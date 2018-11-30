finanzen.net
17.05.2019 23:30
Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Receipt of Delinquency Notification Letter from Nasdaq

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) ("Atlas or the "Company) announced today that on May 14, 2019, it received a delinquency notification letter from Nasdaq stating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it had not timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 (the "Form 10-Q). The Company has previously announced that it received a delinquency notification letter from Nasdaq on April 5, 2019 because the Company has failed to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (the "Form 10-K), and Nasdaq has informed the Company that the Company must submit a plan of compliance (the "Plan) by June 4, 2019 addressing how it intends to regain compliance with Nasdaqs listing rules. The Company will continue to work diligently to complete and file its Form 10-K and Form 10-Q as soon as practicable and will work diligently to submit the Plan promptly and take the necessary steps to regain compliance as soon as practicable.

About Atlas

The primary business of Atlas is commercial automobile insurance in the United States, with a niche market orientation and focus on insurance for the "light commercial automobile sector including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine/livery (including certain transportation network company drivers) and business auto. The business of Atlas is carried on through its subsidiaries American Country Insurance Company, American Service Insurance Company, Inc., Gateway Insurance Company, Global Liberty Insurance Company of New York, Anchor Group Management, Inc., and optOn Insurance Agency Inc. Atlas insurance subsidiaries have decades of experience with a commitment to always being an industry leader in these specialized areas of insurance.

For more information about Atlas, please visit www.atlas-fin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Atlas and its insurance subsidiaries and businesses. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity. The words "anticipate, "expect, "believe, "may, "should, "estimate, "project, "outlook, "forecast or similar words are used to identify such forward looking information. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Companies, including risks regarding the insurance industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and the risk factors discussed in the "Risk Factors section of the Companys 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Atlas and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

