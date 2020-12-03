  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Null Gebühren. Null Spread. Bei allen Orders in DAX- und EURO STOXX 50-Werten. Bis 30.12. an der Börse Stuttgart handeln und Gold Gewinnen!-w-
03.12.2020 23:00

Atlas Financial Holdings Files 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K; Outlines Business Strategy as Technology-Focused Managing General Agent in Light Commercial Auto

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AFHIF) ("Atlas or the "Company) today announced that the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Annual Report). The Company currently expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020 in the coming weeks.

The Annual Report notes the Companys previously announced strategic shift focusing on its technology driven commercial auto managing general agency ("MGA) as its primary business, related infrastructure re-organization, and the impact on results. Atlas has streamlined operations around business activities it believes will leverage its core competencies, reduce exposure to legacy risks, and produce positive income going forward.

The principle target markets for Atlas MGA business include small fleet and owner-operator segments within the light commercial auto sector. Historically, the Company was a market leader in limousine/livery (including full-time transportation network company drivers), paratransit and taxi niche markets. Atlas MGA technology, analytics and workflows were developed to efficiently manage this highly transactional business. The Companys go-forward strategy includes recapturing a significant portion of these markets while also expanding into other business segments where Atlas can deploy comparative advantages.

Following the Companys strategic transition in 2019, Atlas has continued to build on its MGA operation through partnerships with external insurance and reinsurance companies. This allows the Company to leverage its focus, experience, technology and specialized infrastructure to create value for stakeholders without requiring the levels of capital historically necessary to support insurance company subsidiaries.

Atlas is also focusing on re-launching its fully digital proprietary optOn platform which provides micro-duration usage based commercial auto coverage for TNC drivers as well as other independent contractors in the gig economy space.

Management Commentary
Scott D. Wollney, Atlas President & CEO said "We concluded a number of significant activities in the past year, are pleased to have filed our Annual Report for 2019, and are looking forward to completing our quarterly filings on an expedited basis and becoming current. While this has been a long and arduous process, Atlas was able to reorganize the business to be able to take advantage of our expertise, specialized infrastructure, technology and relationships in light commercial auto. Our recently announced transactions with Buckle and National Interstate are great examples of partnerships which utilize the strength of our MGA, where we have built a scalable platform for growth using a capital light model.

Mr. Wollney continued, "Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. commercial auto insurance business represented approximately $43 billion in annualized premiums. The niche markets on which Atlas focuses made up roughly $2.25 billion in premiums, with another $500 million to $1 billion attributable to commercially licensed operators in the evolving and rapidly growing transportation network sector. Initially, the pandemic has impacted all forms of demand for transportation. However, we are confident that, as we begin to see recovery, demand for our products will support growth trends seen in previous years. In addition, we believe there is potential upside from individuals seeking to utilize individual and cost-effective ride-sharing alternatives to mass transit in a continuing COVID-19 environment. We feel that this provides our MGA with ample runway to cultivate a sizable market share with our niche markets. In addition, we are pursuing opportunities in other large sub-segments in the broader commercial auto market.

About Atlas
The primary business of Atlas is commercial automobile insurance in the United States, with a niche market orientation and focus on insurance for the "light commercial automobile sector including taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine/livery (including full-time transportation network company drivers) and business auto. Atlas specialized infrastructure is designed to leverage analytics, expertise and technology to efficiently and profitably provide insurance solutions for independent contractors, owner operators and other smaller accounts. The Company focuses on underserved and evolving niche markets where its differentiated approach is expected to create value for its stakeholders and shareholders.

The Companys strategy is focused on leveraging its managing general agency operation ("AGMI) and its insuretech digital platform ("optOn). For more information about Atlas, please visit www.atlas-fin.com, www.agmiinsurance.com , and www.getopton.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Atlas and its insurance subsidiaries and businesses. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity. The words "anticipate, "expect, "believe, "may, "should, "estimate, "project, "outlook, "forecast or similar words are used to identify such forward looking information. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Companies, including risks regarding the insurance industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and the risk factors discussed in the "Risk Factors section of the Companys 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Atlas and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Atlas Financial News
RSS Feed
Atlas Financial zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Atlas Financial News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Atlas Financial News
Werbung

Trading-News

Indizes weltweit: Technischer Jahresausblick 2021
Daimler baut um - Aktionäre belohnen den Schritt
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Marke zurück erbobert
Vontobel: E-Sports und Video Gaming - so können Sie als Anleger an einem der mächtigsten Megatrends teilhaben!
Scalable Capital | Online-Live-Seminar heute Abend, den 03. Dezember
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Erfolg am Kapitalmarkt - wie sich Risiken vermeiden lassen
So profitieren Sie vom Gesundheis-Mega-Trend
Ausgezeichneter Vermögensaufbau - Erneut Bestnote von 'Elite Report'
Aktive oder Passive Anlagestrategie: Selber wählen und jederzeit kostenlos wechseln - Allvest Powered by Allianz
Das Schuldenwunder
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Atlas Financial-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Atlas Financial Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mit nur drei Fragen wissen Sie, wie Sie Ihr Geld anlegen sollten
Diese Aktienfonds hängen ETFs in der Krise ab
Das sind die neuen Spielregeln bei der Modernisierung von Wohneigentum
Überfällige Währungsrevolution  Zentralbankgeld muss neu erfunden werden
Cyber Monday  Die besten Angebote in der Deal-Übersicht

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Investmenthaus prognostiziert Kurssturz bei der Nel Asa-Aktie
Palantir-Aktie hebt ab: Was jetzt noch in den Kursen steckt
Technologie: Startklar für die Zukunft - für diese Aktien geht es bald nach oben
DAX-Chartanalyse: An dieser Hürde kommt er nicht vorbei
Newsticker Corona: Türkei meldet zehnten Negativ-Rekord in Folge bei Todesfällen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schwächer -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- Lufthansa optimistisch für Weihnachten -- Bayer siegt in Glyphosat-Streit -- Daimler zuversichtlich für 2021 -- Deutsche Bank, K+S, TUI, Tesla im Fokus

BioNTech und Pfizer: EU-Kommission will schnell über Corona-Impfstoff entscheiden. Ryanair bestellt 75 Boeing 737 Max-8200. Flutter mit Kapitalerhöhung für US-Anteilszukauf. Chevron reagiert auf sinkende Ölnachfrage. 3M streicht weltweit 2.900 Stellen. Merck KGaA und Artios Pharma kooperieren im Bereich DNA-Reparaturmechanismen. Borussia Dortmund verhandelt mit Profis über weiteren Gehaltsverzicht.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen