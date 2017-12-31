Atlas Financial Holdings Announces 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) ("Atlas or the "Company)
today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended
June 30, 2018.
Management Comments
Scott D. Wollney, Atlas President and CEO, stated, "Atlas reported a
strong underwriting quarter, as our focus continues to be on bottom line
execution. We are very pleased to report a favorable combined ratio and
continue to emphasize underwriting margin over top line growth. During
the first half of this year, weve demonstrated price leadership in our
specialized niche market with rate increases in most areas across the
country. In addition, we continue to believe that the benefits of
implementation of predictive analytics in both underwriting and claims
will play an important role in margin expansion. Pricing levels are
higher than have been seen in more than a decade with indications that
the hard market condition will continue for some time. As has been the
case in prior years where rate increases were accelerated, renewal
retention and new business hit rates were lower than average. However,
we expect competitors to follow suit which should enable us to continue
to grow with expanding margins. In the meantime, a larger than
proportionate percentage of the business we did write is indicated to
generate above average profit.
Financial and Operational Review
Premiums Written: In each of the three month periods ended
June 30, 2018 and 2017, gross premiums written were $57.4 million.
Geographic Distribution: The Company is licensed in 49 states and
the District of Columbia. Atlas actively writes its core business in 42
of these states plus the District of Columbia. Compared to the three
month period ended June 30, 2017, Atlas experienced growth in gross
premiums written in its core business in 18 states for the three month
period ended June 30, 2018. Based on the Companys commitment to
optimize return on deployed capital, the Company utilizes predictive
analytics based pricing coupled with its strong value proposition to
grow market share in environments that are favorable and is prepared to
reduce exposure to those that are more challenging.
Combined Ratio: Atlas combined ratio increased for the three
month period ended June 30, 2018 to 88.9%, compared to 86.2% in the
prior year period.
-
Loss Ratio: The loss ratio relating to claims incurred for the
three month period ended June 30, 2018 was 61.1%, compared to 60.1%
for the three month period ended June 30, 2017. The loss ratio
increased over the prior year period primarily as a result of the
Companys continued review of underwriting profitability by product
and state and higher than expected claim cost associated with Atlas
participation in non-voluntary assigned risk pools and run-off
commercial auto. Excluding the impact of assigned risk business, the
loss ratio relating to the net claims incurred was 60.6% for the three
month period ended June 30, 2018, compared to 59.8% for the three
month period ended June 30, 2017.
-
The Company expects its loss ratio to continue to generally trend in a
positive direction based on prior year and potential future pricing,
underwriting and claims activities. As previously announced, the
Company is utilizing machine learning based predictive analytics in
the claim area, in addition to using it as an underwriting tool, to
further benefit from the data and experience within its organization.
Atlas believes this approach amplifies the value of the assets
accumulated over its operating subsidiaries many years spent focusing
on niche target markets to model potential risk and deliver value for
both customers and stakeholders. On a year over year basis, the
Company expects its loss ratio to continue to generally trend in a
positive direction based on prior year and potential future pricing,
underwriting and claims activities.
-
Underwriting Expense Ratio: The underwriting expense ratio for
the three month period ended June 30, 2018 was 27.8% compared to 26.1%
for the three month period ended June 30, 2017. The ratio increased
mainly because of higher other underwriting expenses in the quarter.
The average was higher due to increases in bank charges, legal and
professional fees, depreciation on new headquarters building and its
furnishings and software costs offset by deferred policy acquisition
costs ("DPAC) amortization, bad debt and rent expenses. Acquisition
costs were higher than average in the quarter as well. As previously
indicated, due to seasonality and the timing of certain expenses, the
Company believes the full year expense ratio is a more indicative
measure of efficiency that the ratio in any given quarter. Atlas
remains focused on continually enhancing its value proposition through
re-investment into research and development to ensure that its
organization is able to continue leading the industry in terms of
existing and developing niche markets on which Atlas focuses.
