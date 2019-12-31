  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
05.01.2021 22:49

Athleta Introduces Sleep Collection

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.01. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Athleta (NYSE: GPS) today unveiled its first-ever sleep collection, furthering its growth and reinforcing its position as a true lifestyle brand. Available today, the sleep collection aims to support women holistically and recognizes the importance of rest and recovery in her active life.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005970/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The entry into sleep was inspired by listening sessions with Athleta customers to learn more about their sleepwear interests and nighttime routines. Athleta resident sleep expert, Dr. Michael Grandner, who is board-certified in behavioral sleep medicine, collaborated with the brand to share insights into the importance of recovery and sleep in balancing an active lifestyle.

According to a poll released by the National Sleep Foundation, 67% of women age 18-64 experience sleep problems at least a few nights each week and 46% experience sleep problems every night. This can negatively affect health, well-being and ability to perform everyday activities. Rest and recovery play a vital role in improving daily performance, which is why sleepwear is a natural extension for Athleta, a purpose driven brand focused on empowering women. Athleta is uniquely positioned to bring this to market, as it continues to ignite a community of active, healthy, and confident women by supporting her throughout her entire day.

"More and more women are focusing on self-care and holistic wellness, and by offering sleepwear we are able to support her full lifestylefrom active performance to rest, said Mary Beth Laughton, President and CEO of Athleta. "We know from our masks launch this spring, that new category additions can be a great way to introduce more customers to our Athleta brand. We are excited about the possibility of reaching even more women while providing them an opportunity to make recovery a key component of their daily activities.

Fabrics are an important component of restful sleep, and each style in the 14-piece collection provides comfort for recovery. The sustainable and natural fabrics are ultra-soft and light weight, including a cloud-like rib knit, buttery TENCEL(TM) Modal jersey and cozy organic cotton. Designed with breathability, the collection provides a gentle, easy fit to aid in uninterrupted sleep.

The sleep collection is available now on Athleta.com. New styles will be added seasonally. Visit Athletas Instagram Stories for resident sleep expert Dr. Grandners tips for a great nights sleep.

About Athleta:

A certified B Corporation, Athleta creates versatile premium performance apparel designed by women athletes to inspire a community of active, confident women and girls to reach their limitless potential. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to carry a woman through her life in motion  from yoga and training to commute and travel. In 2016 the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its about 200 retail stores across the country, through its catalog, and at Athleta.com.

Nachrichten zu Gap Inc.

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
12.12.20
Kolumne zum Gender Pay Gap: Lohntransparenz senkt Männerlöhne (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
30.11.20
November 2020: So schätzen Experten die Gap-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
25.11.20
Gap: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
22.11.20
Ausblick: Gap legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
31.10.20
So stuften die Analysten die Gap-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein (finanzen.net)
23.10.20
GAP: EU-Parlament stimmt für umstrittene Agrar-Reform (Spiegel Online)
14.10.20
GAP-Aktie: GAP wieder mit Zuversicht (finanzen.net)
12.10.20
DAX-Check: Das Gap ist zu - was kommt jetzt? (Der Aktionär)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Gap News
RSS Feed
Gap zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Gap Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.11.2018Gap NeutralB. Riley FBR
21.11.2018Gap OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
19.10.2018Gap BuyStandpoint Research
11.10.2018Gap NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
24.08.2018Gap NeutralB. Riley FBR
21.11.2018Gap OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
19.10.2018Gap BuyStandpoint Research
15.05.2018Gap OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
17.11.2017Gap OverweightBarclays Capital
20.09.2017Gap OverweightBarclays Capital
21.11.2018Gap NeutralB. Riley FBR
11.10.2018Gap NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
24.08.2018Gap NeutralB. Riley FBR
10.08.2018Gap NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
02.03.2018Gap NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
20.05.2016Gap UnderperformMizuho
10.05.2016Gap UnderperformWolfe Research
10.05.2016Gap UnderperformMizuho
20.11.2015Gap SellUBS AG
20.11.2015Gap UnderperformMizuho

