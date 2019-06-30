Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) today reported consolidated results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Consolidated net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $80.5 million or $0.68 per diluted share, compared with consolidated net income of $71.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Capital expenditures rose 10 percent to $1,199.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2019, with approximately 87 percent of that spending related to system safety and reliability investments.

Fiscal 2019 earnings expected to be at the higher end of the tightened range of $4.25 to $4.35 per diluted share. Capital expenditures are expected to remain in the previously announced range of $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion in fiscal 2019.

The company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.525 per common share. The indicated annual dividend for fiscal 2019 is $2.10, which represents an 8.2% increase over fiscal 2018.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2019, consolidated net income was $453.0 million or $3.88 per diluted share, compared with consolidated net income of $564.3 million, or $5.09 per diluted share for the same period last year. Adjusted net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2018, which excludes a one-time income tax benefit related to the TCJA of $165.5 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, was $398.8 million, or $3.60 per diluted share.

"We remain focused on deploying new technologies and building scale in our operations as we increase our capital investment to enhance the safety and reliability of our system, said Mike Haefner, chief executive officer of Atmos Energy Corporation. "With most of our significant rate activities for the fiscal year concluded and strong visibility into the remainder of the year, we maintain our outlook for fiscal 2019 earnings to be in the range of $4.25 to $4.35 per diluted share, Haefner concluded.

Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Operating income declined by $2.1 million to $122.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the prior-year quarter due to higher operating expenses. Increased Contribution Margins driven by positive rate case outcomes, customer growth in our distribution segment and higher margins in our pipeline and storage segment were offset by lower consumption, higher operation and maintenance and depreciation expenses in the current-year quarter.

Distribution Contribution Margin increased $0.8 million to $305.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $304.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Contribution Margin reflects a net $7.1 million increase in rates, primarily in our Mid-Tex and West Texas divisions and a $2.9 million increase from customer growth, primarily in our Mid-Tex division. These increases were partially offset by a net $3.8 million decrease in consumption.

Pipeline and storage Contribution Margin increased $22.2 million to $149.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $127.1 million in the prior-year quarter. This increase is attributable to a net $16.5 million increase in rates, due to the GRIP filings approved in fiscal 2018 and 2019, and a net increase of $4.5 million due to wider spreads and positive supply and demand dynamics in the Permian Basin.

Operation and maintenance expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was $164.5 million, compared with $143.7 million for the prior-year quarter. This $20.8 million increase was primarily driven by increased pipeline maintenance and related activities and higher employee and training costs in the current-year quarter.

Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019

Operating income increased $19.0 million to $656.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $637.3 million in the prior-year period, which primarily reflects positive rate outcomes, customer growth in the distribution business and higher volumes and margins in our pipeline and storage segment, partially offset by higher operation and maintenance, depreciation and property tax expenses in the current-year period.

Distribution Contribution Margin increased $20.2 million to $1,194.1 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $1,173.9 million in the prior-year period. Contribution Margin reflects a net $23.8 million increase in rates, primarily in the Mid-Tex, Mississippi, West Texas and Louisiana divisions. In addition, customer growth increased $10.6 million, primarily in our Mid-Tex division. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $8.7 million in pass-thru taxes and consumption of $4.7 million, primarily in our Mid-Tex division.

Pipeline and storage Contribution Margin increased $46.8 million to $419.9 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $373.1 million in the prior-year period. This increase is primarily attributable to a net $33.3 million increase in revenue from GRIP filings approved in fiscal 2018 and 2019. In addition, transportation revenues and volumes increased Contribution Margin by a net $9.4 million due to wider spreads and positive supply and demand dynamics impacting the Permian Basin.

Operation and maintenance expense for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 was $452.6 million, compared with $432.0 million for the prior-year period. This $20.6 million increase primarily reflects increased pipeline maintenance and related activities, higher employee and training costs, and software license fees in the current-year period, partially offset by the absence of costs incurred for the Northwest Dallas outage in the prior-year period.

Capital expenditures increased $110.7 million to $1,199.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $1,088.5 million in the prior-year period, due to continued spending for infrastructure replacements and enhancements.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2019, the company generated operating cash flow of $808.9 million, a $226.4 million decrease compared with the nine months ended June 30, 2018. The period-over-period decrease is primarily attributable to working capital changes, particularly in our distribution segment resulting from the timing of payments for natural gas purchases and deferred gas cost recoveries.

