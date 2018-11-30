Atkore International Announces John Deitzer to Join Company as Vice President of Investor Relations

Atkore International (NYSE: ATKR) ("Atkore or the "Company) today announced that John Deitzer will join as Vice President of Investor Relations, reporting to Chief Financial Officer, Mr. David Johnson, effective July 1, 2019. In this role, Mr. Deitzer will have responsibility as the primary point of contact and assisting in the Companys relationships with the analyst and investment communities. Mr. Deitzer succeeds Keith Whisenand, who is leaving to pursue a new leadership opportunity outside of Atkore.

Mr. John Deitzer, Atkore Vice President-Investor Relations (Photo: Business Wire)

"Keith has contributed to driving increased awareness of Atkores customer-focused mission, solid financial results and our long-term strategy, commented David Johnson, Atkore Chief Financial Officer. "As a result, we have built a strong framework that will leverage Johns knowledge and experience to build upon our relationships and drive stronger valuation for the company.

Mr. Deitzer joins Atkore from Alcoa Corporation (a spinoff of Alcoa Inc.) where he managed the quarterly earnings release process, investor roadshows as well as interactions with analysts regarding company performance and strategic priorities. During his time there, Alcoa Corporation was ranked as the #1 Investor Relations Program by Institutional Investor Magazine in the Metals & Mining sector. Mr. Deitzer also held investor relations and corporate strategy roles during his tenure at H.J. Heinz Company, where he developed market analysis, presentation materials and supporting information for quarterly earnings conference calls. Mr. Deitzer was also involved in management consulting and strategy at Alcoa, Inc. He gained commercial experience at PPG Industries, where he held roles of Segment Manager and Global Account Manager with responsibilities for growing the companys overall leadership position in the aluminum extrusion coatings business and serving one of the top accounts for the Asia-Pacific region.

Mr. Deitzer earned a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Strategy from Carnegie Mellon University, Tepper School of Business, and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University.

About Atkore International Group Inc.

Atkore International Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of electrical products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation markets and Mechanical Products & Solutions for the construction and industrial markets. The company manufactures a broad range of end-to-end integrated products and solutions that are critical to its customers businesses and employs approximately 3,700 people at 61 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide. The company is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

