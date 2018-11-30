finanzen.net
30.05.2019 20:30
Bewerten
(0)

Atkore International Announces John Deitzer to Join Company as Vice President of Investor Relations

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Atkore International (NYSE: ATKR) ("Atkore or the "Company) today announced that John Deitzer will join as Vice President of Investor Relations, reporting to Chief Financial Officer, Mr. David Johnson, effective July 1, 2019. In this role, Mr. Deitzer will have responsibility as the primary point of contact and assisting in the Companys relationships with the analyst and investment communities. Mr. Deitzer succeeds Keith Whisenand, who is leaving to pursue a new leadership opportunity outside of Atkore.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005743/en/

Mr. John Deitzer, Atkore Vice President-Investor Relations (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. John Deitzer, Atkore Vice President-Investor Relations (Photo: Business Wire)

"Keith has contributed to driving increased awareness of Atkores customer-focused mission, solid financial results and our long-term strategy, commented David Johnson, Atkore Chief Financial Officer. "As a result, we have built a strong framework that will leverage Johns knowledge and experience to build upon our relationships and drive stronger valuation for the company.

Mr. Deitzer joins Atkore from Alcoa Corporation (a spinoff of Alcoa Inc.) where he managed the quarterly earnings release process, investor roadshows as well as interactions with analysts regarding company performance and strategic priorities. During his time there, Alcoa Corporation was ranked as the #1 Investor Relations Program by Institutional Investor Magazine in the Metals & Mining sector. Mr. Deitzer also held investor relations and corporate strategy roles during his tenure at H.J. Heinz Company, where he developed market analysis, presentation materials and supporting information for quarterly earnings conference calls. Mr. Deitzer was also involved in management consulting and strategy at Alcoa, Inc. He gained commercial experience at PPG Industries, where he held roles of Segment Manager and Global Account Manager with responsibilities for growing the companys overall leadership position in the aluminum extrusion coatings business and serving one of the top accounts for the Asia-Pacific region.

Mr. Deitzer earned a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Strategy from Carnegie Mellon University, Tepper School of Business, and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University.

About Atkore International Group Inc.

Atkore International Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of electrical products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation markets and Mechanical Products & Solutions for the construction and industrial markets. The company manufactures a broad range of end-to-end integrated products and solutions that are critical to its customers businesses and employs approximately 3,700 people at 61 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide. The company is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Atkore International Group Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
09.05.19
Atkore International Group stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
05.05.19
Ausblick: Atkore International Group präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
04.02.19
Ausblick: Atkore International Group stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
26.11.18
Ausblick: Atkore International Group mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
05.08.18
Ausblick: Atkore International Group präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Atkore International Group News
RSS Feed
Atkore International Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Atkore International Group Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.10.2017Atkore International Group NeutralUBS AG
08.02.2017Atkore International Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
30.11.2016Atkore International Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
05.07.2016Atkore International Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.02.2017Atkore International Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
30.11.2016Atkore International Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
05.07.2016Atkore International Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Atkore International Group Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Atkore International Group News

05.05.19Ausblick: Atkore International Group präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
09.05.19Atkore International Group stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Weitere Atkore International Group News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital kurz & kompakt
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones fiel deutlich
Rocket Internet  noch kein Befreiungsschlag
DZ BANK - Mastercard: Wachstum vorprogrammiert
Davon könnte der Euro Dollar (EURUSD) profitieren
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: US-SPECIAL-WEBINAR MIT OLIVER BARON
HSBC: Fiat Chrysler und Renault  mächtige Autoallianz
Vontobel: Rohöl - Berg- und Talfahrt
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Atkore International Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Atkore International Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Scholz neue Steuerpläne versetzen Investoren in Angst
Berlusconis Mediaset steigt bei ProSiebenSat.1 ein
Warum dieses Urteil den Wohnungsmarkt in den Städten verändern könnte
Drücken Sie im Urlaub bloß nicht die Euro-Taste!
Das 4042-Euro-Urteil macht Deutschlands Mietern neue Hoffnung

News von

Wasserstoff-Aktie Nel Asa steigt immer schneller: Was Anleger wissen sollten
Gold- und Silberminen-Aktien: Was die Incrementum-Experten für Edelmetall-Papiere erwarten
DAX am Vatertag auf Erholungskurs - Springer-Aktie hebt ab
DAX: Richtungswechsel oder Pause?
DAX rutscht ab, Goldpreis steigt - und was Anleger sonst noch wissen müssen

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street wechselhaft -- DAX fester -- Investor KKR verhandelt über Einstieg bei Axel Springer -- Aldi eröffnet erste Filialen in China -- Beiersdorf im Fokus

Studie: Klimawandel ist größtes Risiko für Unternehmenswachstum. Tesla-Chef: Müssen für Rekord-Absatz in Q2 noch viel nachholen. Arzneimittel-Importeur Abacus Medicine verschiebt erneut Börsengang. Israel steht vor Neuwahlen im September. Ölpreise legen etwas zu. Deutschland muss keine Engpässe bei Seltenen Erden befürchten. Massiver Widerstand in Union gegen Regierungspläne zum Kohleausstieg. Sozialverbände und Gewerkschaften fordern CO2-Steuer.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 21 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 21 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 21 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die traditionellen Volksparteien haben bei den EU-Wahlen schwach abgeschnitten. Erwarten sie nun einen veränderten politischen Kurs Europas?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:14 Uhr
Wall Street wechselhaft -- DAX fester -- Investor KKR verhandelt über Einstieg bei Axel Springer -- Aldi eröffnet erste Filialen in China -- Beiersdorf im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
20:11 Uhr
So einfach eröffnen Sie ein Wertpapierdepot
Sonstiges
20:15 Uhr
Einfach europaweit in Immobilien investieren - mit nur einem Fonds
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Allianz840400
AlibabaA117ME
Scout24 AGA12DM8
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777