AtriCure Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in treatments for
atrial fibrillation (Afib) and left atrial appendage (LAA) management,
today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 2.5
million shares of its common stock pursuant to its existing shelf
registration statement. In connection with this offering, AtriCure plans
to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up
to 375,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering
price less the underwriting discount. AtriCure intends to use the net
proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general
corporate purposes, which may include repayment of debt, the possible
pursuit of strategic acquisitions, and other potential corporate or
market development activities.
J.P. Morgan and Piper Jaffray & Co. are acting as joint book-running
managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC, Leerink Partners LLC,
and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are acting as co-managers.
The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no
assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the
actual size or terms of the offering.
A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the common stock
offered in the underwritten offering described above was declared
effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 24,
2016. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus
and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration
statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering
has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.
Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying
prospectus, when available, may also be obtained by contacting J.P.
Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155
Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by phone at 1-866-803-9204,
or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com;
or Piper Jaffray & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet
Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by telephone at 800-747-3924, or
by email at prospectus@pjc.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy the securities being offered, nor shall
there be any sale of the securities being offered in any state or other
jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful
prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of
any such state or other jurisdiction.
About AtriCure
AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of
Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people
worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the
globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction
of Afib related complications. AtriCures Isolator® Synergy Ablation
System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA approval for
the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCures AtriClip Left Atrial
Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA
management devices worldwide, with more than 150,000 implanted to date.
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including
statements relating to AtriCures expectations regarding the completion,
timing and size of the proposed public offering and use of proceeds.
These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties;
actual results could differ materially from those projected and AtriCure
cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking
statements contained in this release. These risks and uncertainties
include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market
conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to
the public offering. There can be no assurance that AtriCure will be
able to complete the public offering on the anticipated terms, or at
all. Risks and uncertainties relating to AtriCure and its business can
be found in AtriCures Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports
on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC which contain risk factors. Risk factors
are also contained in the preliminary prospectus supplement filed with
the SEC with respect to the offering. AtriCure undertakes no duty or
obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this
release as a result of new information, future events, changes in
AtriCures expectations or otherwise.
