+ + + Trump wird für die Fed zum Problem. Warum, das erfahren Sie hier! + + +
08.08.2018 23:02
Bewerten
(0)

Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter and Nine Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) today reported consolidated results for its fiscal 2018 third quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2018.

  • Fiscal 2018 third quarter consolidated net income was $71.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared with consolidated net income of $70.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share in the prior-year quarter.
  • The company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.485 per common share. The indicated annual dividend for fiscal 2018 is $1.94, which represents a 7.8% increase over fiscal 2017.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2018, consolidated net income was $564.3 million or $5.09 per diluted share, compared with consolidated net income of $360.6 million, or $3.40 per diluted share for the same period last year. Adjusted income from continuing operations for the nine months ended June 30, 2018, which excludes a one-time income tax benefit related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the TCJA) of $165.5 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, was $398.8 million, or $3.60 per diluted share, compared with adjusted net income from continuing operations of $346.9 million, or $3.27 per diluted share in the prior-year period.

"The dedication of our employees coupled with the exceptional customer service they provide to our 3.2 million customers continue to drive our progress toward becoming the safest provider of natural gas services, said Mike Haefner, chief executive officer of Atmos Energy Corporation. "Ongoing capital investments that enhance the safety and reliability of our system remain the core of our growth strategy, and continue to drive our financial results. We remain on track to meet our fiscal 2018 earnings guidance range of between $3.85 and $4.05 per diluted share, Haefner concluded.

Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

Operating income decreased $17.7 million to $123.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, from $140.7 million in the prior-year quarter. The decrease primarily reflects the lower statutory tax rate in revenues due to the TCJA and higher operating expenses in the current-year quarter, including higher depreciation expense and ad valorem taxes due to increased infrastructure investments, partially offset by positive rate outcomes in both the distribution and pipeline and storage segments.

Distribution contribution margin increased $8.3 million to $304.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared with $296.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Contribution margin reflects a net $11.2 million increase in rates, primarily in the Mid-Tex and Kentucky/Mid-States Divisions. Transportation contribution margin increased $2.7 million quarter over quarter primarily due to the addition of new industrial customers. An increase in customers, primarily in the Mid-Tex Division, contributed an additional $2.1 million compared to the prior-year quarter. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $12.4 million as a result of incorporating the lower statutory tax rate in revenues due to the TCJA.

Pipeline and storage contribution margin increased $11.1 million to $127.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared with $116.0 million in the prior-year quarter. This increase is attributable to a $23.7 million increase in rates, due to the Atmos PipelineTexas rate case and the Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program (GRIP) filings approved in December 2017 and May 2018, partially offset by a decrease of $8.0 million as a result of including the lower statutory tax rate in revenues due to the TCJA.

Continuing operation and maintenance expense for the three months ended June 30, 2018, was $145.1 million, compared with $128.7 million for the prior-year quarter. This $16.4 million increase was primarily driven by increased maintenance expenses in both the distribution and pipeline and storage segments and higher employee-related expenses in the current-year quarter.

Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2018

Operating income decreased $2.3 million to $633.5 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $635.8 million in the prior-year period, which primarily reflects reduced revenues as a result of implementing the TCJA and higher operating expenses in the current-year period, including higher depreciation expense and ad valorem taxes due to increased infrastructure investments, partially offset by positive rate outcomes and higher transportation margins in both the distribution and pipeline and storage segments and stronger customer consumption in the distribution business.

Distribution contribution margin increased $68.9 million to $1,173.9 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2018, compared with $1,105.0 million in the prior-year period. Contribution margin reflects a net $64.4 million increase in rates, primarily in the Mid-Tex, Kentucky/Mid-States, West Texas and Mississippi Divisions. In addition, net consumption increased $14.2 million, primarily due to weather that was 36 percent colder than the prior-year period. Transportation contribution margin increased $8.6 million period over period primarily due to the addition of new industrial customers. Customer growth, primarily in the Mid-Tex Division, contributed an additional $5.8 million compared to the prior-year period. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $38.7 million as a result of incorporating the lower statutory tax rate in revenues due to the TCJA.

Pipeline and storage contribution margin increased $36.2 million to $373.1 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2018, compared with $336.9 million in the prior-year period. This increase is primarily attributable to a $54.0 million increase in revenue from the Atmos PipelineTexas rate case and the GRIP filings approved in December 2017 and May 2018, partially offset by a decrease of $16.1 million as a result of including the lower statutory tax rate in revenues due to the TCJA.

Continuing operation and maintenance expense for the nine months ended June 30, 2018 was $435.7 million, compared with $385.9 million in the prior-year period. This increase was primarily driven by expenses incurred as a result of a planned outage experienced in the Mid-Tex Division in March 2018, increased maintenance activities in the distribution segment in the current year and higher employee-related expenses.

Capital expenditures increased $276.4 million to $1,088.5 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2018, compared with $812.1 million in the prior-year period, due to continued spending for infrastructure replacements and enhancements.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2018, the company generated operating cash flow of $1,035.3 million, a $289.7 million increase compared with the nine months ended June 30, 2017. The period-over-period increase primarily reflects successful rate case outcomes achieved in fiscal 2017 and changes in working capital, primarily as a result of the timing of gas cost recoveries under purchased gas cost mechanisms and increased customer consumption and transportation margins.

The equity capitalization ratio at June 30, 2018 was 59.0%, compared with 52.6% at September 30, 2017. On November 28, 2017, Atmos Energy completed the public offering of 4,558,404 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $400 million. Atmos Energy used the net proceeds of $395.1 million from this offering to repay short-term debt under its commercial paper program, to fund capital spending primarily to enhance the safety and reliability of its system, and for general corporate purposes.

Outlook

The leadership of Atmos Energy remains focused on enhancing system safety and reliability through infrastructure investment while delivering shareholder value and consistent earnings growth. Atmos Energy expects fiscal 2018 earnings to be in the previously announced range of $3.85 to $4.05 per diluted share, excluding the one-time, non-cash income tax benefit. Capital expenditures for fiscal 2018 are expected to be approximately $1.4 billion.

Conference Call to be Webcast August 9, 2018

Atmos Energy will host a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the fiscal 2018 third quarter financial results on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The domestic telephone number is 877-485-3107 and the international telephone number is 201-689-8427. Mike Haefner, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chris Forsythe, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in the conference call. The conference call will be webcast live on the Atmos Energy website at www.atmosenergy.com. A playback of the call will be available on the website later that day.

This news release should be read in conjunction with the attached unaudited financial information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed in this news release may contain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements made in good faith by the company and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release or in any of the company's other documents or oral presentations, the words "anticipate, "believe, "estimate, "expect, "forecast, "goal, "intend, "objective, "plan, "projection, "seek, "strategy or similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in this news release, including the risks and uncertainties relating to regulatory trends and decisions, the company's ability to continue to access the credit and capital markets and the other factors discussed in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017.

Although the company believes these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will approximate actual experience or that the expectations derived from them will be realized. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The historical financial information in this news release utilizes certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Specifically, the company uses contribution margin, defined as operating revenues less purchased gas cost, to discuss and analyze its financial performance. Its operations are affected by the cost of natural gas, which is passed through to its customers without markup and includes commodity price, transportation, storage, injection and withdrawal fees, along with hedging settlements. These costs are reflected in the income statement as purchased gas cost. Therefore, increases in the cost of gas are offset by a corresponding increase in revenues. Accordingly, the company believes contribution margin is a more useful and relevant measure to analyze its financial performance than operating revenues. The term contribution margin is not intended to represent operating income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, as an indicator of operating performance, and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

In addition, the enactment of the TCJA required the company to remeasure its deferred tax assets and liabilities at its new federal statutory income tax rate as of December 31, 2017, which resulted in the recognition of a non-cash income tax benefit of $165.5 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2018. Due to the non-recurring nature of this benefit, the company believes that income from continuing operations and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before the one-time, non-cash income tax benefit, provides a more useful and relevant measure to analyze its financial performance than income from continuing operations and consolidated diluted earnings per share from continuing operations. Accordingly, the discussion and analysis of the company's financial performance will reference adjusted income from continuing operations and diluted earnings per share, which is calculated as follows:

  Nine Months Ended June 30
  2018     2017   Change
(In thousands, except per share data)
Income from continuing operations $ 564,317 $ 346,858 $ 217,459
TCJA non-cash income tax benefit   165,522      165,522
Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 398,795 $ 346,858 $ 51,937
 
Consolidated diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 5.09 $ 3.27 $ 1.82
Diluted EPS from TCJA non-cash income tax benefit   1.49      1.49
Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 3.60 $ 3.27 $ 0.33
 

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, is the country's largest fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor, serving over three million natural gas distribution customers in over 1,400 communities in eight states from the Blue Ridge Mountains in the East to the Rocky Mountains in the West. Atmos Energy also manages company-owned natural gas pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. For more information, visit www.atmosenergy.com.

