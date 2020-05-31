  • Suche
26.01.2021 00:05

Atkore International Group Inc. Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

Atkore International Group Inc. (the "Company) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced the Company released its inaugural 2020 Sustainability Report. The report highlights many of Atkores programs and initiatives related to Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) topics. Several notable achievements within the report include:

  • The Company achieved its lowest Global Recordable Incident Rate to date of 2.0, based on the U.S. OSHA definition for recordability.
  • The Company increased the number of our sites participating in the ENERGY STAR® Challenge for Industry to 12, covering 50% of Atkores energy demand
  • At the Companys headquarters in Harvey, Illinois, the corporate leadership team and the Atkore Family Foundation donated a combined $50,000 to a local community center to support staffing for virtual learning classrooms as a result of COVID-19.

"Sustainability has always been part of our culture at Atkore, remarked Bill Waltz, Atkore President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud of our efforts to date and remain committed to driving responsible and sustainable business practices that are important to our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities.

The report was prepared in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standard for Electrical & Electronic Equipment, disclosing metrics from both standards.

The report can be found on the ESG page of the Atkore website. (https://investors.atkore.com/environment-social-and-governance/overview).

About Atkore International Group Inc.

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together  a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With approximately 3,700 employees and 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.

To learn more, please visit at www.atkore.com.

