Atlas Financial Holdings Announces 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) ("Atlas or the "Company)
today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended
March 31, 2018.
Management Comments
Scott D. Wollney, Atlas President and CEO, stated, "We achieved a solid
start to 2018 with a focus on underwriting profitability. Our
expectation is that the conservative approach weve taken with respect
to current year loss ratio coupled with incremental rate increases and
our continued stringent evaluation of claims inventory and subsequent
closure levels will optimize retained earnings over time. By leveraging
analytics to amplify the core expertise weve established as a
specialist, our team works diligently to identify challenging claims,
with the goal of ensuring that we defend our clients against
non-meritorious claims but also proactively settle appropriate claims as
quickly and accurately as possible. In addition to overall rate
activity, we are confident that our investment in technology and
analytics is also having a positive impact on underwriting activities.
The first quarter illustrates the earnings power of our business with an
annualized return on equity of 24.3% in the first quarter compared to
14.9% in the prior year quarter.
Financial and Operational Review
Premiums Written: For the three month period ended March 31,
2018, gross premiums written was $95.6 million compared to $98.5 million
for the three month period ended March 31, 2017, representing a 3.0%
decrease. Gross premiums written decreased primarily due to the
non-renewal of one large Illinois taxi fleet as a result of disciplined
underwriting practices.
Geographic Distribution: The Company is licensed in 49 states and
the District of Columbia. Atlas actively writes its core business in 42
of these states plus the District of Columbia. Compared to the three
month period ended March 31, 2017, Atlas experienced growth in gross
premiums written in its core business in 24 states for the three month
period ended March 31, 2018. Based on the Companys commitment to
optimize return on deployed capital, the Company utilizes predictive
analytics based pricing coupled with its strong value proposition to
grow market share in environments that are favorable and is prepared to
reduce exposure to those that are more challenging.
Combined Ratio: Atlas combined ratio increased for the three
month period ended March 31, 2018 to 89.3%, compared to 86.9% in the
prior year period.
-
Loss Ratio: The loss ratio relating to claims incurred for the
three month period ended March 31, 2018 was 62.7%, compared to 60.5%
for the three month period ended March 31, 2017. The loss ratio
increased over the prior year period primarily as a result of the
Companys continued review of underwriting profitability by product
and state and higher than expected claim cost associated with Atlas
participation in non-voluntary assigned risk pools and run-off
commercial auto. For reference, 1.4 percentage points of the
year-over-year difference is attributable to assigned risk business,
reflecting the challenges facing broader commercial auto, with the
remainder of the change attributable to a more conservative current
year loss ratio selection. As previously announced, the Company is
utilizing machine learning based predictive analytics in the claim
area, in addition to using it as an underwriting tool, to further
benefit from the data and experience within its organization. Atlas
believes this approach amplifies the value of the assets accumulated
over its operating subsidiaries many years spent focusing on niche
target markets to model potential risk and deliver value for both
customers and stakeholders. On a year over year basis, the Company
expects its loss ratio to continue to generally trend in a positive
direction based on prior year and potential future pricing,
underwriting and claims activities.
-
Underwriting Expense Ratio: The underwriting expense ratio for
the three month period ended March 31, 2018 was 26.6% compared to
26.4% for the three month period ended March 31, 2017. The ratio
increased mainly because of higher than average acquisition costs in
the quarter. The average was higher due to the non-renewal of the one
large taxi fleet in Illinois which had been historically underwritten
at zero commissions. As previously indicated, due to seasonality and
the timing of certain expenses, the Company believes the full year
expense ratio is a more indicative measure of efficiency that the
ratio in any given quarter. Atlas remains focused on continually
enhancing its value proposition through re-investment into research
and development to ensure that its organization is able to continue
leading the industry in terms of existing and developing niche markets
on which Atlas focuses.
The table below details the comparisons of each component of the
Companys combined ratio for the periods indicated (after accounting for
the effect of quota share reinsurance):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Month Periods Ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
March 31, 2017
|
Loss Ratio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current accident year
|
|
60.7
|
|
%
|
|
59.9
|
|
%
|
Prior accident years
|
|
2.0
|
|
%
|
|
0.6
|
|
%
|
Loss Ratio
|
|
62.7
|
|
%
|
|
60.5
|
|
%
|
Underwriting Expense Ratio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition cost ratio
|
|
10.7
|
|
%
|
|
10.5
|
|
%
|
Other underwriting expense ratio
|
|
16.8
|
|
%
|
|
16.0
|
|
%
|
DPAC amortization ratio
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
%
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
%
|
Underwriting expense ratio before expenses related to stock purchase
agreements and share-based compensation expenses
|
|
27.0
|
|
%
|
|
25.7
|
|
%
|
Expenses recovered related to stock purchase agreement ratio
|
|
(0.9
|
)
|
%
|
|
|
|
%
|
Share-based compensation expense ratio
|
|
0.5
|
|
%
|
|
0.7
|
|
%
|
Underwriting expense ratio
|
|
26.6
|
|
%
|
|
26.4
|
|
%
|
Total combined ratio
|
|
89.3
|
|
%
|
|
86.9
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As the Company continues the use of quota share reinsurance, and
potentially changes the percentage of ceded premiums under its contract,
the impact on the individual ratios of acquisition cost and other
underwriting expense will vary. On a pro-forma basis, as if there was no
quota share reinsurance in place, the components of the underwriting
expense ratio for the periods indicated would have been as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Month Periods Ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
March 31, 2017
|
Acquisition costs
|
|
13.3
|
%
|
|
13.7
|
%
|
Other insurance general and administrative expenses
|
|
15.1
|
%
|
|
14.0
|
%
|
DPAC amortization
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
|
(0.7
|
)%
|
Expenses recovered related to stock purchase agreements
|
|
(0.8
|
)%
|
|
|
%
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
Total underwriting expense ratio
|
|
27.6
|
%
|
|
27.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underwriting Results: Underwriting profit decreased to $6.0
million for the three month period ended March 31, 2018, compared to
$6.3 million in the same period of the prior year, representing a 5.8%
decrease.
Net Income before Income Taxes: Net income before income taxes
decreased to $6.8 million for the three month period ended March 31,
2018, compared to $7.5 million in the same period of the prior year,
representing a 8.7% decrease.
Income Taxes: Atlas recognized tax expense of $1.3 million for
the three month period ended March 31, 2018 compared to a tax expense of
$2.6 million in the same period of the prior year.
Net Income: Atlas reported net income of $5.5 million for the
three month period ended March 31, 2018, compared to $4.9 million for
the three month period ended March 31, 2017.
Earnings per common share ("EPS): Atlas generated $0.45 earnings
per common share diluted for the three month period ended March 31,
2018. This compares to $0.40 earnings per common share diluted as
reported for the three month period ended March 31, 2017.
Share Count: The following chart illustrates Atlas potential
dilutive common shares for the three month periods ended March 31, 2018
and 2017:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Month Periods Ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
March 31, 2017
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
12,140,587
|
|
12,045,519
|
Dilutive potential ordinary shares:
|
|
|
|
|
Dilutive stock options
|
|
57,474
|
|
155,049
|
Dilutive average common shares outstanding
|
|
12,198,061
|
|
12,200,568
|
|
|
|
|
The effects of convertible instruments are excluded from the computation
of earnings per common share diluted in periods in which the effect
would be anti-dilutive. For the three month periods ended March 31, 2018
and March 31, 2017, all exercisable stock options were deemed to be
dilutive.
Balance Sheet/Investment Overview
Book Value: Book value per common share was $7.62 based on
11,944,378 common shares outstanding as of March 31, 2018, compared to
$7.42 based on 12,178,857 common shares outstanding as of December 31,
2017. Book value per common share of $7.62 increased by $0.20 relative
to December 31, 2017 as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
|
|
increase related to net income after tax and before items indicated
below;
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
decrease related to the loss from change in fair value of equity
securities;
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
increase related to the change in net realized investment gains
after tax;
|
(0.17
|
)
|
|
|
decrease related to the change in unrealized gains/losses after tax;
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
|
decrease related to stock repurchases; and
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
increase related to share-based compensation.
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
total increase from December 31, 2017 book value per
common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and Invested Assets: Cash and invested assets as of
March 31, 2018 totaled $239.3 million as compared to $243.5 million as
of December 31, 2017.
