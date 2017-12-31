Atkore International Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

Atkore International Group Inc. (the "Company" or "Atkore") (NYSE: ATKR) announced earnings for its fiscal 2018 first quarter ended December 29, 2017 ("first quarter").

"Atkore delivered strong results in the first quarter of fiscal 2018," commented John Williamson, Atkore President and Chief Executive Officer. "We drove organic volume growth, generated productivity savings and realized accretive earnings from integrating recent acquisitions that contributed toward double-digit year over year improvements in EBITDA and EPS," Williamson added.

2018 First Quarter Results

Three months ended December 29, December 30, ($ in thousands) 2017 2016 Change % Change Net sales Electrical Raceway $ 316,523 $ 242,385 $ 74,138 30.6 % Mechanical Products & Solutions 98,574 95,681 2,893 3.0 % Eliminations (539 ) (475 ) (64 ) 13.5 % Consolidated operations $ 414,558 $ 337,591 $ 76,967 22.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Electrical Raceway $ 56,160 $ 42,117 $ 14,043 33.3 % Mechanical Products & Solutions 10,809 15,781 (4,972 ) (31.5 )% Unallocated (8,482 ) (8,007 ) (475 ) 5.9 % Consolidated operations $ 58,487 $ 49,891 $ 8,596 17.2 % * Not meaningful

Net sales increased $77.0 million, or 22.8%, to $414.6 million for the three months ended December 29, 2017, as compared to $337.6 million for the prior-year period. Net sales increased $30.7 million due to higher volume of products sold for the metal electrical conduit and fittings, armored cable and fittings, mechanical pipe and metal framing and fittings product categories. Additionally, net sales increased $25.2 million resulting from the acquisitions of Marco Cable Management ("Marco"), Flexicon Limited ("Flexicon") and Calpipe Industries, LLC ("Calpipe") during the second half of fiscal 2017. Lastly, Net sales increased $19.0 million due to higher net average selling prices resulting from the pass-through of higher input costs.

Gross profit increased $5.2 million, or 5.7%, to $96.9 million for the three months ended December 29, 2017, as compared to $91.7 million for the prior-year period. Gross profit increased primarily due to the acquisitions of Marco, Flexicon and Calpipe during the second half of fiscal 2017 and higher volume of products sold, partially offset by higher input costs.

Net income increased $9.8 million, or 56.4%, to $27.2 million for the three months ended December 29, 2017, as compared to $17.4 million for the prior-year period, primarily due to a loss on extinguishment of debt of $9.8 million during fiscal 2017, lower interest expense of $3.2 million and lower income tax expense of $3.0 million due to the one-time tax benefit of the revaluation of the company's deferred tax liabilities as a result of the enactment of new tax legislation H.R.1. on December 22, 2017. The increase in net income was partially offset by higher selling, general, and administrative costs and intangible amortization expense resulting from the acquisitions of Marco, Flexicon and Calpipe in the second half of fiscal 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $8.6 million, or 17.2%, to $58.5 million for the three months ended December 29, 2017, as compared to $49.9 million for the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to higher volume of products sold, incremental Adjusted EBITDA from acquisitions during the second half of fiscal 2017 and improved manufacturing productivity within the Mechanical Products and Solutions ("MP&S") segment. Adjusted EBITDA margins decreased slightly to approximately 14.1% during the three months ended December 29, 2017, as compared to 14.8% for the prior-year period.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.41 for the three months ended December 29, 2017, as compared to $0.26 in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income per diluted share increased to $0.46 for the three months ended December 29, 2017, as compared to $0.28 for the prior-year period.

Segment Results

Electrical Raceway

Electrical Raceway Net sales increased $74.1 million, or 30.6%, to $316.5 million for the three months ended December 29, 2017, as compared to $242.4 million for the prior-year period. The increase was due primarily to $25.3 million of higher volume of products sold within the metal electrical conduit and fittings and armored cable and fittings product categories and $25.2 million of additional sales from the acquisitions of Marco, Flexicon and Calpipe during the second half of fiscal 2017. Additionally, Net sales increased $21.8 million resulting from the pass-through impact of higher input costs of copper and increased market prices within the PVC electrical conduit and fittings market.

Electrical Raceway adjusted EBITDA increased $14.0 million, or 33.3%, to $56.2 million for the three months ended December 29, 2017, as compared to $42.1 million for the prior-year period. The increase was largely due to higher volume of products sold and increased market prices within the PVC electrical conduit and fittings market. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA increased $4.9 million due to acquisitions during the second half of fiscal 2017.

Mechanical Products & Solutions ("MP&S")

MP&S Net sales increased $2.9 million, or 3.0%, to $98.6 million for the three months ended December 29, 2017, as compared to $95.7 million for the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to $5.4 million of higher volume of products sold within the mechanical pipe and metal framing and fittings product categories partially offset by lower net average selling prices due to product mix.

MP&S Adjusted EBITDA decreased $5.0 million, or 31.5%, to $10.8 million for the three months ended December 29, 2017, as compared to $15.8 million for the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margins decreased to 11.0% or the three months ended December 29, 2017, as compared to 16.5% for the three months ended December 30, 2016. Adjusted EBITDA decreased primarily due to higher steel and freight costs partially offset by improved manufacturing productivity and a higher volume of lower margin products sold.

