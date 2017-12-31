Atkore Names Michael V. Schrock to Board of Directors

Atkore International Group Inc. ("Atkore) (NYSE: ATKR), today announced
the appointment of Michael V. Schrock to the companys Board of
Directors. His appointment gives the company ten directors, seven of
whom are independent.
"We are pleased to have Mike join our Board," said Philip Knisely,
Chairman of Atkore. "His extensive knowledge and experience leading
major industrial companies and public board service will be beneficial
as Atkore continues executing upon its growth strategy.
John Williamson, President and CEO of Atkore noted, "Mike is a highly
regarded executive who has been immersed in the electrical industry and
has been a proponent of leveraging a foundational business system to
drive company objectives. His advice and contributions will be
beneficial to Atkore as we continue delivering value to our customers,
employees and shareholders.
About Michael Schrock
Mr. Schrock is a senior operating advisor of Oak Hill Capital Partners.
He retired in 2013 from Pentair LLC, a global water, fluid, thermal
management, and equipment protection company. Mr. Schrock began his
Pentair career in 1999, where he most recently served as President and
Chief Operating Officer, beginning in 2006. His other roles at Pentair
included President of Water Technologies Americas and President of the
Pump and Pool Group and President and COO of Pentair Technical Products.
Prior to joining Pentair, Mr. Schrock held numerous senior leadership
positions at Honeywell International Inc. He currently serves on the
boards of Berlin Packaging, MTS Corporation, and Plexus Corporation, as
well as serving on the Board of Governors of the St. Thomas School of
Engineering. Mr. Schrock earned a B.S. from Bradley University and an
M.B.A. from the Kellogg School at Northwestern University.
About Atkore International
Atkore International Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of Electrical
Raceway products primarily for the non-residential construction and
renovation markets and Mechanical Products & Solutions for the
construction and industrial markets. The company manufactures a broad
range of end-to-end integrated products and solutions that are critical
to its customers businesses and employs approximately 3,500 people at
58 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide. The company is
headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.
