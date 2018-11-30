Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Receipt of Delinquency Notification Letter from Nasdaq

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) ("Atlas or the
"Company) announced today that on May 14, 2019, it received a
delinquency notification letter from Nasdaq stating that the Company was
not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it had not
timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended
March 31, 2019 (the "Form 10-Q). The Company has previously announced
that it received a delinquency notification letter from Nasdaq on April
5, 2019 because the Company has failed to timely file its Annual Report
on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (the "Form
10-K), and Nasdaq has informed the Company that the Company must submit
a plan of compliance (the "Plan) by June 4, 2019 addressing how it
intends to regain compliance with Nasdaqs listing rules. The Company
will continue to work diligently to complete and file its Form 10-K and
Form 10-Q as soon as practicable and will work diligently to submit the
Plan promptly and take the necessary steps to regain compliance as soon
as practicable.
About Atlas
The primary business of Atlas is commercial automobile insurance in the
United States, with a niche market orientation and focus on insurance
for the "light commercial automobile sector including taxi cabs,
non-emergency para-transit, limousine/livery (including certain
transportation network company drivers) and business auto. The business
of Atlas is carried on through its subsidiaries American Country
Insurance Company, American Service Insurance Company, Inc., Gateway
Insurance Company, Global Liberty Insurance Company of New York, Anchor
Group Management, Inc., and optOn Insurance Agency Inc. Atlas insurance
subsidiaries have decades of experience with a commitment to always
being an industry leader in these specialized areas of insurance.
For more information about Atlas, please visit www.atlas-fin.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Atlas and its
insurance subsidiaries and businesses. Such statements are based on the
current expectations of the management of each entity. The words
"anticipate, "expect, "believe, "may, "should, "estimate,
"project, "outlook, "forecast or similar words are used to identify
such forward looking information. The forward-looking events and
circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ
materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and
uncertainties affecting the Companies, including risks regarding the
insurance industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally
and the risk factors discussed in the "Risk Factors section of the
Companys 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K. No forward-looking statement
can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws,
forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are
made and Atlas and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly
update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of
new information, future events, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190517005469/en/