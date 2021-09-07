  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
07.09.2021 22:39

Atlas Financial Holdings Announces New Independent Director

Folgen
DRUCKEN

Börsenspiel Trader: Clever handeln und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen. Jetzt anmelden! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AFHIF) ("we, "us, "our, the "Company or "Atlas) today announced that effective as of September 1, 2021, the Companys Board of Directors (the "Board) appointed Kurt Lageschulte to the Board to fill the vacancy created by the previously announced resignation of Walter Walker. Mr. Lageschulte is the Portfolio Manager of investment funds collectively holding significant positions in the Companys 6.625% senior unsecured notes due 2022 and the Companys ordinary shares.

Scott D. Wollney, Atlas President & CEO and Chairman of the Board said, "We are excited to welcome Mr. Lageschulte to our Board. His experience in the areas of finance and corporate reorganization will be extremely valuable as we rebuild our business following the strategic shift we undertook to focus on an MGA model with the goal of both recapturing historic business and expanding the scope of our target markets.

Additional Information
The Company will provide additional details in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Atlas
The primary business of Atlas is commercial automobile insurance in the United States, with a niche market orientation and focus on insurance for the "light commercial automobile sector including taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine/livery (including full-time transportation network company drivers) and business auto. Atlas specialized infrastructure is designed to leverage analytics, expertise and technology to efficiently and profitably provide insurance solutions for independent contractors, owner operators and other smaller accounts.

The Companys strategy is focused on leveraging its managing general agency operation ("AGMI) and its insuretech digital platform ("optOn). For more information about Atlas, please visit www.atlas-fin.com, www.agmiinsurance.com, and www.getopton.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Atlas and its insurance subsidiaries and businesses. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity. The words "anticipate, "expect, "believe, "may, "should, "estimate, "project, "outlook, "forecast or similar words are used to identify such forward looking information. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Companies, including risks regarding the insurance industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and the risk factors discussed in the "Risk Factors section of the Companys 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Atlas and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Atlas Financial News
RSS Feed
Atlas Financial zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Atlas Financial News

01.09.21Atlas Financial Holdings Enters Into Agreement with Certain Holders of Senior Notes Related to Possible Extension of the Maturity Date; Raises Up to $3 Million Through Financing Agreement
09.08.21Atlas Financial Holdings Schedules 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call
10.08.21Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Weitere Atlas Financial News
Werbung

Trading-News

Deutsche Bank: Seitwärts in den Herbst? Wie sich risikofreudige Anleger jetzt positionieren können, lesen Sie hier!
DZ BANK - Fielmann treibt Onlineverkauf von Brillenmode voran
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf MTU Aero Engines, Deutsche Bank, Heidelberg Cement
Deutsche Bank freut sich doppelt
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Krypto-Aktien: Spannend, aber hochvolatil
ETHENEA: Jackson Hole: Alle Jahre wieder
Die Inflation des Vermögens
Ein Deutscher verwaltet (wieder) Europas besten Fonds im ersten Halbjahr
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Atlas Financial-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Atlas Financial Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ära Merkel  Bewahrerin des Wohlstands oder Fortschritts-Verweigerin?
September-Angebote: Amazon lockt mit neuen Deals
So spaltet die lockere Geldpolitik das Land  wer jetzt besonders profitiert
TV-Krieg in Deutschland und Wehren gegen Strompreiswahnsinn
Aus 200 Euro im Monat werden 852.000  so funktionieren die neuen Sparpläne

News von

Zalando-Aktie, Symrise & Siemens Healthineers: Die drei DAX-Aufsteiger mit dem größten Kurspotenzial
Siemens-Aktie am Allzeithoch: Warum das ein Kaufsignal werden kann
DAX-Chartanalyse mittelfristig: Weiter beeindruckend stabil
Tesla: Guten Verdoppler einsacken, nächsten anstreben
DAX im Minus: Anleger in Wartestellung - EZB-Sitzung wirft Schatten voraus

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt schwächer -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- ZEW-Index fällt -- Telekom: Verkauf von T-Mobile NL und erweiterte Beteiligung an T-Mobile US -- BaFin ermittelt bei Allianz -- Dermapharm im Fokus

Intel reserviert Kapazitäten für Autobauer in irischer Chipfabrik. Mobileye und Sixt bringen Robotaxis 2022 nach Deutschland. Lufthansa-Chef erwartet langfristig weiter Konsolidierung. BMW-Finanzchef sieht weiteres Wachstum in China. EU-Behörde EMA überprüft BioNTech-Auffrischungsimpfung. Auch KKR erwägt wohl Übernahmeangebot für zooplus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die 30 weltgrößten Unternehmen
Es gibt hunderte milliardenschwere Unternehmen. Die Top 30.
Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
2. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
OPEC: Eine Chronik
Die Geschichte der OPEC vom Gründungsjahr bis heute.
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Von welchem Hersteller würden Sie ein Elektroauto kaufen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen