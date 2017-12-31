Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter and Nine Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) today reported consolidated results
for its fiscal 2018 third quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2018.
-
Fiscal 2018 third quarter consolidated net income was $71.2 million,
or $0.64 per diluted share, compared with consolidated net income of
$70.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share in the prior-year quarter.
-
The company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of
$0.485 per common share. The indicated annual dividend for fiscal 2018
is $1.94, which represents a 7.8% increase over fiscal 2017.
For the nine months ended June 30, 2018, consolidated net income
was $564.3 million or $5.09 per diluted share, compared with
consolidated net income of $360.6 million, or $3.40 per diluted share
for the same period last year. Adjusted income from continuing
operations for the nine months ended June 30, 2018, which excludes a
one-time income tax benefit related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017
(the TCJA) of $165.5 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, was $398.8
million, or $3.60 per diluted share, compared with adjusted net income
from continuing operations of $346.9 million, or $3.27 per diluted share
in the prior-year period.
"The dedication of our employees coupled with the exceptional customer
service they provide to our 3.2 million customers continue to drive our
progress toward becoming the safest provider of natural gas services,
said Mike Haefner, chief executive officer of Atmos Energy Corporation.
"Ongoing capital investments that enhance the safety and reliability of
our system remain the core of our growth strategy, and continue to drive
our financial results. We remain on track to meet our fiscal 2018
earnings guidance range of between $3.85 and $4.05 per diluted share,
Haefner concluded.
Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
Operating income decreased $17.7 million to $123.0 million for the three
months ended June 30, 2018, from $140.7 million in the prior-year
quarter. The decrease primarily reflects the lower statutory tax rate in
revenues due to the TCJA and higher operating expenses in the
current-year quarter, including higher depreciation expense and ad
valorem taxes due to increased infrastructure investments, partially
offset by positive rate outcomes in both the distribution and pipeline
and storage segments.
Distribution contribution margin increased $8.3 million to $304.6
million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared with $296.3
million in the prior-year quarter. Contribution margin reflects a net
$11.2 million increase in rates, primarily in the Mid-Tex and
Kentucky/Mid-States Divisions. Transportation contribution margin
increased $2.7 million quarter over quarter primarily due to the
addition of new industrial customers. An increase in customers,
primarily in the Mid-Tex Division, contributed an additional $2.1
million compared to the prior-year quarter. These increases were
partially offset by a decrease of $12.4 million as a result of
incorporating the lower statutory tax rate in revenues due to the TCJA.
Pipeline and storage contribution margin increased $11.1 million to
$127.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared with
$116.0 million in the prior-year quarter. This increase is attributable
to a $23.7 million increase in rates, due to the Atmos PipelineTexas
rate case and the Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program (GRIP) filings
approved in December 2017 and May 2018, partially offset by a decrease
of $8.0 million as a result of including the lower statutory tax rate in
revenues due to the TCJA.
Continuing operation and maintenance expense for the three months ended
June 30, 2018, was $145.1 million, compared with $128.7 million for the
prior-year quarter. This $16.4 million increase was primarily driven by
increased maintenance expenses in both the distribution and pipeline and
storage segments and higher employee-related expenses in the
current-year quarter.
Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2018
Operating income decreased $2.3 million to $633.5 million for the nine
months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $635.8 million in the prior-year
period, which primarily reflects reduced revenues as a result of
implementing the TCJA and higher operating expenses in the current-year
period, including higher depreciation expense and ad valorem taxes due
to increased infrastructure investments, partially offset by positive
rate outcomes and higher transportation margins in both the distribution
and pipeline and storage segments and stronger customer consumption in
the distribution business.
Distribution contribution margin increased $68.9 million to $1,173.9
million for the nine months ended June 30, 2018, compared with $1,105.0
million in the prior-year period. Contribution margin reflects a net
$64.4 million increase in rates, primarily in the Mid-Tex,
Kentucky/Mid-States, West Texas and Mississippi Divisions. In addition,
net consumption increased $14.2 million, primarily due to weather that
was 36 percent colder than the prior-year period. Transportation
contribution margin increased $8.6 million period over period primarily
due to the addition of new industrial customers. Customer growth,
primarily in the Mid-Tex Division, contributed an additional $5.8
million compared to the prior-year period. These increases were
partially offset by a decrease of $38.7 million as a result of
incorporating the lower statutory tax rate in revenues due to the TCJA.
