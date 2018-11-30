Atkore International Announces Melissa Kidd as Senior Vice President of Sales for Electrical Raceway

Atkore International has announced the promotion of Melissa Kidd to Senior Vice President of Electrical Raceway Sales, with responsibility for developing strategic programs aligned with company goals that promote sales growth and customer satisfaction, while driving earnings growth and cash flow. Effective immediately, Ms. Kidd will report directly to Mr. Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atkore.

"Melissa is a well-rounded executive with sales, marketing, operations and engineering experience as well as P&L accountability, commented Bill Waltz, Atkore President and CEO. "Melissa is an effective leader with the necessary mindset, skill set and tool set required to serve our customers, leverage the unique strengths of our sales team and deliver results. Im pleased to have her in this important role serving customers with the full Atkore electrical product portfolio that meets their needs.

Ms. Kidd initially joined Atkore International in 2017 as Vice President and General Manager with responsibility for leading the companys metal fittings business, including market opportunities, product development and business innovation. Prior to that, Ms. Kidd served as Vice President at AMETEK, where she drove global sales and service channels to deliver organic growth in a flat market. Prior to that, Melissa spent six years as President of Faradyne Motors, where she delivered measurable results around sales, profitability, ROI, and productivity. Ms. Kidd also worked at Pentair, where she held progressive roles associated with new product development, engineering, as well as overseeing new sales growth. Ms. Kidd began her career at Rockwell Automation, where during her 17-year tenure, she held progressive leadership roles in electrical sales and product management that resulted in global strategic growth, new product introductions, expansion into emerging markets; selling strategies for new global revenue; and new channels to market.

Ms. Kidd earned a Master of Business Administration from Virginia Polytechnic University and a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Marquette University.

About Atkore International Group Inc.

Atkore International Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of electrical products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation markets and Mechanical Products & Solutions for the construction and industrial markets. The company manufactures a broad range of end-to-end integrated products and solutions that are critical to its customers businesses and employs approximately 3,700 people at 61 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide. The company is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

