Mellacheruvu, Chief Operating Officer of 1st Detect and
Astrotech.
About Astrotech
Astrotech is an innovative science and technology company that invents,
acquires, and commercializes technological innovations sourced from
research institutions, laboratories, and internallyand then funds,
manages and builds scalable start-up companies for profitable
divestiture to market leaders to maximize shareholder value. 1st
Detect develops and sells chemical analyzers for use in the
security, defense, healthcare and environmental markets. Sourced from
decades of image research from the laboratories of IBM and Kodak, Astral
Images sells film-to-digital image enhancement, defect removal
and color correction software, and post processing services providing
economically feasible conversion of television and feature 35mm and 16mm
films to the new 4K ultra-high definition (UHD), high-dynamic range
(HDR) format necessary for the new generation of digital distribution.
Sourced from NASAs extensive microgravity research, Astrogenetix
is applying a fast-track, on-orbit discovery platform using the
International Space Station to develop vaccines and other therapeutics.
Demonstrating its entrepreneurial strategy, Astrotech management sold
its state-of-the-art satellite servicing operations to Lockheed Martin
in August 2014. Astrotech has operations throughout Texas and is
headquartered in Austin. For more information, visit www.astrotechcorp.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made
pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are
subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to be materially different from the forward-looking statement.
These factors include, but are not limited to, whether we can
successfully develop our proprietary technologies and whether the market
will accept our products and services, as well as other risk factors and
business considerations described in the Companys Securities and
Exchange Commission filings including the annual report on Form 10-K.
Any forward-looking statements in this document should be evaluated in
light of these important risk factors. The Company assumes no obligation
to update these forward-looking statements.