   
Atmos Energy Corporation

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

 

Statements of Income

Three Months Ended
June 30
(000s except per share)   2018     2017  
Operating revenues
Distribution segment $ 535,488 $ 494,060
Pipeline and storage segment 127,633 117,283
Intersegment eliminations   (100,876 )   (84,842 )
562,245 526,501
Purchased gas cost
Distribution segment 230,887 197,767
Pipeline and storage segment 561 1,251
Intersegment eliminations   (100,562 )   (84,842 )
  130,886     114,176  
Contribution margin 431,359 412,325
Operation and maintenance expense 145,075 128,690
Depreciation and amortization 90,671 80,023
Taxes, other than income   72,620     62,948  
Total operating expenses 308,366 271,661
Operating income 122,993 140,664
Miscellaneous expense (2,003 ) (289 )
Interest charges   23,349     28,498  
Income before income taxes 97,641 111,877
Income tax expense   26,448     41,069  
Net income $ 71,193   $ 70,808  
 
Basic and diluted net income per share $ 0.64   $ 0.67  
Cash dividends per share $ 0.485   $ 0.450  
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding   111,851     106,364  
 
Three Months Ended
June 30

Summary Net Income by Segment (000s)

  2018     2017  
Distribution $ 35,344 $ 36,514
Pipeline and storage   35,849     34,294  
Net income $ 71,193   $ 70,808  
   
Atmos Energy Corporation

Financial Highlights, continued (Unaudited)

 

Statements of Income

Nine Months Ended
June 30
(000s except per share)   2018     2017  
Operating revenues
Distribution segment $ 2,595,571 $ 2,211,257
Pipeline and storage segment 375,051 339,207
Intersegment eliminations   (299,776 )   (255,609 )
2,670,846 2,294,855
Purchased gas cost
Distribution segment 1,421,698 1,106,209
Pipeline and storage segment 1,906 2,331
Intersegment eliminations   (298,841 )   (255,565 )
  1,124,763     852,975  
Contribution margin 1,546,083 1,441,880
Operation and maintenance expense 435,715 385,867
Depreciation and amortization 268,426 234,648
Taxes, other than income   208,400     185,611  
Total operating expenses 912,541 806,126
Operating income 633,542 635,754
Miscellaneous expense (4,291 ) (450 )
Interest charges   82,162     86,472  
Income from continuing operations before income taxes 547,089 548,832
Income tax expense (benefit)   (17,228 )   201,974  
Income from continuing operations 564,317 346,858
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax  10,994
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax        2,716  
Net income $ 564,317   $ 360,568  
Basic and diluted earnings per share
Income per share from continuing operations $ 5.09 $ 3.27
Income per share from discontinued operations        0.13  
Net income per share - basic and diluted $ 5.09   $ 3.40  
Cash dividends per share $ 1.455   $ 1.350  
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding   110,707     105,862  
 
Nine Months Ended
June 30

Summary Net Income by Segment (000s)

  2018     2017  
Distribution $ 429,686 $ 253,023
Pipeline and storage   134,631     93,835  
Net income from continuing operations 564,317 346,858
Net income from discontinued operations        13,710  
Net income $ 564,317   $ 360,568  
   
Atmos Energy Corporation

Financial Highlights, continued (Unaudited)

 

Condensed Balance Sheets

June 30, September 30,
(000s)   2018   2017
Net property, plant and equipment $ 10,071,860 $ 9,259,182
Cash and cash equivalents 20,930 26,409
Accounts receivable, net 253,546 222,263
Gas stored underground 126,010 184,653
Other current assets   52,369   106,321
Total current assets 452,855 539,646
Goodwill 730,132 730,132
Deferred charges and other assets   252,777   220,636
$ 11,507,624 $ 10,749,596
 
Shareholders' equity $ 4,759,552 $ 3,898,666
Long-term debt   2,618,315   3,067,045
Total capitalization 7,377,867 6,965,711
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 198,172 233,050
Other current liabilities 573,012 332,648
Short-term debt 244,777 447,745
Current maturities of long-term debt   450,000   
Total current liabilities 1,465,961 1,013,443
Deferred income taxes 1,133,622 1,878,699
Regulatory excess deferred taxes 733,509 
Deferred credits and other liabilities   796,665   891,743
$ 11,507,624 $ 10,749,596
 