Recent Events

On February 2, 2018, the Company completed a stock repurchase transaction whereby the Company repurchased from CD&R Allied Holdings, L.P. (the "CD&R Investor"), a related party, approximately 17.2 million shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a per share price equal to $21.77, which approximated fair value on the date of pricing for a total purchase price of approximately $375 million, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the stock purchase agreement. As a result of the stock repurchase transaction, the CD&R Investor ownership decreased to approximately 29%.

On February 2, 2018, the Company borrowed an incremental $425 million under the First Lien Term Loan Facility at an interest rate of LIBOR plus 2.75%. Under this financing transaction, the interest rate on the pre-existing First Lien Term Loan Facility was also reduced to LIBOR plus 2.75%. The Company used proceeds from the incremental borrowing to i) repurchase common shares from the CD&R Investor, ii) repay all outstanding loans under the ABL Credit Facility and iii) pay related fees and expenses.

Second Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Guidance

The Company's second quarter 2018 Adjusted EBITDA guidance will be in the range of $0.42 - $0.48.

The Company reaffirms its expectation that fiscal year 2018 Adjusted EBITDA will be in the range of $245.0 - $260.0 million and is updating its Adjusted EPS guidance to be in the range to $1.95 - $2.15 due to the expected impact of the federal tax reform and after giving effect to the stock repurchase transaction described above.

Reconciliations of the forward-looking 2018 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are not being provided as the Company does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such reconciliations.

About Atkore International Group Inc.

Atkore International Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of Electrical Raceway products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation markets and Mechanical Products & Solutions for the construction and industrial markets. The Company manufactures a broad range of end-to-end integrated products and solutions that are critical to its customers' businesses and employs approximately 3,500 people at 61 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes certain financial information, not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Further, these measures should not be considered substitutes for the performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. See non-GAAP reconciliations below in this press release for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in evaluating the performance of our business, and we use each in the preparation of our annual operating budgets and as indicators of business performance and profitability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin allow us to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and identify strategies to improve operating performance.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before: depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, income tax expense (benefit), restructuring and impairments, stock-based compensation, consulting fees, multi-employer pension withdrawal, certain legal matters, transaction costs, gain on sale of joint venture and other items, such as inventory reserves and adjustments and realized or unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when presented in conjunction with comparable accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") measures, is useful for investors because management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a profitability measure in evaluating the performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net sales.

Net Income Margin

We define Net Income Margin as Net income as a percentage of Net sales.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share

We use Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share in evaluating the performance of our business and profitability. Management believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing the Company's results that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure provide an indication of performance and profitability excluding the impact of unusual and or non-cash items. We define Adjusted net income as net income before consulting fees, loss on extinguishment of debt, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of joint venture, certain legal matters and other items. We define Adjusted net income per share as basic or diluted earnings per share excluding the per share impact of consulting fees, loss on extinguishment of debt, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of joint venture, certain legal matters and other items.

Leverage Ratio - Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA

We define leverage ratio as the ratio of net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) to Adjusted EBITDA on a trailing twelve month ("TTM") basis. We believe the leverage ratio is useful to investors as an alternative liquidity measure.

ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three months ended December 30, 2016 (in thousands, except per share data) December 29, 2017 As Adjusted* Net sales $ 414,558 $ 337,591 Cost of sales 317,691 245,926 Gross profit 96,867 91,665 Selling, general and administrative 51,595 43,928 Intangible asset amortization 8,687 5,589 Operating income 36,585 42,148 Interest expense, net 6,594 9,830 Loss on extinguishment of debt  9,805 Other expense (income), net 286 (376 ) Income before income taxes 29,705 22,889 Income tax expense 2,516 5,507 Net income $ 27,189 $ 17,382 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 63,316 62,642 Diluted 65,989 65,920 Net income per share Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.26

* Adjusted due to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2017-07 Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost.

ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 29, 2017 September 30, 2017 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,761 $ 45,718 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,230 and $1,239, respectively 203,733 224,427 Inventories, net 203,841 200,003 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,216 35,611 Total current assets 470,551 505,759 Property, plant and equipment, net 207,487 208,619 Intangible assets, net 337,067 344,289 Goodwill 148,061 147,716 Deferred income taxes 1,881 1,657 Non-trade receivables 7,004 7,052 Total Assets $ 1,172,051 $ 1,215,092 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities: Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt $ 4,215 $ 4,215 Accounts payable 116,747 125,618 Income tax payable 2,218 2,581 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 18,365 26,387 Other current liabilities 50,554 53,036 Total current liabilities 192,099 211,837 Long-term debt 527,802 571,863 Deferred income taxes 12,191 17,464 Other long-term tax liabilities 6,771 6,771 Pension liabilities 24,600 25,239 Other long-term liabilities 19,920 21,047 Total Liabilities 783,383 854,221 Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 63,519,172 and 63,305,434 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 636 634 Treasury stock, held at cost, 260,900 and 260,900 shares, respectively (2,580 ) (2,580 ) Additional paid-in capital 430,118 423,232 Accumulated deficit (21,920 ) (42,433 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,586 ) (17,982 ) Total Equity 388,668 360,871 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,172,051 $ 1,215,092

ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three months ended (in thousands) December 29, 2017 December 30, 2016 Operating activities: Net income $ 27,189 $ 17,382 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,210 13,628 Deferred income taxes (5,334 ) (357 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt  9,805 Stock-based compensation expense 3,564 2,720 Other adjustments to net income 1,559 1,831 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase price adjustments Accounts receivable 19,967 31,957 Inventories (5,396 ) (18,615 ) Other, net (9,819 ) (26,182 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 48,940 32,169 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (8,235 ) (3,964 ) Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale  3,024 Other, net 784 14 Net cash used for investing activities (7,451 ) (926 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under credit facility 204,000  Repayments under credit facility (247,000 )  Repayments of short-term debt (1,250 ) (4,200 ) Repayments of long-term debt  (637,350 ) Issuance of long-term debt  498,750 Payment for debt financing costs and fees  (4,294 ) Issuance of common stock 3,314 4,680 Repurchase of common stock (6,681 )  Other, net (48 )  Net cash used for financing activities (47,665 ) (142,414 ) Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 219 (1,135 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,957 ) (112,306 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 45,718 200,279 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 39,761 $ 87,973 Supplementary Cash Flow information Capital expenditures, not yet paid $ 615 $ 173

ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. ADJUSTED EBITDA The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income for the periods presented: Three months ended (in thousands) December 29, 2017 December 30, 2016 Net income $ 27,189 $ 17,382 Interest expense, net 6,594 9,830 Income tax expense 2,516 5,507 Depreciation and amortization 17,210 13,628 Loss on extinguishment of debt  9,805 Restructuring and impairments 262 389 Stock-based compensation 3,564 2,720 Transaction costs 645 1,560 Other (a) 507 (10,930 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,487 $ 49,891

(a) Represents other items, such as inventory reserves and adjustments, realized or unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions and release of certain indemnified uncertain tax positions.

ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION The following tables represent reconciliations of Net sales and calculations of Adjusted EBITDA Margin by segment for the periods presented: Three months ended December 29, 2017 December 30, 2016 Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Net sales EBITDA Margin Net sales EBITDA Margin Electrical Raceway $ 316,523 $ 56,160 17.7 % $ 242,385 $ 42,117 17.4 % Mechanical Products & Solutions 98,574 $ 10,809 11.0 % 95,681 $ 15,781 16.5 % Eliminations (539 ) (475 ) Consolidated operations $ 414,558 $ 337,591

ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted net income to net income for the periods presented: Three months ended (in thousands, except per share data) December 29, 2017 December 30, 2016 Net income $ 27,189 $ 17,382 Stock-based compensation 3,564 2,720 Loss on extinguishment of debt  9,805 Other (a) 507 (10,930 ) Pre-tax adjustments to net income 4,071 1,595 Tax effect (1,059 ) (571 ) Adjusted net income $ 30,201 $ 18,406 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 63,316 62,642 Diluted 65,989 65,920 Net income per share Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.26 Adjusted Net income per share Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.29 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.28

(a) Represents other items, such as inventory reserves and adjustments, realized or unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions and release of certain indemnified uncertain tax positions.

ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. LEVERAGE RATIO The following table presents reconciliations of Net debt to Total debt for the periods presented: December 29, September 30, September 30, September 25, September 26, ($ in thousands) 2017 2017 2016 2015 2014 Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt $ 4,215 $ 4,215 $ 1,267 $ 2,864 $ 42,887 Long-term debt 527,802 571,863 629,046 649,344 649,980 Total debt 532,017 576,078 630,313 652,208 692,867 Less cash and cash equivalents 39,761 45,718 200,279 80,598 33,360 Net debt $ 492,256 $ 530,360 $ 430,034 $ 571,610 $ 659,507 TTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 236,204 $ 227,608 $ 235,002 $ 163,949 $ 126,597 Total debt/TTM Adjusted EBITDA 2.3 x 2.5 x 2.7 x 4.0 x 5.5 x Net debt/TTM Adjusted EBITDA 2.1 x 2.3 x 1.8 x 3.5 x 5.2 x

ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended December 29, 2017: TTM Three months ended December 29, December 29, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in thousands) 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 Net income $ 94,446 $ 27,189 $ 20,857 $ 27,465 $ 18,935 Interest expense, net 23,362 6,594 5,726 5,811 5,231 Income tax expense 38,495 2,516 12,173 11,431 12,375 Depreciation and amortization 58,309 17,210 14,485 13,341 13,273 Restructuring and impairments 1,129 262 556 (101 ) 412 Stock-based compensation 13,632 3,564 3,420 3,064 3,584 Certain legal matters 7,551  50  7,501 Transaction costs 3,863 645 2,235 845 138 Gain on sale of joint venture (5,774 )    (5,774 ) Other 1,191 507 60 177 447 Adjusted EBITDA $ 236,204 $ 58,487 $ 59,562 $ 62,033 $ 56,122

