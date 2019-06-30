finanzen.net
+++ JETZT NEU: Bitcoin & Co. über die finanzen.net App handeln - So geht's +++
07.08.2019 22:21
Bewerten
(0)

Atmos Energy Announces that Kevin Akers Succeeds Mike Haefner as CEO

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Kevin Akers, 56, currently Executive Vice President, to become President and Chief Executive Officer of Atmos Energy and a member of the Board effective October 1, 2019. Haefner has announced his intention to step down from his positions as President and Chief Executive Officer effective September 30, 2019 to focus on a recent health issue. He will retire January 1, 2020 from the Company and the Board. Kim R. Cocklin, formerly CEO of Atmos Energy, will continue as Executive Chairman of the Board.

The Board has long planned for this succession. Akers, formerly President of both the companys Kentucky/Mid-States and Mississippi Divisions, was promoted to Senior Vice President of Safety and Enterprise Services and member of Management Committee effective January 1, 2017. In this role, Akers assumed responsibility for Pipeline Safety, Customer Service, Supply Chain Management, Facilities and Business Process & Change Management. When next promoted to Executive Vice President in November 2018, Akers assumed additional responsibilities over the companys pipeline and storage operations.

"Kevin is a gifted leader with the majority of his nearly 29 years at Atmos Energy in senior leadership roles. He and I have worked side-by-side, and he has the leadership ability and deep industry experience to continue our safety-driven investment strategy, said Haefner. "A recent health issue is requiring me to pull back on the day-to-day responsibilities of my current commitments, and I am fortunate to be able to pass the torch to such a strong leader. I plan to remain until January 1 and be available to Kevin and the senior leadership team so the transition is seamless.

Cocklin added: "The Board of Directors and all Atmos Energys employees are indebted to Mike for his years of leadership. He has built a strong management team, and the Board has every confidence that the Company will continue to thrive under Kevins leadership. In addition to our gratitude, we offer our full support and friendship to Mike as he focuses on his health.

"We have a great Company, and I look forward to continuing to work with Kim, Mike, and our Board of Directors. All of us, our leadership team and our 4,700 dedicated employees, will continue working together as we execute our proven strategy with focused discipline and rigor, said Akers.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation is the nations largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and our infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Nachrichten zu Atmos Energy Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    3
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05.08.19
Ausblick: Atmos Energy stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
10.05.19
Atmos Energy: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
05.05.19
Ausblick: Atmos Energy präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
03.02.19
Ausblick: Atmos Energy präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
05.11.18
Ausblick: Atmos Energy präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Atmos Energy News
RSS Feed
Atmos Energy zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Atmos Energy Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.02.2018Atmos Energy UnderweightBarclays Capital
18.11.2016Atmos Energy BuySeaport Global Securities
31.10.2016Atmos Energy BuyArgus Research Company
30.03.2016Atmos Energy BuyBB&T Capital Markets
11.01.2016Atmos Energy UnderweightBarclays Capital
18.11.2016Atmos Energy BuySeaport Global Securities
31.10.2016Atmos Energy BuyArgus Research Company
30.03.2016Atmos Energy BuyBB&T Capital Markets
18.12.2006Update Atmos Energy Corp.: OverweightJP Morgan
26.10.2006Update Atmos Energy Corp.: OverweightLehman Brothers
06.02.2006Update Atmos Energy Corp.: NeutralCalyon Securities
08.02.2018Atmos Energy UnderweightBarclays Capital
11.01.2016Atmos Energy UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Atmos Energy Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Atmos Energy News

05.08.19Ausblick: Atmos Energy stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
31.07.19Atmos Energy (ATO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
29.07.19Can Atmos Energy (ATO) Keep Earnings Streak Alive in Q3?
06.08.19Should You Buy Atmos Energy (ATO) Ahead of Earnings?
Weitere Atmos Energy News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT HENRY PHILIPPSON
Vontobel: Video: Beiersdorf - Aktie wieder in Schwung
Preisabschlag sofort oder Zins zum Schluss?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones unter Druck
Tyson Foods - Aktie bricht nach oben aus
Risks of Long-Term Stock Market Investments
EuroStoxx 50  Wichtigeres Unterstützungsniveau voraus
HSBC: Exxon und Chevron - Gewinneinbruch vs. Gewinnsprung
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Atmos Energy-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Atmos Energy Peer Group News

04.08.19Ameren öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
02.08.19Ameren (AEE) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates. Revenues Down Y/Y
02.08.19Ameren (AEE) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
31.07.19Ameren (AEE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
31.07.19Ausblick: Ameren präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
30.07.19Ameren Missouri No longer plans to acquire an up-to 157 MW facility in northwest Missouri
26.07.19Earnings Preview: Ameren (AEE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
08.06.19Why Is Ameren (AEE) Up 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
16.05.19Ameren (AEE) to Add 300 MW Third Wind Facility in Missouri
13.05.19Ameren Missouri plans third in-state wind generation facility

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt behauptet -- Dow zum Schluss wenig bewegt -- Wirecard erhöht nach Gewinnzuwachs Ziele -- E.ON mit Ergebnisrückgang -- Commerzbank, Conti, Disney, Munich Re im Fokus

Allianz Global Investors lehnt OSRAM-Gebot von Bain und Carlyle ab. FedEx verlängert weiteren Liefervertrag mit Amazon nicht. Porsche steigert dank VW ihren Gewinn. Bayer und LANXESS verkaufen Currenta-Anteile. Varta-Aktie steigt auf Rekordhoch. Glencore erleidet herben Gewinneinbruch. MorphoSys erhöht Gewinn- und Ergebnisprognose.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 31: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 31 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 31 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Indizes als Basiswert sind sowohl bei Anlage- als auch bei Hebelprodukten sehr beliebt. Welchen der folgenden Indizes berücksichtigen Sie primär bei Ihrer Auswahl?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:08 Uhr
DAX schließt behauptet -- Dow zum Schluss wenig bewegt -- Wirecard erhöht nach Gewinnzuwachs Ziele -- E.ON mit Ergebnisrückgang -- Commerzbank, Conti, Disney, Munich Re im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:13 Uhr
Lyft-Aktie springt an - Lyft übertrifft Erwartungen
Sonstiges
22:25 Uhr
Deshalb ist die Goldnachfrage so sprunghaft gestiegen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
Amazon906866
NEL ASAA0B733
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
Microsoft Corp.870747
Siemens AG723610
Infineon AG623100
E.ON SEENAG99