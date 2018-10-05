AtriCure Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in treatments for
atrial fibrillation (Afib) and left atrial appendage (LAA) management,
today announced the pricing of its underwritten offering of 2.5 million
shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $30.75 per share
pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement. Net proceeds to
AtriCure from the offering are expected to be approximately $72 million,
after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated
offering expenses. AtriCure has granted to the underwriters of the
offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares
of common stock on the same terms and conditions. The offering is
expected to close on October 10, 2018, subject to customary closing
conditions. AtriCure intends to use the net proceeds from the offering
for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may
include repayment of debt, the possible pursuit of strategic
acquisitions, and other potential corporate or market development
activities.
J.P. Morgan and Piper Jaffray & Co. are acting as joint book-running
managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC, Leerink Partners, and
Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are acting as co-managers.
A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the common stock
offered in the underwritten offering described above was declared
effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 24,
2016. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus
and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration
statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement has been filed with the
SEC and is available on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.
A final prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the
preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, and when
available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the
accompanying prospectus, may also be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan
Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long
Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by phone at 1-866-803-9204, or by
email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com;
or Piper Jaffray & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet
Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by telephone at 800-747-3924, or
by email at prospectus@pjc.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy the securities being offered, nor shall
there be any sale of the securities being offered in any state or other
jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful
prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of
any such state or other jurisdiction.
About AtriCure
AtriCure,
Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and
related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide.
Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use
AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib
related complications. AtriCures Isolator® Synergy Ablation System is
the first and only medical device to receive FDA approval for the
treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCures AtriClip Left Atrial Appendage
Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management
devices worldwide, with more than 150,000 implanted to date.
Forward-Looking Statements
This
announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements
relating to AtriCures expectations regarding the completion, timing and
size of the proposed public offering and use of proceeds. These
statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties; actual
results could differ materially from those projected and AtriCure
cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking
statements contained in this release. These risks and uncertainties
include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market
conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to
the public offering. There can be no assurance that AtriCure will be
able to complete the public offering on the anticipated terms, or at
all. Risks and uncertainties relating to AtriCure and its business can
be found in AtriCures Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports
on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC which contain risk factors. Risk factors
are also contained in the preliminary prospectus supplement filed with
the SEC with respect to the offering on October 3, 2018 and will be
contained in the final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC
with respect to the offering. AtriCure undertakes no duty or obligation
to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a
result of new information, future events, changes in AtriCures
expectations or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005859/en/