Investment Strategy: Atlas aligns its securities portfolio to
support the liabilities and operating cash needs of its insurance
subsidiaries, to preserve capital and to generate investment returns.
Atlas invests predominantly in fixed income securities with overall
maturities that correlate with the payout patterns of Atlas claims
liabilities and other liquidity needs. Other than fixed income
investments are limited to an appropriately small percentage of its
portfolio and are generally opportunities identified through the
Companys specialty focus or by leveraging the resources of its business
partners. As of March 31, 2018, the average life on the Companys
portfolio was 5.2 years with a duration of 4.0 years. The Companys
investment allocations will be regularly reviewed based on market
conditions with a continued emphasis on capital preservation to support
growth in its operating business.
Net Investment Income / Net Investment Realized Gains: Atlas
generated net investment income of $964,000 and $1.1 million for the
quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, as well as $293,000 and $134,000
of net realized gains, respectively. The decrease in net investment
income from the prior year period was primarily the result of lower
returns on equity method investments and higher investment expenses,
partially offset by higher interest income on the Companys fixed income
securities portfolio. The higher interest income on fixed income
securities resulted from increased yields on the fixed income securities
portfolio. The gross annualized investment yield on the Companys fixed
income securities was 2.6% and 2.2% for the quarters ended March 31,
2018 and 2017, respectively. The increase in the gross annualized yield
was due to managements decision to use the proceeds from the maturity
and sales of certain fixed income securities to purchase fixed income
securities with higher yields. The gross annualized investment yield on
the Companys cash and cash equivalents was 0.5% and 0.2% for the
quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The increase in
gross yield on cash investments was due to higher interest rates on
certain accounts and higher balances in accounts earning greater
interest. The increase in net realized gains was primarily comprised of
gains from the sale of equity securities, partially offset by losses
from the sale of fixed income securities.
Beginning January 1, 2018, Atlas adopted Accounting Standards Update
2016-01, which requires changes in the unrealized market value of
equities held at fair value to be recorded through net income. Atlas
recorded a loss of $128,000 through net income for the quarter ended
March 31, 2018 related to the changes in unrealized amounts on equities
held at fair value.
Outlook for 2018
Atlas expects to write in excess of $300 million in premiums in 2018,
which is a consistent rate of growth relative to last year, subject to
market conditions. Based on recent commercial auto industry results, the
Company expects further market hardening through 2018. As always,
underwriting profit will take precedent over top line growth.
At that level of premium and expected use of the Companys existing
reinsurance programs, with a full year combined ratio in the mid-80s, it
is reasonable to expect annual net earnings per share to exceed $2.00.
Mr. Wollney concluded, "We continued to emphasize bottom line
performance over top line growth, with written premiums coming in as
expected in the first quarter following rate enhancements. We do expect
to write in excess of $300 million in premiums in 2018, but remain
focused on utilizing the repository of data specific to our niche and
integrating predictive analytics to achieve returns on equity over the
broader P&C universe.
About Atlas
The primary business of Atlas is commercial automobile insurance in the
United States, with a niche market orientation and focus on insurance
for the "light commercial automobile sector including taxi cabs,
non-emergency para-transit, limousine/livery (including certain
transportation network company drivers) and business auto. The business
of Atlas is carried on through its subsidiaries American Country
Insurance Company, American Service Insurance Company, Inc., Gateway
Insurance Company, Global Liberty Insurance Company of New York, Anchor
Group Management, Inc., Plainview Premium Finance Company, Inc., and
Plainview Premium Finance Company of California, Inc. Atlas insurance
subsidiaries have decades of experience with a commitment to always
being an industry leader in these specialized areas of insurance.
For more information about Atlas, please visit www.atlas-fin.com.
Financial Information
Atlas financial statements reflect consolidated results of Atlas
subsidiaries: American Insurance Acquisition Inc., American Country
Insurance Company, American Service Insurance Company, Inc., Gateway
Insurance Company, Global Liberty Insurance Company of New York, Anchor
Holdings Group, Inc., Anchor Group Management, Inc., Plainview Premium
Finance Company, Inc., Plainview Premium Finance Company of California,
Inc., UBI Holdings Inc., and DriveOn Digital IP Inc. Additional
information about Atlas, including a copy of Atlas 2017 Annual Report
on Form 10-K financial statements and Management Discussion & Analysis,
can be accessed via the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission internet
site at www.sec.gov
or through Atlas website at http://www.atlas-fin.com/InvestorRelations/FinancialReports.aspx.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Atlas and its
insurance subsidiaries and businesses. Such statements are based on the
current expectations of the management of each entity. The words
"anticipate, "expect, "believe, "may, "should, "estimate,
"project, "outlook, "forecast or similar words are used to identify
such forward looking information. The forward-looking events and
circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ
materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and
uncertainties affecting the Companies, including risks regarding the
insurance industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally
and the risk factors discussed in the "Risk Factors section of the
Companys 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K. No forward-looking statement
can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws,
forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are
made and Atlas and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly
update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of
new information, future events, or otherwise.
|
|
ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME
|
($ in 000s, except for share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Month Periods Ended
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
|
March 31, 2018
(unaudited)
|
|
March 31, 2017
(unaudited)
|
Net premiums earned
|
|
$
|
55,892
|
|
|
$
|
48,426
|
|
Net investment income
|
|
964
|
|
|
1,143
|
|
(Loss) income from change in fair value of equity securities
|
|
(128
|
)
|
|
|
|
Net realized gains
|
|
293
|
|
|
134
|
|
Other income
|
|
164
|
|
|
114
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
57,185
|
|
|
49,817
|
|
Net claims incurred
|
|
35,046
|
|
|
29,300
|
|
Acquisition costs
|
|
5,976
|
|
|
5,096
|
|
Other underwriting expenses
|
|
9,319
|
|
|
7,591
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
97
|
|
|
97
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
455
|
|
|
268
|
|
Expenses recovered pursuant to stock purchase agreement
|
|
(520
|
)
|
|
|
|
Total expenses
|
|
50,373
|
|
|
42,352
|
|
Income from operations before income taxes
|
|
6,812
|
|
|
7,465
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
1,283
|
|
|
2,613
|
|
Net income
|
|
5,529
|
|
|
4,852
|
|
Less: Preferred share dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
5,529
|
|
|
$
|
4,852
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
12,140,587
|
|
|
12,045,519
|
|
Earnings per common share, basic
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
12,198,061
|
|
|
12,200,568
|
|
Earnings per common share, diluted
|
|
$
|
0.45
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
5,529
|
|
|
$
|
4,852
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in net unrealized investment (losses) gains
|
|
(2,768
|
)
|
|
349
|
|
Reclassification to net income
|
|
158
|
|
|
(89
|
)
|
Effect of income taxes
|
|
549
|
|
|
(91
|
)
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income
|
|
(2,061
|
)
|
|
169
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
$
|
3,468
|
|
|
$
|
5,021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
($ in 000s, except for share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
(unaudited)
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Investments
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed income securities, available for sale, at fair value
(amortized cost $152,288 and $158,411)
|
|
$
|
149,251
|
|
|
$
|
157,984
|
|
Equity securities, at fair value (cost $6,966 and $7,969)
|
|
7,315
|
|
|
8,446
|
|
Other investments
|
|
30,071
|
|
|
31,438
|
|
Total Investments
|
|
186,637
|
|
|
197,868
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
52,688
|
|
|
45,615
|
|
Accrued investment income
|
|
1,362
|
|
|
1,248
|
|
Premiums receivable (net of allowance of $3,656 and $3,418)
|
|
101,412
|
|
|
79,664
|
|
Reinsurance recoverables on amounts paid
|
|
9,700
|
|
|
7,982
|
|
Reinsurance recoverables on amounts unpaid
|
|
52,316
|
|
|
53,402
|
|
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
|
|
14,993
|
|
|
12,878
|
|
Deferred policy acquisition costs
|
|
19,753
|
|
|
14,797
|
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
|
16,101
|
|
|
16,985
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
2,726
|
|
|
2,726
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
4,048
|
|
|
4,145
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
27,000
|
|
|
24,439
|
|
Other assets
|
|
18,718
|
|
|
20,754
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
507,454
|
|
|
$
|
482,503
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Claims liabilities
|
|
$
|
204,742
|
|
|
$
|
211,648
|
|
Unearned premium reserves
|
|
156,453
|
|
|
128,043
|
|
Due to reinsurers
|
|
10,135
|
|
|
8,411
|
|
Notes payable, net
|
|
24,087
|
|
|
24,031
|
|
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
|
|
20,647
|
|
|
19,725
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
$
|
416,064
|
|
|
$
|
391,858
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary voting common shares, $0.003 par value, 266,666,667 shares
authorized, shares issued: March 31, 2018 - 12,192,475 and December
31, 2017 - 12,164,041; shares outstanding: March 31, 2018 -
11,936,970 and December 31, 2017 - 12,164,041
|
|
$
|
36
|
|
|
$
|
36
|
|
Restricted voting common shares, $0.003 par value, 33,333,334 shares
authorized, shares issued and outstanding: March 31, 2018 and
December 31, 2017 - 0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
201,382
|
|
|
201,105
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost: March 31, 2018 - 255,505 and December 31,
2017 - 0 shares of ordinary voting common shares
|
|
(3,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
Retained deficit
|
|
(104,629
|
)
|
|
(110,535
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
|
|
(2,399
|
)
|
|
39
|
|
Total Shareholders Equity
|
|
91,390
|
|
|
90,645
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|
|
$
|
507,454
|
|
|
$
|
482,503
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Use of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measurements
Atlas uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to present its
financial condition and results of operations in the way it believes
will be most meaningful and representative of its business results. The
non-GAAP financial measures that Atlas presents may not be comparable to
similarly-named measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted operating income, before income taxes includes both
underwriting income and loss and net investment income, but excludes net
realized gains and losses, legal and professional expense incurred
related to business combinations, interest expense, net impairment
charges recognized in earnings and other items. Underwriting income is
derived by reducing net premiums earned by net claims incurred, policy
acquisition costs and general operating expenses.
|
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Operating
Income, Before Income Taxes ($ in 000s, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Month Periods Ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
March 31, 2017
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
5,529
|
|
$
|
0.45
|
|
$
|
4,852
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
Add: income tax expense
|
|
1,283
|
|
0.10
|
|
2,613
|
|
0.21
|
Add: expenses recovered pursuant to stock purchase agreement
|
|
(520
|
)
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
|
Add: interest expense
|
|
455
|
|
0.04
|
|
268
|
|
0.02
|
Less: loss from change in fair value of equity securities
|
|
(128
|
)
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
|
Less: net realized investment gains
|
|
293
|
|
0.02
|
|
134
|
|
0.01
|
Less: other income
|
|
164
|
|
0.01
|
|
114
|
|
0.01
|
Adjusted operating income, before income taxes
|
|
$
|
6,418
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
$
|
7,485
|
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
After-tax return on average common equity is derived by
subtracting preferred share dividends accrued from net income and
dividing by average common equity. Common equity is total shareholders
equity less preferred shares and cumulative preferred share dividends
accrued. Average common equity is the average of common equity at the
beginning and the ending of the reporting period.
|
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Shareholders Equity to Common Equity
($ in 000s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of:
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
March 31, 2017
|
|
December 31,
2016
|
Total shareholders equity
|
|
$
|
91,390
|
|
|
$
|
90,645
|
|
|
$
|
132,683
|
|
|
$
|
127,342
|
|
Less: accrued dividends on preferred shares
|
|
(333
|
)
|
|
(333
|
)
|
|
(333
|
)
|
|
(333
|
)
|
Total common equity
|
|
$
|
91,057
|
|
|
$
|
90,312
|
|
|
$
|
132,350
|
|
|
$
|
127,009
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Return on Equity to Return on Common
Equity ($ in 000s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Month Periods Ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
March 31, 2017
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
5,529
|
|
|
$
|
4,852
|
|
Average equity
|
|
91,018
|
|
|
130,012
|
|
Return on equity
|
|
24.3
|
%
|
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
5,529
|
|
|
$
|
4,852
|
|
Preferred share dividends accrued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
5,529
|
|
|
$
|
4,852
|
|
Average common equity
|
|
90,685
|
|
|
129,679
|
|
Return on average common equity
|
|
24.4
|
%
|
|
15.0
|
%
