Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter; Affirms Fiscal 2020 Guidance

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) today reported consolidated results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Highlights

Earnings per diluted share: $4.37 for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 $0.96 per diluted share for the third fiscal quarter

Consolidated net income: $536.1 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 $117.8 million for the third fiscal quarter

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which excludes a $21.0 million one-time tax benefit related to the remeasurement of net deferred tax liabilities: $515.1 million and $4.20 for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 $96.8 million and $0.79 for the third fiscal quarter



Capital expenditures were $1,405.7 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 17 percent

Approximately 88 percent of capital spending related to system safety and reliability investments

Outlook

Adjusted earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2020 is expected to be in the previously announced range of $4.58 to $4.73.

Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion in fiscal 2020.

The company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.575 per common share. The indicated annual dividend for fiscal 2020 is $2.30, which represents a 9.5% increase over fiscal 2019.

"I am extremely proud of our employees as they continue demonstrating their dedication to delivering safe and reliable natural gas service, providing exceptional customer service and continuing to make a positive difference in the 1,400 communities we proudly serve, said Kevin Akers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atmos Energy Corporation. He concluded that "Atmos Energys commitment to safety, paired with our culture, continue to guide our operational and financial performance during these unique times.

Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Consolidated operating income increased $16.8 million to $139.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, from $122.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Rate case outcomes in both segments and lower operations and maintenance expense in our distribution segment were partially offset by a decrease in nonresidential revenue in our distribution segment and higher depreciation and property tax expenses.

Distribution operating income increased $13.8 million to $62.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $48.7 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase primarily reflects a net $14.8 million increase in rates and a $1.8 million increase due to net customer growth, which was partially offset by a $9.2 million increase in depreciation and property tax expense due to increased capital investments. Current quarter operating income also reflects the impact of COVID-19. We experienced a 14 percent decline in nonresidential volumes quarter over quarter, which resulted in a $6.8 million decrease in net consumption and transportation. We also experienced a $3.3 million decrease in service order revenues. This decline was offset by a $12.5 million decrease in operations and maintenance expense.

Pipeline and storage operating income increased $3.0 million to $76.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $73.5 million in the prior-year quarter. This increase is primarily attributable to a $13.3 million increase in rates, due to the GRIP filing approved in fiscal 2020, partially offset by a $5.1 million decrease in through system revenues as a result of declining volumes and prices due to decreased oil production and a $2.8 million increase in depreciation expense due to increased capital investments.

Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020

Consolidated operating income increased $67.0 million to $723.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $656.3 million in the prior year, which primarily reflects rate outcomes in both segments and customer growth and lower operations and maintenance expense in our distribution business, partially offset by lower through system revenue and higher operations and maintenance expense in our pipeline and storage segment and increased depreciation and property tax expense.

Distribution operating income increased $49.2 million to $496.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $447.1 million in the prior year. The increase reflects a net $70.8 million increase in rates and customer growth of $10.3 million, partially offset by a $3.9 million increase in software maintenance expense and a $24.8 million increase in depreciation and property tax expenses associated with increased capital investments. Year-to-date operating income also includes the impacts of COVID-19 described above.

Pipeline and storage operating income increased $17.6 million to $226.9 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $209.3 million in the prior year. This increase is primarily attributable to a $40.0 million increase from our GRIP filings approved in fiscal 2019 and 2020, partially offset by an $8.7 million decrease in through system revenues, a $6.6 million increase in operation and maintenance expense primarily due to well integrity costs and spending on hydro testing and in-line inspections and an $8.2 million increase in depreciation expense due to increased capital investments.

Capital expenditures increased $206.5 million to $1,405.7 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $1,199.2 million in the prior year, due to continued spending for infrastructure replacements and enhancements.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2020, the company generated operating cash flow of $895.5 million, an $86.6 million increase compared with the nine months ended June 30, 2019. The year-over-year increase reflects the positive cash effects of rate case outcomes achieved in fiscal 2019 and working capital changes, primarily as a result of the timing of gas cost recoveries under our purchase gas cost mechanisms.

Our equity capitalization ratio at June 30, 2020 was 58.8%, compared with 59.0% at September 30, 2019. The decrease primarily reflects long-term debt issuances over the last twelve months which resulted in a higher long-term debt balance as of June 30, 2020.