Pipeline and storage contribution margin increased $36.2 million to
$373.1 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2018, compared with
$336.9 million in the prior-year period. This increase is primarily
attributable to a $54.0 million increase in revenue from the Atmos
PipelineTexas rate case and the GRIP filings approved in December 2017
and May 2018, partially offset by a decrease of $16.1 million as a
result of including the lower statutory tax rate in revenues due to the
TCJA.
Continuing operation and maintenance expense for the nine months ended
June 30, 2018 was $435.7 million, compared with $385.9 million in the
prior-year period. This increase was primarily driven by expenses
incurred as a result of a planned outage experienced in the Mid-Tex
Division in March 2018, increased maintenance activities in the
distribution segment in the current year and higher employee-related
expenses.
Capital expenditures increased $276.4 million to $1,088.5 million for
the nine months ended June 30, 2018, compared with $812.1 million in the
prior-year period, due to continued spending for infrastructure
replacements and enhancements.
For the nine months ended June 30, 2018, the company generated operating
cash flow of $1,035.3 million, a $289.7 million increase compared with
the nine months ended June 30, 2017. The period-over-period increase
primarily reflects successful rate case outcomes achieved in fiscal 2017
and changes in working capital, primarily as a result of the timing of
gas cost recoveries under purchased gas cost mechanisms and increased
customer consumption and transportation margins.
The equity capitalization ratio at June 30, 2018 was 59.0%, compared
with 52.6% at September 30, 2017. On November 28, 2017, Atmos Energy
completed the public offering of 4,558,404 shares of common stock for
gross proceeds of approximately $400 million. Atmos Energy used the net
proceeds of $395.1 million from this offering to repay short-term debt
under its commercial paper program, to fund capital spending primarily
to enhance the safety and reliability of its system, and for general
corporate purposes.
Outlook
The leadership of Atmos Energy remains focused on enhancing system
safety and reliability through infrastructure investment while
delivering shareholder value and consistent earnings growth. Atmos
Energy expects fiscal 2018 earnings to be in the previously announced
range of $3.85 to $4.05 per diluted share, excluding the one-time,
non-cash income tax benefit. Capital expenditures for fiscal 2018 are
expected to be approximately $1.4 billion.
Forward-Looking Statements
The matters discussed in this news release may contain "forward-looking
statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All
statements other than statements of historical fact included in this
news release are forward-looking statements made in good faith by the
company and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability
established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
When used in this news release or in any of the company's other
documents or oral presentations, the words "anticipate, "believe,
"estimate, "expect, "forecast, "goal, "intend, "objective, "plan,
"projection, "seek, "strategy or similar words are intended to
identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those discussed in this news release, including
the risks and uncertainties relating to regulatory trends and decisions,
the company's ability to continue to access the credit and capital
markets and the other factors discussed in the company's reports filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors include the
risks and uncertainties discussed in the company's Annual Report on Form
10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017.
Although the company believes these forward-looking statements to be
reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will approximate actual
experience or that the expectations derived from them will be realized.
The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The historical financial information in this news release utilizes
certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with
generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Specifically, the
company uses contribution margin, defined as operating revenues less
purchased gas cost, to discuss and analyze its financial performance.
Its operations are affected by the cost of natural gas, which is passed
through to its customers without markup and includes commodity price,
transportation, storage, injection and withdrawal fees, along with
hedging settlements. These costs are reflected in the income statement
as purchased gas cost. Therefore, increases in the cost of gas are
offset by a corresponding increase in revenues. Accordingly, the company
believes contribution margin is a more useful and relevant measure to
analyze its financial performance than operating revenues. The term
contribution margin is not intended to represent operating income, the
most comparable GAAP financial measure, as an indicator of operating
performance, and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled
measures reported by other companies.