The table below details the comparisons of each component of the
Companys combined ratio for the periods indicated (after accounting for
the effect of quota share reinsurance):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Month Periods Ended
|
|
Six Month Periods Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
Loss Ratio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current accident year
|
|
60.7
|
|
%
|
|
59.8
|
|
%
|
|
60.7
|
|
%
|
|
59.9
|
|
%
|
Prior accident years
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
Loss Ratio
|
|
61.1
|
|
|
|
60.1
|
|
|
|
61.9
|
|
|
|
60.3
|
|
|
Underwriting Expense Ratio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition cost ratio
|
|
12.1
|
|
|
|
12.3
|
|
|
|
11.4
|
|
|
|
11.5
|
|
|
Other underwriting expense ratio
|
|
15.1
|
|
|
|
12.4
|
|
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
DPAC amortization ratio
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
Underwriting expense ratio before expenses related to stock purchase
agreements and share-based compensation expenses
|
|
27.3
|
|
|
|
25.6
|
|
|
|
27.2
|
|
|
|
25.6
|
|
|
Expenses recovered related to stock purchase agreement ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense ratio
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
Underwriting expense ratio
|
|
27.8
|
|
%
|
|
26.1
|
|
%
|
|
27.2
|
|
%
|
|
26.2
|
|
%
|
Total combined ratio
|
|
88.9
|
|
%
|
|
86.2
|
|
%
|
|
89.1
|
|
%
|
|
86.5
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As the Company continues the use of quota share reinsurance, and
potentially changes the percentage of ceded premiums under its contract,
the impact on the individual ratios of acquisition cost and other
underwriting expense will vary. On a pro-forma basis, as if there was no
quota share reinsurance in place, the components of the underwriting
expense ratio for the periods indicated would have been as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Month Periods Ended
|
|
Six Month Periods Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
Acquisition costs
|
|
19.1
|
%
|
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
16.2
|
%
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
Other insurance general and administrative expenses
|
|
13.3
|
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
14.2
|
|
|
12.5
|
|
DPAC amortization
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
0.1
|
|
Expenses recovered related to stock purchase agreements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
Total underwriting expense ratio
|
|
33.0
|
%
|
|
27.2
|
%
|
|
30.3
|
%
|
|
27.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underwriting Results: Underwriting profit was $6.2 million for
the three month period ended June 30, 2018, compared to $7.5 million in
the same period of the prior year.
Net Income before Income Taxes: Net income before income taxes
was $7.1 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2018,
compared to $8.5 million in the same period of the prior year.
Income Taxes: Atlas recognized tax expense of $1.5 million for
the three month period ended June 30, 2018 compared to $3.0 million in
the same period of the prior year.
Net Income: Atlas reported net income of $5.6 million for the
three month period ended June 30, 2018, compared to $5.5 million for the
three month period ended June 30, 2017.
Earnings per common share ("EPS): Atlas generated $0.47 earnings
per common share diluted for the three month period ended June 30, 2018
compared to $0.45 for the three month period ended June 30, 2017.
Share Count: The following chart illustrates Atlas potential
dilutive common shares for the three month periods ended June 30, 2018
and 2017:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Month Periods Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
11,936,970
|
|
|
12,045,519
|
Dilutive potential ordinary shares:
|
|
|
|
|
Dilutive stock options
|
|
15,296
|
|
|
136,361
|
Dilutive average common shares outstanding
|
|
11,952,266
|
|
|
12,181,880
|
|
|
|
|
|
The effects of convertible instruments are excluded from the computation
of earnings per common share diluted in periods in which the effect
would be anti-dilutive. For the three month periods ended June 30, 2018
and June 30, 2017, all exercisable stock options were deemed to be
dilutive.
Balance Sheet/Investment Overview
Book Value: Book value per common share was $8.06 based on
11,944,378 common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2018, compared to
$7.42 based on 12,178,857 common shares outstanding as of December 31,
2017. Book value per common share of $8.06 increased by $0.64 relative
to December 31, 2017 as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.90
|
|
|
increase related to net income after tax and before items indicated
below;
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
decrease related to the loss from change in fair value of equity
securities;
|
0.03
|
|
|
increase related to the change in net realized investment gains
after tax;
|
(0.23
|
)
|
|
decrease related to the change in unrealized gains/losses after tax;
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
decrease related to share repurchases; and
|
0.04
|
|
|
increase related to share-based compensation.