Atmos Energy Corporation

Financial Highlights, continued (Unaudited)

 

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

Nine Months Ended
June 30
(000s)   2018       2017  
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income $ 564,317 $ 360,568
Depreciation and amortization 268,426 234,833
Deferred income taxes 139,852 188,256
One-time income tax benefit (165,522 ) 
Gain on sale of discontinued operations  (12,931 )
Discontinued cash flow hedging for natural gas marketing commodity contracts  (10,579 )
Other 18,007 14,892
Changes in assets and liabilities   210,216     (29,478 )
Net cash provided by operating activities 1,035,296 745,561
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures (1,088,472 ) (812,148 )
Acquisition  (86,128 )
Proceeds from the sale of discontinued operations 3,000 140,253
Available-for-sale securities activities, net (7,857 ) (14,329 )
Use tax refund  18,562
Other, net   6,105     6,435  
Net cash used in investing activities (1,087,224 ) (747,355 )
Cash flows from financing activities
Net decrease in short-term debt (202,968 ) (571,238 )
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of premium/discount  884,911
Net proceeds from equity offering 395,092 98,755
Issuance of common stock through stock purchase and employee retirement plans 15,850 22,673
Settlement of interest rate agreements  (36,996 )
Interest rate agreements cash collateral  25,670
Repayment of long-term debt  (250,000 )
Cash dividends paid (160,007 ) (143,075 )
Debt issuance costs  (6,663 )
Other   (1,518 )     
Net cash provided by financing activities   46,449     24,037  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (5,479 ) 22,243
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   26,409     47,534  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 20,930   $ 69,777  
   
Three Months Ended
June 30 		Nine Months Ended
June 30

Statistics

  2018     2017     2018     2017
Consolidated distribution throughput (MMcf as metered) 82,448 76,281 386,783 324,555
Consolidated pipeline and storage transportation volumes (MMcf) 180,371 159,023 484,456 425,150
Distribution meters in service 3,249,780 3,213,853 3,249,780 3,213,853
Distribution average cost of gas $ 4.68 $ 4.60 $ 5.27 $ 5.14

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Atmos Energy Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06.08.18
Ausblick: Atmos Energy stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
09.07.18
4 Reasons to Add Atmos Energy (ATO) to Enrich Your Portfolio (Zacks)
02.05.18
Earnings Preview For Atmos Energy (Benzinga)
01.05.18
Should You Buy Atmos Energy (ATO) Ahead of Earnings? (Zacks)
30.04.18
Ausblick: Atmos Energy präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
04.02.18
Ausblick: Atmos Energy vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Atmos Energy News
RSS Feed
Atmos Energy zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Atmos Energy Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.02.2018Atmos Energy UnderweightBarclays Capital
18.11.2016Atmos Energy BuySeaport Global Securities
31.10.2016Atmos Energy BuyArgus Research Company
30.03.2016Atmos Energy BuyBB&T Capital Markets
11.01.2016Atmos Energy UnderweightBarclays Capital
18.11.2016Atmos Energy BuySeaport Global Securities
31.10.2016Atmos Energy BuyArgus Research Company
30.03.2016Atmos Energy BuyBB&T Capital Markets
18.12.2006Update Atmos Energy Corp.: OverweightJP Morgan
26.10.2006Update Atmos Energy Corp.: OverweightLehman Brothers
06.02.2006Update Atmos Energy Corp.: NeutralCalyon Securities
08.02.2018Atmos Energy UnderweightBarclays Capital
11.01.2016Atmos Energy UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Atmos Energy Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Atmos Energy News

06.08.18Ausblick: Atmos Energy stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
09.07.184 Reasons to Add Atmos Energy (ATO) to Enrich Your Portfolio
Weitere Atmos Energy News
Anzeige

Inside

Was macht Scalable Capital?
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie - Wie Gewinne sichern? | BNP Paribas
DZ BANK  Wirecard: starkes Momentum bei Ergebnissen und Aktienkurs
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - MDAX auf Richtungssuche
Das große Börsenspiel 2018! Gewinnen Sie einen Jaguar F-TYPE, jede Woche 2.222 Euro & 9x iPhone X!
S&P 500 Index: Bewertung, Quartalsberichte, Charttechnik und Sentiment
UBS: Euro Stoxx 50  Die Lage spitzt sich zu
Vontobel: Commerzbank droht DAX-Abstieg - Wirecard im Höhenflug
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Atmos Energy-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Atmos Energy Peer Group News