In addition, the enactment of the TCJA required the company to remeasure
its deferred tax assets and liabilities at its new federal statutory
income tax rate as of December 31, 2017, which resulted in the
recognition of a non-cash income tax benefit of $165.5 million during
the nine months ended June 30, 2018. Due to the non-recurring nature of
this benefit, the company believes that income from continuing
operations and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
before the one-time, non-cash income tax benefit, provides a more useful
and relevant measure to analyze its financial performance than income
from continuing operations and consolidated diluted earnings per share
from continuing operations. Accordingly, the discussion and analysis of
the company's financial performance will reference adjusted income from
continuing operations and diluted earnings per share, which is
calculated as follows:
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended June 30
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Income from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
564,317
|
|
$
|
346,858
|
|
$
|
217,459
|
TCJA non-cash income tax benefit
|
|
|
165,522
|
|
|
|
|
|
165,522
|
Adjusted income from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
398,795
|
|
$
|
346,858
|
|
$
|
51,937
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated diluted EPS from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
5.09
|
|
$
|
3.27
|
|
$
|
1.82
|
Diluted EPS from TCJA non-cash income tax benefit
|
|
|
1.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.49
|
Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
3.60
|
|
$
|
3.27
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
|
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
|
Statements of Income
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30
|
(000s except per share)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Operating revenues
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution segment
|
|
$
|
535,488
|
|
|
$
|
494,060
|
|
Pipeline and storage segment
|
|
|
127,633
|
|
|
|
117,283
|
|
Intersegment eliminations
|
|
|
(100,876
|
)
|
|
|
(84,842
|
)
|
|
|
|
562,245
|
|
|
|
526,501
|
|
Purchased gas cost
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution segment
|
|
|
230,887
|
|
|
|
197,767
|
|
Pipeline and storage segment
|
|
|
561
|
|
|
|
1,251
|
|
Intersegment eliminations
|
|
|
(100,562
|
)
|
|
|
(84,842
|
)
|
|
|
|
130,886
|
|
|
|
114,176
|
|
Contribution margin
|
|
|
431,359
|
|
|
|
412,325
|
|
Operation and maintenance expense
|
|
|
145,075
|
|
|
|
128,690
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
90,671
|
|
|
|
80,023
|
|
Taxes, other than income
|
|
|
72,620
|
|
|
|
62,948
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
308,366
|
|
|
|
271,661
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
122,993
|
|
|
|
140,664
|
|
Miscellaneous expense
|
|
|
(2,003
|
)
|
|
|
(289
|
)
|
Interest charges
|
|
|
23,349
|
|
|
|
28,498
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
97,641
|
|
|
|
111,877
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
26,448
|
|
|
|
41,069
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
71,193
|
|
|
$
|
70,808
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net income per share
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
$
|
0.67
|
|
Cash dividends per share
|
|
$
|
0.485
|
|
|
$
|
0.450
|
|
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
111,851
|
|
|
|
106,364
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30
|
Summary Net Income by Segment (000s)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Distribution
|
|
$
|
35,344
|
|
|
$
|
36,514
|
|
Pipeline and storage
|
|
|
35,849
|
|
|
|
34,294
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
71,193
|
|
|
$
|
70,808
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
|
Financial Highlights, continued (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statements of Income
|
|
Nine Months Ended
June 30
|
(000s except per share)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Operating revenues
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution segment
|
|
$
|
2,595,571
|
|
|
$
|
2,211,257
|
|
Pipeline and storage segment
|
|
|
375,051
|
|
|
|
339,207
|
|
Intersegment eliminations
|
|
|
(299,776
|
)
|
|
|
(255,609
|
)
|
|
|
|
2,670,846
|
|
|
|
2,294,855
|
|
Purchased gas cost
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution segment
|
|
|
1,421,698
|
|
|
|
1,106,209
|
|
Pipeline and storage segment
|
|
|
1,906
|
|
|
|
2,331
|
|
Intersegment eliminations
|
|
|
(298,841
|
)
|
|
|
(255,565
|
)
|
|
|
|
1,124,763
|
|
|
|
852,975
|
|
Contribution margin
|
|
|
1,546,083
|
|
|
|
1,441,880
|
|
Operation and maintenance expense
|
|
|
435,715
|
|
|
|
385,867
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
268,426
|
|
|
|
234,648
|
|
Taxes, other than income
|
|
|
208,400
|
|
|
|
185,611
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
912,541
|
|
|
|
806,126
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
633,542
|
|
|
|
635,754
|
|
Miscellaneous expense
|
|
|
(4,291
|
)
|
|
|
(450
|
)
|
Interest charges
|
|
|
82,162
|
|
|
|
86,472
|
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
|
547,089
|
|
|
|
548,832
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
(17,228
|
)
|
|
|
201,974
|
|
Income from continuing operations
|
|
|
564,317
|
|
|
|
346,858
|
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,994
|
|
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,716
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
564,317
|
|
|
$
|
360,568
|
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
Income per share from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
5.09
|
|
|
$
|
3.27
|
|
