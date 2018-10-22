finanzen.net
22.10.2018
Atkore International Announces Mark Lamps as Vice President of Business Development and Strategy

Atkore International today announced the appointment of Mark Lamps to Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. He will report directly to Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atkore.

Mark Lamps, Atkore Vice President-Business Development & Strategy (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Lamps will be responsible for developing corporate strategies focused on key business opportunities, including acquisitions, strategic alliances and other capital deployment initiatives.

"Mark is an effective leader who can successfully identify and execute strategic initiatives that drive growth, improve productivity and maximize synergies within a business. I look forward to his contributions to Atkore as we continue to drive increased value for our customers and shareholders, commented Bill Waltz.

Most recently, Mr. Lamps was Vice President-Technology for nVent LLC, an electrical products company that was a spinoff from Pentair LLC, where he was responsible for leading new product development and digitization activities. Prior to that, Mr. Lamps spent 23 years at Pentair, LLC with several of its divisions, including Vice President-Technology, Product Management and Strategy for Pentair Electrical; Vice President-Integration, Vice President & General Manager, and Vice President of Global Engineering for Pentair Technical Solutions; and Vice President-Global Engineering & Quality for Pentair Equipment Protection. Additionally, Mr. Lamps held international assignments as Vice President & General Manager for Pentair Technical Products-APAC and Pentair Enclosures-China. Before his 23-year tenure at Pentair, Mr. Lamps held engineering positions General Motors Corporation, after initially starting his career as a consultant with Andersen Consulting.

Mr. Lamps earned Master of Business Administration from Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University, as well as a Master of Science in Manufacturing Systems Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University.

About Atkore International Group Inc.

Atkore International Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of electrical products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation markets and Mechanical Products & Solutions for the construction and industrial markets. The company manufactures a broad range of end-to-end integrated products and solutions that are critical to its customers businesses and employs approximately 3,700 people at 62 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide. The company is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

To learn more, please visit at www.atkore.com.