Conference Call to be Webcast August 6, 2020

Atmos Energy will host a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the fiscal 2020 third quarter financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The domestic telephone number is 877-407-3088 and the international telephone number is 201-389-0927. Kevin Akers, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Forsythe, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the conference call. The conference call will be webcast live on the Atmos Energy website at www.atmosenergy.com. A playback of the call will be available on the website later that day.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed in this news release may contain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements made in good faith by the company and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release or any of the companys other documents or oral presentations, the words "anticipate, "believe, "estimate, "expect, "forecast, "goal, "intend, "objective, "plan, "projection, "seek, "strategy or similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in this presentation, including the risks relating to regulatory trends and decisions, the companys ability to continue to access the credit and capital markets, and the other factors discussed in the companys reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors include the following: the outbreak of COVID-19 and its impact on business and economic conditions; federal, state and local regulatory and political trends and decisions, including the impact of rate proceedings before various state regulatory commissions; increased federal regulatory oversight and potential penalties; possible increased federal, state and local regulation of the safety of our operations; possible significant costs and liabilities resulting from pipeline integrity and other similar programs and related repairs; the inherent hazards and risks involved in distributing, transporting and storing natural gas; the capital-intensive nature of our business; our ability to continue to access the credit and capital markets to execute our business strategy; market risks beyond our control affecting our risk management activities, including commodity price volatility, counterparty performance or creditworthiness and interest rate risk; the concentration of our operations in Texas; the impact of adverse economic conditions on our customers; changes in the availability and price of natural gas; the availability and accessibility of contracted gas supplies, interstate pipeline and/or storage services; increased competition from energy suppliers and alternative forms of energy; adverse weather conditions; increased costs of providing health care benefits, along with pension and postretirement health care benefits and increased funding requirements; the inability to continue to hire, train and retain operational, technical and managerial personnel; the impact of climate change; the impact of greenhouse gas emissions or other legislation or regulations intended to address climate change; increased dependence on technology that may hinder the Company's business if such technologies fail; the threat of cyber-attacks or acts of cyber-terrorism that could disrupt our business operations and information technology systems or result in the loss or exposure of confidential or sensitive customer, employee or Company information; and natural disasters, terrorist activities or other significant events, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control.

Accordingly, while we believe these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will approximate actual experience or that the expectations derived from them will be realized. Further, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

During our fiscal third quarter we remeasured our deferred income tax balance as a result of Kansas House Bill 2585 and an update to the state deferred tax rate. As a result, we recorded a non-cash income tax benefit of $21.0 million for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020. Due to the non-recurring nature of this benefit, we believe that net income and diluted net income per share before the non-cash income tax benefit provide a more relevant measure to analyze our financial performance than net income and diluted net income per share in order to allow investors to better analyze our core results and allow the information to be presented on a comparative basis to the prior year. Accordingly, the discussion and analysis of our financial performance herein will reference adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per share, non-GAAP measures, which are calculated as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30 2020 2019 Change (In thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 117,791 $ 80,466 $ 37,325 Non-cash income tax benefit (20,962 )  (20,962 ) Adjusted net income $ 96,829 $ 80,466 $ 16,363 Diluted net income per share $ 0.96 $ 0.68 $ 0.28 Diluted EPS from non-cash income tax benefit (0.17 )  (0.17 ) Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.79 $ 0.68 $ 0.11

Nine Months Ended June 30 2020 2019 Change (In thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 536,110 $ 453,000 $ 83,110 Non-cash income tax benefit (20,962 )  (20,962 ) Adjusted net income $ 515,148 $ 453,000 $ 62,148 Diluted net income per share $ 4.37 $ 3.88 $ 0.49 Diluted EPS from non-cash income tax benefit (0.17 )  (0.17 ) Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 4.20 $ 3.88 $ 0.32

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation is the nations largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and our infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

This news release should be read in conjunction with the attached unaudited financial information.

Atmos Energy Corporation Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Statements of Income Three Months Ended June 30 (000s except per share) 2020 2019 Operating revenues Distribution segment $ 435,308 $ 444,944 Pipeline and storage segment 158,008 149,198 Intersegment eliminations (100,321 ) (108,404 ) 492,995 485,738 Purchased gas cost Distribution segment 126,093 139,518 Pipeline and storage segment (11 ) (96 ) Intersegment eliminations (100,010 ) (108,096 ) 26,072 31,326 Operation and maintenance expense 149,460 164,545 Depreciation and amortization 107,104 97,700 Taxes, other than income 71,324 69,965 Operating income 139,035 122,202 Other non-operating income 7,235 1,645 Interest charges 19,580 19,592 Income before income taxes 126,690 104,255 Income tax expense 8,899 23,789 Net income $ 117,791 $ 80,466 Basic net income per share $ 0.96 $ 0.68 Diluted net income per share $ 0.96 $ 0.68 Cash dividends per share $ 0.575 $ 0.525 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 123,026 118,075 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 123,032 118,430 Three Months Ended June 30 Summary Net Income by Segment (000s) 2020 2019 Distribution $ 58,899 $ 32,398 Pipeline and storage 58,892 48,068 Net income $ 117,791 $ 80,466

