finanzen.net
Klimaneutral, nachhaltig und beständig: der neue offene Immobilienfonds der Credit Suisse. Mehr erfahren-w-
18.12.2019 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

Atmos Energy Releases 2019 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) today released its 2019 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (CRS) Report detailing its focus on safety, strong governance, commitment to protecting the environment and support of the communities in which we live, work and serve our neighbors, friends and family members.

In addition to our CRS report, we have also enhanced our website to provide additional information on various environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics. Our distribution and transmission system modernization programs have replaced 4,400 miles of pipe since 2012 and supports our goal to reduce methane emissions 50% by 2035. At our state-of-the-art Charles K. Vaughan Center, we provided employees, first responders and emergency responders more than 1.3 million hours of training since 2010. In fiscal 2019, our Board of Directors established a new Corporate Responsibility, Sustainability, & Safety Committee. This committee will provide oversight, direction and strategy in support of our ESG and safety programs.

We proudly serve our communities and in 2019 we volunteered more than 35,000 hours and provided financial resources of $5 million, to support education, health and community welfare. We also invested in our greatest and most important asset, our employees. Over the last five years, our employees received more than $1 million in educational assistance to further their work toward technical training or a college degree.

"Our longstanding guiding principles summarize the values, beliefs and behaviors we embrace as a company. They are the foundation for all that we do and support the sustainability and environmental, social and governance considerations in our strategic thinking, said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our 2019 CRS and Methane Emission reports reflect our commitment to being the safest provider of natural gas services and a good neighbor in the over 1,400 communities we serve, Akers concluded.

We will continue to evaluate the operational metrics that drive our long-term success and use our website and CRS report to provide stakeholders a better understanding of how we mitigate risk, create long-term sustainability, and partner with our communities. Please see our Corporate Responsibility website at: https://www.atmosenergy.com/esg/

To read Atmos Energys 2019 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report, please visit https://www.atmosenergy.com/esg/reports

Atmos Energy Corporation is the nations largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and our infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Nachrichten zu Atmos Energy Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Atmos Energy News
RSS Feed
Atmos Energy zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Atmos Energy Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.02.2018Atmos Energy UnderweightBarclays Capital
18.11.2016Atmos Energy BuySeaport Global Securities
31.10.2016Atmos Energy BuyArgus Research Company
30.03.2016Atmos Energy BuyBB&T Capital Markets
11.01.2016Atmos Energy UnderweightBarclays Capital
18.11.2016Atmos Energy BuySeaport Global Securities
31.10.2016Atmos Energy BuyArgus Research Company
30.03.2016Atmos Energy BuyBB&T Capital Markets
18.12.2006Update Atmos Energy Corp.: OverweightJP Morgan
26.10.2006Update Atmos Energy Corp.: OverweightLehman Brothers
06.02.2006Update Atmos Energy Corp.: NeutralCalyon Securities
08.02.2018Atmos Energy UnderweightBarclays Capital
11.01.2016Atmos Energy UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Atmos Energy Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Atmos Energy News

26.11.19Why Atmos Energy (ATO) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
12.12.19This is Why Atmos Energy (ATO) is a Great Dividend Stock
02.12.19Atmos Energy (ATO) Gains From Investment &amp; New Rates
Weitere Atmos Energy News
Werbung

Inside

Was Sie über die private Altersvorsorge wissen müssen
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR mit Wikifolio-Trader Jan Suermann
Dow Jones: 30.000 Punkte in Sicht
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Volatilität im Keller
Eli Lilly blickt optimistisch in 2020
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Covestro AG, Infineon, Wirecard
HSBC: Jahresausblick 2020: Gold - Strategische Weichenstellung
EuroStoxx 50  Vorsicht ist nun angebracht
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Atmos Energy-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Atmos Energy Peer Group News

08.12.19Ameren (AEE) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
08.11.19Ameren (AEE) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates. Revenues Down Y/Y
08.11.19Ameren (AEE) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
06.11.19Ameren (AEE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
01.11.19Analysts Estimate Ameren (AEE) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
14.10.19Daily Dividend Report: Ameren. Wendy's. Vulcan Materials. Alliant Energy. Dynex Capital
14.10.19Ameren (AEE) Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase of 4.2%
14.10.19Ameren erhöht die Dividende das sechste Jahr in Folge
11.10.19Ameren board hikes dividend 4%
01.09.19Why Is Ameren (AEE) Up 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

News von

Keine billigen Ausreden mehr beim Supermarkt-Knöllchen
Dieser Boom ängstigt ganz Europa
Was an der Börse 2020 wichtig wird
Von dieser Police wird Ihnen der Versicherungsvertreter nie erzählen
Moskaus Krisenfonds hat seine Maximalgröße überschritten

News von

Was ist bloß bei Nel Asa los? Wasserstoff-Produzent bekommt schon wieder Großauftrag
Fondsgesellschaft DWS kauft massiv Wirecard-Aktien
Neuer Auftrag gewonnen: Steht Nel Asa vor dem Sprung in einen riesigen Markt?
Die besten Dividendenerhöher-Aktien im Nachhaltigkeitstest der DZ Bank
Evotec-Aktie: Warum man den Wert haben sollte

Heute im Fokus

DAX schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- PSA und Fiat Chrysler fusionieren -- Scout24 verkauft Autoscout24 -- Jungheinrich: Schwacher Ausblick -- WashTec, EVOTEC, Deutsche Bank im Fokus

Amazon, Apple und Google arbeiten an Smarthome-Standard. Hauptversammlung bei TOM TAILOR: 'Bonita ist ein Desaster'. Verdi ruft für Donnerstag zu Streik bei Lufthansa-Tochter LSG auf. Südzucker bei Gewinnplänen optimistischer. Marke VW steigert Investitionen in E-Mobilität. ifo-Geschäftsklima steigt stärker als erwartet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Boris Johnson hat einen überwältigenden Sieg bei der britischen Parlamentswahl erzielt. Glauben Sie, dass es nun am 31. Januar 2020 tatsächlich zum Brexit kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:17 Uhr
DAX schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- PSA und Fiat Chrysler fusionieren -- Scout24 verkauft Autoscout24 -- Jungheinrich: Schwacher Ausblick -- WashTec, EVOTEC, Deutsche Bank im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:16 Uhr
Gewinnwarnung: FedEx senkt wegen Handelskonflikten Prognose erneut - Aktie mit Kurssturz
Aktie im Fokus
22:14 Uhr
Tesla-Aktien mit neuem Rekordhoch
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
EVOTEC SE566480
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
Jungheinrich AG621993
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Allianz840400
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914