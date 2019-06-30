Atkore International Announces John Stampfel as Vice President of Business Development and Strategy

Atkore International today announced the appointment of John Stampfel to Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. He succeeds Mr. Mark Lamps who was promoted to the role of President of Atkores Mechanical Products and Solutions business earlier this year. Mr. Stampfel reports directly to Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atkore.

Mr. Stampfel will be responsible for developing corporate strategies focused on key business opportunities, including acquisitions, strategic alliances and other capital deployment initiatives.

"Johns experience in driving innovation, acquisitions and other new business development will be valuable contributions to Atkore in achieving our growth objectives. I am excited to have him join our team as we continue to deliver results that benefit both our customers and shareholders, commented Bill Waltz.

With a 28-year career at Eaton, Mr. Stampfel held a broad range of roles with increasing responsibility in sales, marketing, operations, service and general management. Most recently, Mr. Stampfel held the role of Vice President  Innovation and Strategy for the Electrical Systems and Services Group of Eaton. Prior to that, Mr. Stampfel was Vice President & General Manager for the Electrical Engineering Systems and Services Division. Mr. Stampfel also held the position of Managing Director-Eaton Industries (Netherlands) where he led the Electrical Solutions and Services business across the Netherlands, Belgium, UK and Abu Dhabi. During his tenure with Eaton, Mr. Stampfel also held roles of Plant Manager, Manufacturing Manager, Product Marketing Manager and Sales Engineer.

Mr. Stampfel received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Boston University, and earned certifications in Lean Enterprise Systems Design and Leadership Development.

About Atkore International Group Inc.

Atkore International Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of electrical products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation markets and Mechanical Products & Solutions for the construction and industrial markets. The company manufactures a broad range of end-to-end integrated products and solutions that are critical to its customers businesses and employs approximately 4,000 employees at 66 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide. The company is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