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Gap Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Gap News

12.12.20Kolumne zum Gender Pay Gap: Lohntransparenz senkt Männerlöhne
09.12.20Google app store fees to widen gap between Netflix. local OTTs
10.12.20Wage gap
09.12.20Tackling class gap in higher education must start much earlier than third level
31.12.20Pfizer questions UK move to lengthen gap between Covid vaccine doses
07.12.20Financial data sharing initiative can narrow income inequality gap
11.12.20: Black parents talk to their kids about money more than white parents. but the racial wealth gap persists
12.12.20US renewables look to plug funding gap as incentives hit
02.01.21Rangers edge 10-man Celtic to open 19 point gap at Scottish Premiership summit as Hoops' 10-in-a-row hopes hang by a thread
07.12.20How can the class gap in higher education be bridged?
Weitere Gap News
Werbung

Trading-News

Physische vs synthetische ETFs: Alles was Sie wissen müssen
Delivery Hero auf Rekordkurs
Daimler: Pulver verschossen?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Allzeithoch
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Lufthansa, Continental, Bayer
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Bitcoin und Co.: Krypto-Ausblick 2021
Zwischenstopp Geldanlage: Dr. Jan Ehrhardt im Interview mit Markus Koch
2020 - Eine Pandemie als Turbolader
Vieles spricht für breit aufgestellte Portfolios. Zum aktuellen Marktausblick 2021 von Allianz Global Investors
ETF-Replikation: Besser physisch oder synthetisch?
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Gap-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Gap Peer Group News

31.12.20Inditex-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
30.12.20Insiderhandel: Millionenstrafen nach unerlaubten Deals mit Gerry Weber Aktien
23.12.20Urban Outfitters (URBN) Down 14.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
17.12.20Inditex: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen
15.12.20MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX sehr fest - VW und Stahlwerte gesucht
15.12.20MÄRKTE EUROPA/Kräftiges Plus - VW ziehen den Sektor nach oben
15.12.20Inditex-Aktie in Rot: Inditex mit deutlichem Umsatzrückgang
15.12.20H&M-Aktie verliert: H&M mit deutlichem Umsatzrückgang
15.12.20ROUNDUP: Modehändler H&M und Inditex leiden unter Corona-Restriktionen
15.12.20MÄRKTE EUROPA/Freundlich - VW legen kräftig zu

News von

21 Ideen, die Sie und Ihr Finanzleben bereichern
Bitcoin ist jetzt Teil des Systems
Alle prophezeien den perfekten Aufschwung  und ignorieren zwei große Risiken
Das Ende der goldenen Ära am deutschen Arbeitsmarkt
Mieten oder kaufen? Die Antwort ist klarer als gedacht

News von

Jahresausblick mit Ferdinand Dudenhöffer: "Der Verbrennungsmotor ist ein totgerittenes Pferd"
Newsticker Corona: Zeitraum für Kinderkrankengeld wird verdoppelt
Aston Martin-Aktie: Mit Vollgas aus der Krise - ein Investment für Risikobereite
Newsticker Corona: BBC - Johnson wird neuen Lockdown für England ankündigen
DAX im Plus: DAX auf Rekordhoch - Achterbahnfahrt bei Bitcoin

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street letztlich höher -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Öl-Allianz OPEC+ kürzt Produktion -- Volkswagen mit Absatzsprung in USA - Gesamtjahr 2020 aber schwach -- Boeing, Commerzbank, Daimler im Fokus

US-Wahlergebnis zur Bestätigung im Kongress - Stichwahl in Georgia. QUALCOMM leitet Machtwechsel an der Spitze ein. General Motors nach Verkaufsplus im Schlussquartal optimistisch. Google-Beschäftigte gründen Gewerkschaft. T-Mobile kauft Mobilfunk-Aktivitäten in South Dakota. EU will wohl bis zu 300 Millionen weitere Impfdosen von BioNTech.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Impfungen gegen Corona sind gestartet. Haben Sie vor, sich impfen zu lassen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen