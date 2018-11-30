Atkore International Announces John Deitzer to Join Company as Vice President of Investor Relations

Atkore International (NYSE: ATKR) ("Atkore or the "Company) today
announced that John Deitzer will join as Vice President of Investor
Relations, reporting to Chief Financial Officer, Mr. David Johnson,
effective July 1, 2019. In this role, Mr. Deitzer will have
responsibility as the primary point of contact and assisting in the
Companys relationships with the analyst and investment communities. Mr.
Deitzer succeeds Keith Whisenand, who is leaving to pursue a new
leadership opportunity outside of Atkore.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005743/en/
Mr. John Deitzer, Atkore Vice President-Investor Relations (Photo: Business Wire)
"Keith has contributed to driving increased awareness of Atkores
customer-focused mission, solid financial results and our long-term
strategy, commented David Johnson, Atkore Chief Financial Officer. "As
a result, we have built a strong framework that will leverage Johns
knowledge and experience to build upon our relationships and drive
stronger valuation for the company.
Mr. Deitzer joins Atkore from Alcoa Corporation (a spinoff of Alcoa
Inc.) where he managed the quarterly earnings release process, investor
roadshows as well as interactions with analysts regarding company
performance and strategic priorities. During his time there, Alcoa
Corporation was ranked as the #1 Investor Relations Program by
Institutional Investor Magazine in the Metals & Mining sector. Mr.
Deitzer also held investor relations and corporate strategy roles during
his tenure at H.J. Heinz Company, where he developed market analysis,
presentation materials and supporting information for quarterly earnings
conference calls. Mr. Deitzer was also involved in management consulting
and strategy at Alcoa, Inc. He gained commercial experience at PPG
Industries, where he held roles of Segment Manager and Global Account
Manager with responsibilities for growing the companys overall
leadership position in the aluminum extrusion coatings business and
serving one of the top accounts for the Asia-Pacific region.
Mr. Deitzer earned a Master of Business Administration in Finance and
Strategy from Carnegie Mellon University, Tepper School of Business, and
a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Case Western Reserve
University.
About Atkore International Group Inc.
Atkore International Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of electrical
products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation
markets and Mechanical Products & Solutions for the construction and
industrial markets. The company manufactures a broad range of end-to-end
integrated products and solutions that are critical to its customers
businesses and employs approximately 3,700 people at 61 manufacturing
and distribution facilities worldwide. The company is headquartered in
Harvey, Illinois.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005743/en/