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
total increase from December 31, 2017 book value per
common share
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and Invested Assets: Cash and invested assets as of June 30,
2018 totaled $226.4 million as compared to $243.5 million as of
December 31, 2017.
Investment Strategy: Atlas aligns its securities portfolio to
support the liabilities and operating cash needs of its insurance
subsidiaries, to preserve capital and to generate investment returns.
Atlas invests predominantly in fixed income securities with overall
maturities that correlate with the payout patterns of Atlas claims
liabilities and other liquidity needs. Other than fixed income
investments are limited to an appropriately small percentage of its
portfolio and are generally opportunities identified through the
Companys specialty focus or by leveraging the resources of its business
partners. As of June 30, 2018, the average life on the Companys
portfolio was 5.2 years with a duration of 4.2 years. The Companys
investment allocations will be regularly reviewed based on market
conditions with a continued emphasis on capital preservation to support
growth in its operating business. During the first half of the year, the
Company took steps to reduce its exposure to other than fixed income
investments. Based on redemption windows and other timing
considerations, the result of this changes will be seen primarily in the
second half of the year.
Net Investment Income / Net Investment Realized Gains: Atlas
generated net investment income of $1.2 million and $1.3 million for the
quarters ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, as well as $154,000
and $284,000 of net realized gains, respectively. The decrease in net
investment income resulted from lower returns on equity method
investments offset by higher interest income on our fixed income
securities portfolio and lower investment expenses. This higher interest
income on fixed income securities resulted from increased yields on the
fixed income securities portfolio. The gross annualized investment yield
on the Companys fixed income securities was 2.7% and 2.3% for the
quarters ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The increase in the
gross annualized yield was due to managements decision to use the
proceeds from the maturity and sales of certain fixed income securities
to purchase fixed income securities with higher yields. The gross
annualized investment yield on the Companys cash and cash equivalents
was 0.7% and 0.3% for the quarters ended June 30, 2018 and 2017,
respectively. The increase in gross yield on cash investments was due to
higher interest rates on certain accounts and higher balances in
accounts earning greater interest. Net realized gains for the quarter
ended June 30, 2018 were primarily comprised of gains from the sale of
equity securities and other investments, partially offset by losses from
the sale of fixed income securities.
Beginning January 1, 2018, Atlas adopted Accounting Standards Update
2016-01, which requires changes in the unrealized market value of
equities held at fair value to be recorded through net income. Atlas
recorded a gain of $33,000 through net income for the quarter ended
June 30, 2018 related to the changes in unrealized amounts on equities
held at fair value.
Outlook for 2018
Throughout 2018, the Company has seen general market hardening
throughout commercial auto and in its specific market niche, and
continues to implement sizable rate increases. The Company has always
emphasized that underwriting profit will take precedent over top line
growth. As a result of the impact in this rate increase in the
short-term, gross written premiums may not exceed the previously stated
$300 million. If premium levels trend lower, the Company may reduce its
use of quota share reinsurance.
Based on expected underwriting results and the subsequent profitability
filtering through the Companys lines of business as a result of these
rate increases and other underwriting and claims activities, Atlas
reiterates that it expects to earn net earnings per share exceeding
$2.00 and achieve return-on-equity of at least 20%.
Mr. Wollney concluded, "We have been focused on implementing price
leadership and underwriting discipline throughout 2018. Our light
commercial auto market continues to grow and, based on their specific
needs, public auto operators have continued to respond positively to
Atlas as a specialty niche writer. Our strong value proposition
resonates with traditional operators and we are building an increasing
pipeline of opportunities created by transportation network companies
("TNCs). We have seen no indicators of a new market entrant and expect
that there would generally be an 18 month lead time, which should allow
Atlas to optimize return on capital through underwriting margin and
operating leverage. Going forward we expect premiums to reach
historically higher levels as our competitors once again follow our
price leadership. We have seen loss trends remain stable and for the
year should trend in a positive direction, with pricing elasticity for
those accounts with our highest level of scored accounts. We are
committed to maintaining operating efficiency with a continued focus on
increasing rate versus exposure.
|
|
|
|
|
Conference Call Details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date/Time:
|
|
|
Tuesday, August 7, 2018 - 8:30 a.m. ET
|
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
|
|
|
|
(United States):
|
|
|
877-423-9817
|
(International):
|
|
|
201-493-6770
|
|
|
|
To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the
start time and, when asked, provide the operator with passcode "Atlas.
An accompanying slide presentation will be available in .pdf format on
the investor relations page of the Companys website after issuance of
the earnings release.
Webcast
The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the
"Investor Relations section of Atlas website at www.atlas-fin.com/investorrelations
or by clicking on the conference call link: http://atlas-fin.equisolvewebcast.com/q2-2018.
Audio and a transcript of the call will be archived on the Companys
website.
About Atlas
The primary business of Atlas is commercial automobile insurance in the
United States, with a niche market orientation and focus on insurance
for the "light commercial automobile sector including taxi cabs,
non-emergency para-transit, limousine/livery (including certain
transportation network company drivers) and business auto. The business
of Atlas is carried on through its subsidiaries American Country
Insurance Company, American Service Insurance Company, Inc., Gateway
Insurance Company, Global Liberty Insurance Company of New York, Anchor
Group Management, Inc., Plainview Premium Finance Company, Inc., and
Plainview Premium Finance Company of California, Inc. Atlas insurance
subsidiaries have decades of experience with a commitment to always
being an industry leader in these specialized areas of insurance.
For more information about Atlas, please visit www.atlas-fin.com.
Financial Information
Atlas financial statements reflect consolidated results of Atlas
subsidiaries: American Insurance Acquisition Inc., American Country
Insurance Company, American Service Insurance Company, Inc., Gateway
Insurance Company, Global Liberty Insurance Company of New York, Anchor
Holdings Group, Inc., Anchor Group Management, Inc., Plainview Premium
Finance Company, Inc., Plainview Premium Finance Company of California,
Inc., UBI Holdings Inc., and DriveOn Digital IP Inc. Additional
information about Atlas, including a copy of Atlas 2017 Annual Report
on Form 10-K financial statements and Management Discussion & Analysis,
can be accessed via the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission internet
site at www.sec.gov
or through Atlas website at http://www.atlas-fin.com/InvestorRelations/FinancialReports.aspx.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Atlas and its
insurance subsidiaries and businesses. Such statements are based on the
current expectations of the management of each entity. The words
"anticipate, "expect, "believe, "may, "should, "estimate,
"project, "outlook, "forecast or similar words are used to identify
such forward looking information. The forward-looking events and
circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ
materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and
uncertainties affecting the Companies, including risks regarding the
insurance industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally
and the risk factors discussed in the "Risk Factors section of the
Companys 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K. No forward-looking statement
can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws,
forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are
made and Atlas and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly
update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of
new information, future events, or otherwise.
|
|
ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME
|
($ in 000s, except for share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
Three Month Periods Ended
|
|
Six Month Periods Ended
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
|
June 30, 2018
(unaudited)
|
|
June 30, 2017
(unaudited)
|
|
June 30, 2018
(unaudited)
|
|
June 30, 2017
(unaudited)
|
Net premiums earned
|
|
$
|
55,359
|
|
|
$
|
54,049
|
|
|
$
|
111,251
|
|
|
$
|
102,475
|
|
Net investment income
|
|
1,167
|
|
|
1,266
|
|
|
2,131
|
|
|
2,409
|
|
Income (loss) from change in fair value of equity securities
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
|
|
(95
|
)
|
|
|
|
Net realized gains
|
|
154
|
|
|
284
|
|
|
447
|
|
|
418
|
|
Other income
|
|
16
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
217
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
56,729
|
|
|
55,702
|
|
|
113,914
|
|
|
105,519
|
|
Net claims incurred
|
|
33,809
|
|
|
32,469
|
|
|
68,855
|
|
|
61,769
|
|
Acquisition costs
|
|
6,680
|
|
|
6,670
|
|
|
12,656
|
|
|
11,766
|
|
Other underwriting expenses
|
|
8,602
|
|
|
7,342
|
|
|
17,921
|
|
|
14,933
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
98
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
195
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
461
|
|
|
644
|
|
|
916
|
|
|
912
|
|
Expenses recovered pursuant to stock purchase agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(520
|
)
|
|
|
|
Total expenses
|
|
49,650
|
|
|
47,223
|
|
|
100,023
|
|
|
89,575
|
|
Income from operations before income taxes
|
|
7,079
|
|
|
8,479
|
|
|
13,891
|
|
|
15,944
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
1,503
|
|
|
2,969
|
|
|
2,786
|
|
|
5,582
|
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
5,576
|
|
|
$
|
5,510
|
|
|
$
|
11,105
|
|
|
$
|
10,362
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
11,936,970
|
|
|
12,045,519
|
|
|
12,046,855
|
|
|
12,045,519
|
|
Earnings per common share, basic
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
|
$
|
0.92
|
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
11,952,266
|
|
|
12,181,880
|
|
|
12,070,343
|
|
|
12,191,646
|
|
Earnings per common share, diluted
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
|
$
|
0.45
|
|
|
$
|
0.92
|
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
5,576
|
|
|
$
|
5,510
|
|
|
$
|
11,105
|
|
|
$
|
10,362
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in net unrealized investment (losses) gains
|
|
(933
|
)
|
|
733
|
|
|
(3,701
|
)
|
|
1,082
|
|
Reclassification to net income
|
|
52
|
|
|
(150
|
)
|
|
210
|
|
|
(239
|
)
|
Effect of income taxes
|
|
184
|
|
|
(204
|
)
|
|
733
|
|
|
(295
|
)
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income
|
|
(697
|
)
|
|
379
|
|
|
(2,758
|
)
|
|
548
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
$
|
4,879
|
|
|
$
|
5,889
|
|
|
$
|
8,347
|
|
|
$
|
10,910
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
($ in 000s, except for share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
(unaudited)
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Investments
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed income securities, available for sale, at fair value
(amortized cost $142,100 and $158,411)
|
|
$
|
138,182
|
|
|
$
|
157,984
|
|
Equity securities, at fair value (cost $6,081 and $7,969)
|
|
6,463
|
|
|
8,446
|
|
Other investments
|
|
29,063
|
|
|
31,438
|
|
Total Investments
|
|
173,708
|
|
|
197,868
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
52,707
|
|
|
45,615
|
|
Accrued investment income
|
|
1,355
|
|
|
1,248
|
|
Premiums receivable (net of allowance of $3,766 and $3,418)
|
|
91,056
|
|
|
79,664
|
|
Reinsurance recoverables on amounts paid
|
|
10,663
|
|
|
7,982
|
|
Reinsurance recoverables on amounts unpaid
|
|
46,614
|
|
|
53,402
|
|
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
|
|
24,213
|
|
|
12,878
|
|
Deferred policy acquisition costs
|
|
13,956
|
|
|
14,797
|
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
|
14,636
|
|
|
16,985
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
2,726
|
|
|
2,726
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
3,950
|
|
|
4,145
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
28,356
|
|
|
24,439
|
|
Other assets
|
|
19,191
|
|
|
20,754
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
483,131
|
|
|
$
|
482,503
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Claims liabilities
|
|
$
|
187,170
|
|
|
$
|
211,648
|
|
Unearned premium reserves
|
|
145,078
|
|
|
128,043
|
|
Due to reinsurers
|
|
15,586
|
|
|
8,411
|
|
Notes payable, net
|
|
24,143
|
|
|
24,031
|
|
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
|
|
14,932
|
|
|
19,725
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
$
|
386,909
|
|
|
$
|
391,858
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary voting common shares, $0.003 par value, 266,666,667 shares
authorized, shares issued: June 30, 2018 - 12,192,475 and December
31, 2017 - 12,164,041; shares outstanding: June 30, 2018 -
11,936,970 and December 31, 2017 - 12,164,041
|
|
$
|
36
|
|
|
$
|
36
|
|
Restricted voting common shares, $0.003 par value, 33,333,334 shares
authorized, shares issued and outstanding: June 30, 2018 and
December 31, 2017 - 0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
201,668
|
|
|
201,105
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost: June 30, 2018 - 255,505 and December 31,
2017 - 0 shares of ordinary voting common shares
|
|
(3,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
Retained deficit
|
|
(99,386
|
)
|
|
(110,535
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
|
|
(3,096
|
)
|
|
39
|
|
Total Shareholders Equity
|
|
96,222
|
|
|
90,645
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|
|
$
|
483,131
|
|
|
$
|
482,503
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Use of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measurements
Atlas uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to present its
financial condition and results of operations in the way it believes
will be most meaningful and representative of its business results. The
non-GAAP financial measures that Atlas presents may not be comparable to
similarly-named measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted operating income, before income taxes includes both
underwriting income and loss and net investment income, but excludes net
realized gains and losses, legal and professional expense incurred
related to business combinations, interest expense, net impairment
charges recognized in earnings and other items. Underwriting income is
derived by reducing net premiums earned by net claims incurred, policy
acquisition costs and general operating expenses.
|
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Operating
Income, Before Income Taxes ($ in 000s, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Month Periods Ended
|
Six Month Periods Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2017
|
June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2017
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
5,576
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
$
|
5,510
|
|
$
|
0.45
|
|
$
|
11,105
|
|
$
|
0.92
|
|
$
|
10,362
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
Add: income tax expense
|
|
1,503
|
|
0.12
|
|
2,969
|
|
0.25
|
|
2,786
|
|
0.22
|
|
5,582
|
|
0.46
|
Add: expenses recovered pursuant to stock purchase agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(520
|
)
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
|
Add: interest expense
|
|
461
|
|
0.04
|
|
644
|
|
0.05
|
|
916
|
|
0.08
|
|
912
|
|
0.07
|
Less: income (loss) from change in fair value of equity securities
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(95
|
)
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
|
Less: net realized investment gains
|
|
154
|
|
0.02
|
|
284
|
|
0.02
|
|
447
|
|
0.04
|
|
418
|
|
0.03
|
Less: other income
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
0.01
|
|
180
|
|
0.01
|
|
217
|
|
0.02
|
Adjusted operating income, before income taxes
|
|
$
|
7,337
|
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
$
|
8,736
|
|
$
|
0.72
|
|
$
|
13,755
|
|
$
|
1.14
|
|
$
|
16,221
|
|
$
|
1.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
After-tax return on average common equity is derived by
subtracting preferred share dividends accrued from net income and
dividing by average common equity. Common equity is total shareholders
equity less preferred shares and cumulative preferred share dividends
accrued. Average common equity is the average of common equity at the
beginning and the ending of the reporting period.
|
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Shareholders Equity to Common Equity
($ in 000s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of:
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
June 30,
2017
|
|
March 31,
2017
|
|
December 31,
2016
|
Total shareholders equity
|
|
$
|
96,222
|
|
|
$
|
91,390
|
|
|
$
|
90,645
|
|
|
$
|
138,857
|
|
|
$
|
132,683
|
|
|
$
|
127,342
|
Less: accrued dividends on preferred shares
|
|
|
|
|
333
|
|
|
333
|
|
|
333
|
|
|
333
|
|
|
333
|
Total common equity
|
|
$
|
96,222
|
|
|
$
|
91,057
|
|
|
$
|
90,312
|
|
|
$
|
138,524
|
|
|
$
|
132,350
|
|
|
$
|
127,009
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Return on Equity to Return on Common
Equity ($ in 000s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Month Periods Ended
|
|
Six Month Periods Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
5,576
|
|
|
$
|
5,510
|
|
|
$
|
11,105
|
|
|
$
|
10,362
|
|
Average equity
|
|
93,806
|
|
|
135,769
|
|
|
93,434
|
|
|
133,099
|
|
Return on equity
|
|
23.8
|
%
|
|
16.2
|
%
|
|
23.8
|
%
|
|
15.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
5,576
|
|
|
$
|
5,510
|
|
|
$
|
11,105
|
|
|
$
|
10,362
|
|
Average common equity
|
|
93,640
|
|
|
135,437
|
|
|
93,267
|
|
|
132,767
|
|
Return on average common equity
|
|
23.8
|
%
|
|
16.3
|
%
|
|
23.8
|
%
|
|
15.6
|
%
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005600/en/