Atkore® Announces Brand Refresh, Builds on 100 Years of History

Atkore, a leading manufacturer of electrical, mechanical, and safety products today announced the companys refreshed brand to better reflect its future as a comprehensive infrastructure solutions company. For nearly a century, Atkore has grown through a deep understanding of the high demands of the construction industry. Atkores portfolio of industry-leading brands, coupled with its breadth of products and solutions, brings exceptional value to distributors, contractors and end users.

"Atkores refresh is both an inflection point for our business and a change in mindset. With a robust portfolio of legacy brands, the organization is elevating the Atkore brand to create a more seamless and consistent experience for our customers. This is an exciting opportunity for us to not only better reflect our aspirations for the future, but to simplify and standardize the brand around common principles," said Bill Waltz, Atkore President & CEO. "Together, we are letting the world know the advantage we provide as one Atkore based on a foundation of our Atkore Business System and our strong values."

Atkore is forging a future where all Atkore brands, suppliers, employees, customers, partners and communities are building better together  a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

Atkores industry-leading brand portfolio includes Allied Tube & Conduit®, AFC Cable Systems®, Heritage Plastics®, Unistrut®, Unistrut Construction, Cope®, US Tray®, Calbrite®, Calbond®, Kaf-Tech®, Columbia-MBF, Eastern Wire+Conduit, ACS/Uni-Fab®, Cii, Power-Strut®, Calconduit®, Razor Ribbon®, Calpipe Security®, Vergokan®, Flexicon, and Marco.

About Atkore

Atkore is a leading manufacturer and distributor of electrical, mechanical, and safety infrastructure solutions to power and protect the world. With approximately 3,900 employees and 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore manufactures electrical conduit, cable management systems, armored cable, metal framing, and security products and solutions. Atkores commitment to quality, service, and safety helps customers realize their vision. Atkore forges relationships and shapes the future with breakthrough results, enhanced technology, and innovative product offerings.

For more information, visit Atkore.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005977/en/