Income per share from discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
Net income per share - basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
5.09
|
|
|
$
|
3.40
|
|
Cash dividends per share
|
|
$
|
1.455
|
|
|
$
|
1.350
|
|
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
110,707
|
|
|
|
105,862
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
June 30
|
Summary Net Income by Segment (000s)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Distribution
|
|
$
|
429,686
|
|
|
$
|
253,023
|
|
Pipeline and storage
|
|
|
134,631
|
|
|
|
93,835
|
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
|
|
564,317
|
|
|
|
346,858
|
|
Net income from discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,710
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
564,317
|
|
|
$
|
360,568
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
|
Financial Highlights, continued (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Balance Sheets
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
(000s)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Net property, plant and equipment
|
|
$
|
10,071,860
|
|
$
|
9,259,182
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
20,930
|
|
|
26,409
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
253,546
|
|
|
222,263
|
Gas stored underground
|
|
|
126,010
|
|
|
184,653
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
52,369
|
|
|
106,321
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
452,855
|
|
|
539,646
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
730,132
|
|
|
730,132
|
Deferred charges and other assets
|
|
|
252,777
|
|
|
220,636
|
|
|
$
|
11,507,624
|
|
$
|
10,749,596
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
4,759,552
|
|
$
|
3,898,666
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
2,618,315
|
|
|
3,067,045
|
Total capitalization
|
|
|
7,377,867
|
|
|
6,965,711
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
198,172
|
|
|
233,050
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
573,012
|
|
|
332,648
|
Short-term debt
|
|
|
244,777
|
|
|
447,745
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
|
450,000
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
1,465,961
|
|
|
1,013,443
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
1,133,622
|
|
|
1,878,699
|
Regulatory excess deferred taxes
|
|
|
733,509
|
|
|
|
Deferred credits and other liabilities
|
|
|
796,665
|
|
|
891,743
|
|
|
$
|
11,507,624
|
|
$
|
10,749,596
|
|
|
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
|
Financial Highlights, continued (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
Nine Months Ended
June 30
|
(000s)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
564,317
|
|
|
$
|
360,568
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
268,426
|
|
|
|
234,833
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
139,852
|
|
|
|
188,256
|
|
One-time income tax benefit
|
|
|
(165,522
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sale of discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(12,931
|
)
|
Discontinued cash flow hedging for natural gas marketing commodity
contracts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(10,579
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
18,007
|
|
|
|
14,892
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities
|
|
|
210,216
|
|
|
|
(29,478
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
1,035,296
|
|
|
|
745,561
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(1,088,472
|
)
|
|
|
(812,148
|
)
|
Acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(86,128
|
)
|
Proceeds from the sale of discontinued operations
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
140,253
|
|
Available-for-sale securities activities, net
|
|
|
(7,857
|
)
|
|
|
(14,329
|
)
|
Use tax refund
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,562
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
6,105
|
|
|
|
6,435
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(1,087,224
|
)
|
|
|
(747,355
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net decrease in short-term debt
|
|
|
(202,968
|
)
|
|
|
(571,238
|
)
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of premium/discount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
884,911
|
|
Net proceeds from equity offering
|
|
|
395,092
|
|
|
|
98,755
|
|
Issuance of common stock through stock purchase and employee
retirement plans
|
|
|
15,850
|
|
|
|
22,673
|
|
Settlement of interest rate agreements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(36,996
|
)
|
Interest rate agreements cash collateral
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,670
|
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(250,000
|
)
|
Cash dividends paid
|
|
|
(160,007
|
)
|
|
|
(143,075
|
)
|
Debt issuance costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6,663
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
(1,518
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
46,449
|
|
|
|
24,037
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(5,479
|
)
|
|
|
22,243
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
26,409
|
|
|
|
47,534
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
20,930
|
|
|
$
|
69,777
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30
|
|
Nine Months Ended
June 30
|
Statistics
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Consolidated distribution throughput (MMcf as metered)
|
|
|
82,448
|
|
|
76,281
|
|
|
386,783
|
|
|
324,555
|
Consolidated pipeline and storage transportation volumes (MMcf)
|
|
|
180,371
|
|
|
159,023
|
|
|
484,456
|
|
|
425,150
|
Distribution meters in service
|
|
|
3,249,780
|
|
|
3,213,853
|
|
|
3,249,780
|
|
|
3,213,853
|
Distribution average cost of gas
|
|
$
|
4.68
|
|
$
|
4.60
|
|
$
|
5.27
|
|
$
|
5.14
