Atkore International Announces Mark Lamps as Vice President of Business Development and Strategy

Atkore International today announced the appointment of Mark Lamps to
Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. He will report
directly to Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atkore.
Mark Lamps, Atkore Vice President-Business Development & Strategy (Photo: Business Wire)
Mr. Lamps will be responsible for developing corporate strategies
focused on key business opportunities, including acquisitions, strategic
alliances and other capital deployment initiatives.
"Mark is an effective leader who can successfully identify and execute
strategic initiatives that drive growth, improve productivity and
maximize synergies within a business. I look forward to his
contributions to Atkore as we continue to drive increased value for our
customers and shareholders, commented Bill Waltz.
Most recently, Mr. Lamps was Vice President-Technology for nVent LLC, an
electrical products company that was a spinoff from Pentair LLC, where
he was responsible for leading new product development and digitization
activities. Prior to that, Mr. Lamps spent 23 years at Pentair, LLC with
several of its divisions, including Vice President-Technology, Product
Management and Strategy for Pentair Electrical; Vice
President-Integration, Vice President & General Manager, and Vice
President of Global Engineering for Pentair Technical Solutions; and
Vice President-Global Engineering & Quality for Pentair Equipment
Protection. Additionally, Mr. Lamps held international assignments as
Vice President & General Manager for Pentair Technical Products-APAC and
Pentair Enclosures-China. Before his 23-year tenure at Pentair, Mr.
Lamps held engineering positions General Motors Corporation, after
initially starting his career as a consultant with Andersen Consulting.
Mr. Lamps earned Master of Business Administration from Kellogg Graduate
School of Management at Northwestern University, as well as a Master of
Science in Manufacturing Systems Engineering and a Bachelor of Science
in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University.
About Atkore International Group Inc.
Atkore International Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of electrical
products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation
markets and Mechanical Products & Solutions for the construction and
industrial markets. The company manufactures a broad range of end-to-end
integrated products and solutions that are critical to its customers
businesses and employs approximately 3,700 people at 62 manufacturing
and distribution facilities worldwide. The company is headquartered in
Harvey, Illinois.
To learn more, please visit at www.atkore.com.
