Atmos Energy Releases 2019 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) today released its 2019 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (CRS) Report detailing its focus on safety, strong governance, commitment to protecting the environment and support of the communities in which we live, work and serve our neighbors, friends and family members.

In addition to our CRS report, we have also enhanced our website to provide additional information on various environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics. Our distribution and transmission system modernization programs have replaced 4,400 miles of pipe since 2012 and supports our goal to reduce methane emissions 50% by 2035. At our state-of-the-art Charles K. Vaughan Center, we provided employees, first responders and emergency responders more than 1.3 million hours of training since 2010. In fiscal 2019, our Board of Directors established a new Corporate Responsibility, Sustainability, & Safety Committee. This committee will provide oversight, direction and strategy in support of our ESG and safety programs.

We proudly serve our communities and in 2019 we volunteered more than 35,000 hours and provided financial resources of $5 million, to support education, health and community welfare. We also invested in our greatest and most important asset, our employees. Over the last five years, our employees received more than $1 million in educational assistance to further their work toward technical training or a college degree.

"Our longstanding guiding principles summarize the values, beliefs and behaviors we embrace as a company. They are the foundation for all that we do and support the sustainability and environmental, social and governance considerations in our strategic thinking, said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our 2019 CRS and Methane Emission reports reflect our commitment to being the safest provider of natural gas services and a good neighbor in the over 1,400 communities we serve, Akers concluded.

We will continue to evaluate the operational metrics that drive our long-term success and use our website and CRS report to provide stakeholders a better understanding of how we mitigate risk, create long-term sustainability, and partner with our communities. Please see our Corporate Responsibility website at: https://www.atmosenergy.com/esg/

To read Atmos Energys 2019 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report, please visit https://www.atmosenergy.com/esg/reports

Atmos Energy Corporation is the nations largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and our infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