Our equity capitalization ratio at June 30, 2019 was 60.2%, compared with 56.7% at September 30, 2018. The increase primarily reflects the effects of our fiscal 2019 financing activities and lower short-term debt at June 30, 2019.

Outlook

The leadership of Atmos Energy remains focused on enhancing system safety and reliability through infrastructure investment while delivering shareholder value and consistent earnings growth. Atmos Energy expects fiscal 2019 earnings to be at the higher end of the range of $4.25 to $4.35 per diluted share. Capital expenditures for fiscal 2019 are expected to range between $1.65 billion and $1.75 billion.

Conference Call to be Webcast August 8, 2019

Atmos Energy will host a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the fiscal 2019 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The domestic telephone number is 877-407-3088 and the international telephone number is 201-389-0927. Mike Haefner, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chris Forsythe, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in the conference call. The conference call will be webcast live on the Atmos Energy website at www.atmosenergy.com. A playback of the call will be available on the website later that day.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed in this news release may contain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements made in good faith by the company and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release or in any of the company's other documents or oral presentations, the words "anticipate, "believe, "estimate, "expect, "forecast, "goal, "intend, "objective, "plan, "projection, "seek, "strategy or similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in this news release, including the risks and uncertainties relating to regulatory trends and decisions, the company's ability to continue to access the credit and capital markets and the other factors discussed in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors include the risks and uncertainties discussed in Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although the company believes these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will approximate actual experience or that the expectations derived from them will be realized. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The historical financial information in this news release utilizes certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Specifically, the company uses Contribution Margin, defined as operating revenues less purchased gas cost, to discuss and analyze its financial performance. Its operations are affected by the cost of natural gas, which is passed through to its customers without markup and includes commodity price, transportation, storage, injection and withdrawal fees, along with hedging settlements. These costs are reflected in the income statement as purchased gas cost. Therefore, increases in the cost of gas are offset by a corresponding increase in revenues. Accordingly, the company believes Contribution Margin is a more useful and relevant measure to analyze its financial performance than operating revenues. The term Contribution Margin is not intended to represent operating income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, as an indicator of operating performance, and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

In addition, the enactment of the TCJA required the company to remeasure its deferred tax assets and liabilities at its new federal statutory income tax rate as of December 31, 2017, which resulted in the recognition of a non-cash income tax benefit during the nine months ended June 30, 2018. Due to the non-recurring nature of this benefit, the company believes that net income and diluted earnings per share before the one-time, non-cash income tax benefit, provides a more useful and relevant measure to analyze its financial performance than net income and diluted earnings per share in order to allow investors to better analyze the company's core results and allow the information to be presented on a comparative basis to the prior year. Accordingly, the discussion and analysis of the company's financial performance will reference adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is calculated as follows:

Nine Months Ended June 30 2019 2018 Change (In thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 453,000 $ 564,317 $ (111,317 ) TCJA non-cash income tax benefit  (165,522 ) 165,522 Adjusted net income $ 453,000 $ 398,795 $ 54,205 Diluted net income per share $ 3.88 $ 5.09 $ (1.21 ) Diluted EPS from TCJA non-cash income tax benefit  (1.49 ) 1.49 Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 3.88 $ 3.60 $ 0.28

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation is the nations largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and our infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

This news release should be read in conjunction with the attached unaudited financial information.

Atmos Energy Corporation Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Statements of Income Three Months Ended June 30 (000s except per share) 2019 2018 Operating revenues Distribution segment $ 444,944 $ 535,488 Pipeline and storage segment 149,198 127,633 Intersegment eliminations (108,404 ) (100,876 ) 485,738 562,245 Purchased gas cost Distribution segment 139,518 230,887 Pipeline and storage segment (96 ) 561 Intersegment eliminations (108,096 ) (100,562 ) 31,326 130,886 Contribution Margin 454,412 431,359 Operation and maintenance expense 164,545 143,748 Depreciation and amortization 97,700 90,671 Taxes, other than income 69,965 72,620 Total operating expenses 332,210 307,039 Operating income 122,202 124,320 Other non-operating income (expense) 1,645 (3,330 ) Interest charges 19,592 23,349 Income before income taxes 104,255 97,641 Income tax expense 23,789 26,448 Net income $ 80,466 $ 71,193 Basic net income per share $ 0.68 $ 0.64 Diluted net income per share $ 0.68 $ 0.64 Cash dividends per share $ 0.525 $ 0.485 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 118,075 111,851 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 118,430 111,851