Atmos Energy Corporation Financial Highlights, continued (Unaudited) Statements of Income Nine Months Ended June 30 (000s except per share) 2020 2019 Operating revenues Distribution segment $ 2,196,817 $ 2,341,668 Pipeline and storage segment 452,421 419,318 Intersegment eliminations (303,015 ) (302,821 ) 2,346,223 2,458,165 Purchased gas cost Distribution segment 942,586 1,147,598 Pipeline and storage segment 290 (544 ) Intersegment eliminations (302,053 ) (301,887 ) 640,823 845,167 Operation and maintenance expense 449,529 452,572 Depreciation and amortization 318,082 290,537 Taxes, other than income 214,535 213,546 Operating income 723,254 656,343 Other non-operating income (expense) 9,133 (1,846 ) Interest charges 68,980 74,390 Income before income taxes 663,407 580,107 Income tax expense 127,297 127,107 Net income $ 536,110 $ 453,000 Basic net income per share $ 4.38 $ 3.89 Diluted net income per share $ 4.37 $ 3.88 Cash dividends per share $ 1.725 $ 1.575 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 122,352 116,485 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 122,463 116,673 Nine Months Ended June 30 Summary Net Income by Segment (000s) 2020 2019 Distribution $ 375,720 $ 318,976 Pipeline and storage 160,390 134,024 Net income $ 536,110 $ 453,000

Atmos Energy Corporation Financial Highlights, continued (Unaudited) Condensed Balance Sheets June 30, September 30, (000s) 2020 2019 Net property, plant and equipment $ 12,880,850 $ 11,787,669 Cash and cash equivalents 208,064 24,550 Accounts receivable, net 236,466 230,571 Gas stored underground 84,886 130,138 Other current assets 72,743 72,772 Total current assets 602,159 458,031 Goodwill 730,706 730,706 Deferred charges and other assets 657,267 391,213 $ 14,870,982 $ 13,367,619 Shareholders' equity $ 6,461,471 $ 5,750,223 Long-term debt 4,531,341 3,529,452 Total capitalization 10,992,812 9,279,675 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 200,116 265,024 Other current liabilities 502,413 479,501 Short-term debt  464,915 Current maturities of long-term debt 157  Total current liabilities 702,686 1,209,440 Deferred income taxes 1,420,065 1,300,015 Regulatory excess deferred taxes 702,493 705,101 Deferred credits and other liabilities 1,052,926 873,388 $ 14,870,982 $ 13,367,619

Atmos Energy Corporation Financial Highlights, continued (Unaudited) Condensed Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended June 30 (000s) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 536,110 $ 453,000 Depreciation and amortization 318,082 290,537 Deferred income taxes 137,996 120,220 One-time income tax benefit (20,962 )  Other 5,935 9,649 Changes in assets and liabilities (81,675 ) (64,478 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 895,486 808,928 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (1,405,673 ) (1,199,199 ) Proceeds from the sale of discontinued operations  4,000 Debt and equity securities activities, net (692 ) (4,041 ) Other, net 6,098 3,839 Net cash used in investing activities (1,400,267 ) (1,195,401 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net decrease in short-term debt (464,915 ) (500,838 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of premium/discount 999,450 1,045,221 Net proceeds from equity offering 358,047 593,731 Issuance of common stock through stock purchase and employee retirement plans 14,125 14,128 Settlement of interest rate swaps  (90,141 ) Repayment of long-term debt  (450,000 ) Cash dividends paid (210,674 ) (181,982 ) Debt issuance costs (7,738 ) (11,254 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 688,295 418,865 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 183,514 32,392 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 24,550 13,771 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 208,064 $ 46,163 Three Months Ended June 30 Nine Months Ended June 30 Statistics 2020 2019 2020 2019 Consolidated distribution throughput (MMcf as metered) 69,162 76,192 372,590 404,370 Consolidated pipeline and storage transportation volumes (MMcf) 153,652 181,292 453,646 517,188 Distribution meters in service 3,322,332 3,284,722 3,322,332 3,284,722 Distribution average cost of gas $ 3.24 $ 3.35 $ 3.66 $ 4.06

