Atkore Certified Again as Great Place to Work

Atkore (the "Company) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced the Company has been designated as a Great Place to Work-Certified company. The Great Place to Work organization is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"We are excited to receive the certification as a Great Place to Work, for our second year in a row, said Bill Waltz, Atkore President and Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition is a testament to the people-centric culture we have created in the workplace, and it reaffirms our commitment to our mission and our values.

Company employees completed the program's signature Trust Index© Survey that covered a variety of workplace quality experiences, including employees ability to perform their jobs, management credibility, respect and fairness, pride in their work, and camaraderie within the organization. Rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do. Highlights from the Companys survey results include:

88 percent of people are given a lot of responsibility.

87 percent said when they join, they are made to feel welcome.

86 percent of people feel they make a difference here.

About Atkore

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together  a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With a global network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions.