Three Months Ended June 30 Summary Net Income by Segment (000s) 2019 2018 Distribution $ 32,398 $ 35,344 Pipeline and storage 48,068 35,849 Net income $ 80,466 $ 71,193

Atmos Energy Corporation Financial Highlights, continued (Unaudited) Statements of Income Nine Months Ended June 30 (000s except per share) 2019 2018 Operating revenues Distribution segment $ 2,341,668 $ 2,595,571 Pipeline and storage segment 419,318 375,051 Intersegment eliminations (302,821 ) (299,776 ) 2,458,165 2,670,846 Purchased gas cost Distribution segment 1,147,598 1,421,698 Pipeline and storage segment (544 ) 1,906 Intersegment eliminations (301,887 ) (298,841 ) 845,167 1,124,763 Contribution Margin 1,612,998 1,546,083 Operation and maintenance expense 452,572 431,952 Depreciation and amortization 290,537 268,426 Taxes, other than income 213,546 208,400 Total operating expenses 956,655 908,778 Operating income 656,343 637,305 Other non-operating expense (1,846 ) (8,054 ) Interest charges 74,390 82,162 Income before income taxes 580,107 547,089 Income tax expense (benefit) 127,107 (17,228 ) Net income $ 453,000 $ 564,317 Basic net income per share $ 3.89 $ 5.09 Diluted net income per share $ 3.88 $ 5.09 Cash dividends per share $ 1.575 $ 1.455 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 116,485 110,707 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 116,673 110,707

Nine Months Ended June 30 Summary Net Income by Segment (000s) 2019 2018 Distribution $ 318,976 $ 429,686 Pipeline and storage 134,024 134,631 Net income $ 453,000 $ 564,317

Atmos Energy Corporation Financial Highlights, continued (Unaudited) Condensed Balance Sheets June 30, September 30, (000s) 2019 2018 Net property, plant and equipment $ 11,340,596 $ 10,371,147 Cash and cash equivalents 46,163 13,771 Accounts receivable, net 285,433 253,295 Gas stored underground 106,014 165,732 Other current assets 65,924 46,055 Total current assets 503,534 478,853 Goodwill 730,419 730,419 Deferred charges and other assets 306,549 294,018 $ 12,881,098 $ 11,874,437 Shareholders' equity $ 5,641,996 $ 4,769,951 Long-term debt 3,529,135 2,493,665 Total capitalization 9,171,131 7,263,616 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 206,500 217,283 Other current liabilities 494,932 547,068 Short-term debt 74,942 575,780 Current maturities of long-term debt 125,000 575,000 Total current liabilities 901,374 1,915,131 Deferred income taxes 1,280,307 1,154,067 Regulatory excess deferred taxes 709,974 739,670 Deferred credits and other liabilities 818,312 801,953 $ 12,881,098 $ 11,874,437

Atmos Energy Corporation Financial Highlights, continued (Unaudited) Condensed Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended June 30 (000s) 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 453,000 $ 564,317 Depreciation and amortization 290,537 268,426 Deferred income taxes 120,220 139,852 One-time income tax benefit  (165,522 ) Other 9,649 18,007 Changes in assets and liabilities (64,478 ) 210,216 Net cash provided by operating activities 808,928 1,035,296 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (1,199,199 ) (1,088,472 ) Proceeds from the sale of discontinued operations 4,000 3,000 Debt and equity securities activities, net (4,041 ) (7,857 ) Other, net 3,839 6,105 Net cash used in investing activities (1,195,401 ) (1,087,224 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net decrease in short-term debt (500,838 ) (202,968 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of premium/discount 1,045,221  Net proceeds from equity offering 593,731 395,092 Issuance of common stock through stock purchase and employee retirement plans 14,128 15,850 Settlement of interest rate swaps (90,141 )  Repayment of long-term debt (450,000 )  Cash dividends paid (181,982 ) (160,007 ) Debt issuance costs (11,254 )  Other  (1,518 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 418,865 46,449 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 32,392 (5,479 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 13,771 26,409 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 46,163 $ 20,930

Three Months Ended June 30 Nine Months Ended June 30 Statistics 2019 2018 2019 2018 Consolidated distribution throughput (MMcf as metered) 76,192 82,448 404,370 386,783 Consolidated pipeline and storage transportation volumes (MMcf) 181,292 180,371 517,188 484,456 Distribution meters in service 3,284,722 3,249,780 3,284,722 3,249,780 Distribution average cost of gas $ 3.35 $ 4.68 $ 4.06 $ 5.27

