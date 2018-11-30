Atkore International Announces Melissa Kidd as Senior Vice President of Sales for Electrical Raceway

Atkore International has announced the promotion of Melissa Kidd to
Senior Vice President of Electrical Raceway Sales, with responsibility
for developing strategic programs aligned with company goals that
promote sales growth and customer satisfaction, while driving earnings
growth and cash flow. Effective immediately, Ms. Kidd will report
directly to Mr. Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer of
Atkore.
"Melissa is a well-rounded executive with sales, marketing, operations
and engineering experience as well as P&L accountability, commented
Bill Waltz, Atkore President and CEO. "Melissa is an effective leader
with the necessary mindset, skill set and tool set required to serve our
customers, leverage the unique strengths of our sales team and deliver
results. Im pleased to have her in this important role serving
customers with the full Atkore electrical product portfolio that meets
their needs.
Ms. Kidd initially joined Atkore International in 2017 as Vice President
and General Manager with responsibility for leading the companys metal
fittings business, including market opportunities, product development
and business innovation. Prior to that, Ms. Kidd served as Vice
President at AMETEK, where she drove global sales and service channels
to deliver organic growth in a flat market. Prior to that, Melissa spent
six years as President of Faradyne Motors, where she delivered
measurable results around sales, profitability, ROI, and productivity.
Ms. Kidd also worked at Pentair, where she held progressive roles
associated with new product development, engineering, as well as
overseeing new sales growth. Ms. Kidd began her career at Rockwell
Automation, where during her 17-year tenure, she held progressive
leadership roles in electrical sales and product management that
resulted in global strategic growth, new product introductions,
expansion into emerging markets; selling strategies for new global
revenue; and new channels to market.
Ms. Kidd earned a Master of Business Administration from Virginia
Polytechnic University and a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical
Engineering from Marquette University.
About Atkore International Group Inc.
Atkore International Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of electrical
products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation
markets and Mechanical Products & Solutions for the construction and
industrial markets. The company manufactures a broad range of end-to-end
integrated products and solutions that are critical to its customers
businesses and employs approximately 3,700 people at 61 manufacturing
and distribution facilities worldwide. The company is headquartered in
Harvey, Illinois.
To learn more, please visit at www.atkore.com.
