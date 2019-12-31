finanzen.net
+ + + Steigende Aktienkurse trotz Corona-Krise - kann das gutgehen? Jetzt im Podcast anhören + + + -w-
23.07.2020 01:02

Atkore® Announces Brand Refresh, Builds on 100 Years of History

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Atkore, a leading manufacturer of electrical, mechanical, and safety products today announced the companys refreshed brand to better reflect its future as a comprehensive infrastructure solutions company. For nearly a century, Atkore has grown through a deep understanding of the high demands of the construction industry. Atkores portfolio of industry-leading brands, coupled with its breadth of products and solutions, brings exceptional value to distributors, contractors and end users.

"Atkores refresh is both an inflection point for our business and a change in mindset. With a robust portfolio of legacy brands, the organization is elevating the Atkore brand to create a more seamless and consistent experience for our customers. This is an exciting opportunity for us to not only better reflect our aspirations for the future, but to simplify and standardize the brand around common principles," said Bill Waltz, Atkore President & CEO. "Together, we are letting the world know the advantage we provide as one Atkore based on a foundation of our Atkore Business System and our strong values."

Atkore is forging a future where all Atkore brands, suppliers, employees, customers, partners and communities are building better together  a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

Atkores industry-leading brand portfolio includes Allied Tube & Conduit®, AFC Cable Systems®, Heritage Plastics®, Unistrut®, Unistrut Construction, Cope®, US Tray®, Calbrite®, Calbond®, Kaf-Tech®, Columbia-MBF, Eastern Wire+Conduit, ACS/Uni-Fab®, Cii, Power-Strut®, Calconduit®, Razor Ribbon®, Calpipe Security®, Vergokan®, Flexicon, and Marco.

About Atkore

Atkore is a leading manufacturer and distributor of electrical, mechanical, and safety infrastructure solutions to power and protect the world. With approximately 3,900 employees and 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore manufactures electrical conduit, cable management systems, armored cable, metal framing, and security products and solutions. Atkores commitment to quality, service, and safety helps customers realize their vision. Atkore forges relationships and shapes the future with breakthrough results, enhanced technology, and innovative product offerings.

For more information, visit Atkore.com.

Nachrichten zu Atkore International Group Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20.07.20
Erste Schätzungen: Atkore International Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.05.20
Mai 2020: Experten empfehlen Atkore International Group-Aktie mehrheitlich zu halten (finanzen.net)
04.05.20
Ausblick: Atkore International Group vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
20.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: Atkore International Group informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
05.02.20
Atkore International Group vermeldete Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
03.02.20
Ausblick: Atkore International Group stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
09.08.19
Atkore International Group stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
05.08.19
Ausblick: Atkore International Group stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Atkore International Group News
RSS Feed
Atkore International Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Atkore International Group Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.10.2017Atkore International Group NeutralUBS AG
08.02.2017Atkore International Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
30.11.2016Atkore International Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
05.07.2016Atkore International Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.02.2017Atkore International Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
30.11.2016Atkore International Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
05.07.2016Atkore International Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Atkore International Group Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Atkore International Group News

20.07.20Erste Schätzungen: Atkore International Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Weitere Atkore International Group News
Werbung

Trading-News

Nie war ETF-Investieren einfacher
Bayer: Wieder Ärger mit Glyphosat
BMW will der Corona-Krise trotzen - Aktie vor Ausbruch
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Gewinnmitnahmen
Vontobel: Berichtssaison - Schweizer Unternehmen legen Zahlen vor
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Die V-artige Erholung der Märkte kennt Gewinner und Verlierer
Ginmon: Was Sie über ETF-Sparpläne wissen sollten, bevor Sie mit dem Sparen beginnen
Riesige Rettungspakete
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Markt-Highlights - Die beliebtesten Aktien der Top-Trader
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Atkore International Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Atkore International Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Gold-Silber-Lücke offenbart die Chance für Sparer
Wie Senioren teure Versicherungszuschläge vermeiden
Jetzt platzt für Normalverdiener der Traum vom Eigenheim
Mit diesen zehn Aktien profitieren Sie vom historischen EU-Deal
Eigentlich will niemand in eine Stadt wie Pforzheim

News von

Silberpreis: Starker Run auf Silber zu beobachten
DAX-Chartanalyse: Auch der mittelfristige Trend dreht
Geht es bei Nel Asa abwärts? Gleich zwei Vermögensverwalter setzen nun auf eine fallende Nel-Aktie
Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung: Das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen
DAX nimmt Rekord in Visier- EU-Einigung lässt Anleger jubeln

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Daimler wohl vor Abbau von 30.000 Stellen -- Staatsanwaltschaft stellt drei Haftbefehle gegen Wirecard-Vorstände -- Snap, EVOTEC, ABB im Fokus

Verdi: Ryanair-Schließungspläne treffen etwa 350 Flugbegleiter. Euro auf dem höchsten Stand seit Oktober 2018. Spotify schließt neue Lizenzvereinbarung mit Universal Music. Pfizer- und BioNTech-Aktien beflügelt: USA sichern sich Zugriff auf Corona-Impfstoff. Boeing 737 Max wird wahrscheinlich nicht vor 2021 wieder abheben. Corona-Krise bringt United Airlines tief in die roten Zahlen. Ferrari richtet neue Formel-1-Abteilung für Leistungsentwicklung ein.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/29: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22.07.20
DAX mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Daimler wohl vor Abbau von 30.000 Stellen -- Staatsanwaltschaft stellt drei Haftbefehle gegen Wirecard-Vorstände -- Snap, EVOTEC, ABB im Fokus
Sonstiges
01:07 Uhr
Gesetzliche Kündigungsfristen im Arbeitsvertrag - so kündigen Sie fristgerecht, die besten Tipps
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Die digitale Geldrevolution: Das sind die 7 Fintech-Highflyer
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
TeslaA1CX3T
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Amazon906866
NikolaA2P4A9
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
Microsoft Corp.870747
TUITUAG00
Lufthansa AG823212