03.08.18Ameren (AEE) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on Higher Sales Volume
03.08.18Ameren (AEE) Beats on Q2 Earnings Estimate. Sales Up Y/Y
03.08.18Ameren (NYSE: AEE) Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
02.08.18Is a Beat in the Cards for Ameren (AEE) in Q2 Earnings?
02.08.18Ausblick: Ameren präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
31.07.18Is Ameren (AEE) a Great Dividend Play?
29.06.18Ameren (AEE) to Add 200 MW Extra Renewable Energy Generation
19.06.18The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Ameren. CenterPoint. South Jersey Industries. Boston Beer and Ollie's
07.06.18Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of WestRock Company Elected to Ameren Board of Directors
30.05.184 Reasons to Add Ameren (AEE) Stock to Your Portfolio Now

News von

Nur ein Trick kann die Commerzbank-Blamage noch verhindern
Chinas schwierige Lust auf Made in Germany
Hitzewelle macht die ungeliebte Energiewende lukrativ wie nie
So entkommen Sie der Zinsfalle beim Hauskredit
Wir haben alle die Erschütterungen unterschätzt

News von

Warburg-Studie: Fünf Aktien, die fürs zweite Halbjahr satte Kursgewinne versprechen
Tesla-Aktie: Aufsichtsrat prüft Rückzug der Firma von der Börse
Jetzt einsteigen: Sieben Aktien mit Kaufsignalen
Deutsche Post-Aktie nach den Q2-Zahlen: Warum jetzt trotzdem die Post abgeht
Eskalationsspirale dreht sich weiter: China kündigt neue Zölle auf US-Waren an

News von

Eine der größten Banken warnt davor, dass die Erde bald keine Ressourcen mehr hat, um Leben zu ermöglichen
Diese Frau wurde von der Pizza-Hut-Mitarbeiterin zur Gründerin eines Vier-Millionen-Dollar-Unternehmens
"Ich fühle mich verraten": Empfänger des Grundeinkommens reagieren auf das plötzliche Ende von Kanadas Experiment
Alle Menschen, die ihren Reichtum halten können, haben eine Gemeinsamkeit - laut einem Mann, der Lottogewinner berät
Konkurrenz aus dem Internet wird für Möbelhändler wie Ikea, Höffner und Co. zur Herausforderung

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leichter -- Wall Street wenig bewegt -- E.ON präsentiert starke Zahlen -- Tesla-Aktie im Minus: Musk denkt über Delisting nach -- Munich Re, Disney, Snap im Fokus

Minister - Italien will Bank Monte Paschi doch privatisieren. Prudential verdient dank guter Geschäfte in Asien operativ mehr. Deutsche Ryanair-Piloten streiken am Freitag. LANXESS-Aktie zieht nach Ausstieg aus Kautschuk-Joint-Venture an. Samsung plant Investitionen von knapp 140 Milliarden Euro. Bitcoin auf Talfahrt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die besten Airlines der Welt 2018
Welche Fluggesellschaft triumphiert?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 31 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 31 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Welcher CEO ist an der Spitze?
Das sind die Gehälter der Top-Unternehmer
So groß ist der Gehaltsunterschied zwischen CEOs und Mitarbeitern
Das verdienen die CEOs der 30 DAX-Unternehmen
Die innovativsten Länder 2018
Welche Länder sind vorne mit dabei?
Das sind die besten Aktien der Welt
Diese Aktien brachten die höchste Rendite
Die lebenswertesten Städte 2018
In welcher Stadt ist die Lebensqualität am höchsten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:04 Uhr
DAX schließt leichter -- Wall Street wenig bewegt -- E.ON präsentiert starke Zahlen -- Tesla-Aktie im Minus: Musk denkt über Delisting nach -- Munich Re, Disney, Snap im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:07 Uhr
Snap-Aktie unter Druck: Snap macht weniger Verlust als erwartet
Aktie im Fokus
22:09 Uhr
Musks Delisting-Tweet löst eine der stärksten Handelsbewegungen für Tesla-Aktie aus
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
E.ON SEENAG99
Amazon906866
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Wirecard AG747206
Netflix Inc.552484
Deutsche Post AG555200
CommerzbankCBK100