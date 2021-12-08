  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
08.12.2021 00:00

Atkore Certified Again as Great Place to Work

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Atkore (the "Company) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced the Company has been designated as a Great Place to Work-Certified company. The Great Place to Work organization is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"We are excited to receive the certification as a Great Place to Work, for our second year in a row, said Bill Waltz, Atkore President and Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition is a testament to the people-centric culture we have created in the workplace, and it reaffirms our commitment to our mission and our values.

Company employees completed the program's signature Trust Index© Survey that covered a variety of workplace quality experiences, including employees ability to perform their jobs, management credibility, respect and fairness, pride in their work, and camaraderie within the organization. Rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do. Highlights from the Companys survey results include:

  • 88 percent of people are given a lot of responsibility.
  • 87 percent said when they join, they are made to feel welcome.
  • 86 percent of people feel they make a difference here.

About Atkore

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together  a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With a global network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions.

Nachrichten zu Atkore International Group Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20.11.21
Atkore International Group: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
17.11.21
Ausblick: Atkore International Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
03.11.21
Erste Schätzungen: Atkore International Group stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Atkore International Group-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
04.08.21
Atkore International Group präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
01.08.21
Ausblick: Atkore International Group stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
19.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: Atkore International Group präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
30.04.21
Atkore International Group stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
27.04.21
Ausblick: Atkore International Group legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Atkore International Group News
RSS Feed
Atkore International Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Atkore International Group Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.10.2017Atkore International Group NeutralUBS AG
08.02.2017Atkore International Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
30.11.2016Atkore International Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
05.07.2016Atkore International Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.02.2017Atkore International Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
30.11.2016Atkore International Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
05.07.2016Atkore International Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Atkore International Group Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Atkore International Group News

23.11.21Atkore Inc. to Participate at the Credit Suisse 9th Annual Industrials Virtual Conference
17.11.21Ausblick: Atkore International Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
20.11.21Atkore International Group: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um
Weitere Atkore International Group News
Werbung

Trading-News

Tesla  Korrektur beendet?
Tesla schraubt an Autopilot-Kameras
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Delivery Hero, Infineon, Continental
Inside-Day markiert Basis für neuen Trendschub
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Aktien der Impfstoffhersteller brechen ein
Die Inflation bleibt hoch
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
Die KFM Deutsche Mittelstand AG und IPConcept (Luxemburg) S.A. starten die Zusammenarbeit für den Deutschen Mittelstandsanleihen FONDS (WKN A1W5T2)
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Atkore International Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Atkore International Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Nach dem Tech-Crash - die Gewinner und Verlierer
Die Lebensversicherung wird für Millionen Deutsche zur Geld-Falle
Preisschock mit Verzögerung  was jetzt auf Bauherren und Käufer zukommt
Videochat und Roboter-Tour  endet jetzt das Zeitalter der Wohnungsbesichtigung?
Abstrampeln bei Peloton und Investieren wie die Ventures

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse mittelfristig: Panik ist unbegründet
Groß, stark und voller Energie: Elf Aktien, die jeder Krise trotzen
Allianz-Aktie versucht Comeback: Wann Anleger spätestens dabei sein sollten
DAX im Plus: Abnehmende Omikron-Angst gibt Europas Börsen Auftrieb
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit Bitcoin, RWE und Deutsche Telekom

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street letztlich weit im Plus -- DAX schließt über 15.800 Punkten -- Börsengang von Sportwagenbauer Porsche schreitet wohl voran -- Evergrande, Intel, BMW, VW, Deutsche Post im Fokus

EU schaut bei Nuance-Kauf durch Microsoft offenbar genauer hin. Darmstädter Merck und Palantir kooperieren bei Datenanalyse. Airbus bekommt Esa-Zuschlag für Exoplaneten-Mission. Chemiewerte leben nach positiven Studien wieder auf. Amazon wechselt nach 20 Jahren Chef für deutschsprachige Länder. Rohingya verklagen Facebook wegen Hetze auf Social-Media-Plattform.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen