finanzen.net
12.02.2020 23:46
Bewerten
(0)

Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Filing of 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K; Intends to Return to Timely Reporting Concurrent with Filing of 2019 Form 10-K

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) ("Atlas or the "Company) today announced that the Company filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018.

As previously disclosed, the Company intends to file the Forms 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, June 30 and September 30, 2019 in the coming weeks. Following the filing of its 2019 quarterly reports, the Company plans to file its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 and return to normal periodic reporting at that point. A further update on Atlas strategic plan and growth strategy will be provided following the issuance of 2019 financial results.

About Atlas

The primary business of Atlas is commercial automobile insurance in the United States, with a niche market orientation and focus on insurance for the "light commercial automobile sector including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine/livery (including full-time transportation network company drivers) and business auto. For more information about Atlas, please visit www.atlas-fin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Atlas and its insurance subsidiaries and businesses. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity. The words "anticipate, "expect, "believe, "may, "should, "estimate, "project, "outlook, "forecast or similar words are used to identify such forward looking information. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Companies, including risks regarding the insurance industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and the risk factors discussed in the "Risk Factors section of the Companys 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Atlas and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Atlas Financial News
RSS Feed
Atlas Financial zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Atlas Financial News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Atlas Financial News
Werbung

Inside

10 Jahre an der Börse im Rückblick: So war das Jahrzehnt für Aktionäre
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT PRIME QUANTS
Vontobel: Teil 2: Geld & Gehirn  Bestimmt das Lustzentrum den Risikoappetit
Under Armours Stern sinkt
Aufwärtstrend bei RWE mit hoher technischer Qualität
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit wenig Änderung
EuroStoxx 50  Neues Mehrjahreshoch
DZ BANK - Brent: Abwärtsbewegung bleibt intakt!
Video: DAX nimmt Kurs auf 13.740 Punkte
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Atlas Financial-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Atlas Financial Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Provinz. Letzte Zuflucht für die deutsche Mittelschicht
Die EZB nimmt den Menschen nichts weg
Ökonomen stehen staunend vor dem deutschen Immobilienmarkt
Das sind die 25 Top-Aktien der Profis
Wer sein Haus nicht ausreichend versichert, schadet der Gesellschaft

News von

DAX: Kampf um die Rekordzone
DAX schreitet voran in Richtung Rekordhoch - VW-Aktie im Aufwind
Daimler-Aktie: Autobauer streicht Dividende nach Gewinneinbruch zusammen
DAX klettert auf Rekordhoch - und was Anleger sonst noch wissen müssen
Zehn Aktien zum Abheben: Diese Megatrends könnten das Geschehen bis 2030 prägen

Heute im Fokus

DAX nach Rekordjagd fester -- US-Börsen mit neuen Rekorden -- Deutsche Bank stärkt Kernkapital -- JENOPTIK besser als erwartet -- Siemens Healthineers will profitabler werden -- Lyft, NORMA im Fokus

BP will sich neu aufstellen. Grammer: Angeblicher Tippgeber für Insiderhandel wusste nichts. Austrian Airlines streicht fast jede dritte Führungsposition. OPEC senkt Prognose für Ölnachfrage kräftig. Schindler droht Kone bei thyssen-Aufzugsdeal mit Klagewelle. BASF baut Fabrik für E-Auto-Batteriematerialien in der Lausitz.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
KW 20/6: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

CDU-vorsitzende Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer kündigte ihren Verzicht auf eine Unions-Kanzlerkandidatur an. Wie finden Sie das?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12.02.20
DAX nach Rekordjagd fester -- US-Börsen mit neuen Rekorden -- Deutsche Bank stärkt Kernkapital -- JENOPTIK besser als erwartet -- Siemens Healthineers will profitabler werden -- Lyft, NORMA im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Hier stimmt was nicht! METRO - Sind die Gräben wirklich so tief?
Aktie im Fokus
12.02.20
Ausblick: Aurora Cannabis stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
SteinhoffA14XB9
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
ITM Power plcA0B57L
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100