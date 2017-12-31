Aurinia to Present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on May 3, 2018

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., (NASDAQ:AUPH)(TSX:AUP) today announced
that Celia Economides, Vice President, Corporate and Public Affairs,
will present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on
Thursday, May 3rd at 1:30pm EDT. A webcast will be available
and can be accessed via the investor section of the Aurinia website, www.auriniapharma.com.
A replay will also be archived on the site following the event.
About Aurinia
Aurinia is a clinical stage
biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing
therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are suffering from
serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The company is
currently developing voclosporin, an investigational drug, for the
treatment of LN, FSGS, and DES. The company is headquartered in
Victoria, BC and focuses its development efforts globally. For further
information, see our website at www.auriniapharma.com.
About the Conference
The Bloom Burton & Co.
Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and
international investors who are interested in the latest developments in
the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to
obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and
private companies through presentations and private meetings.
About Bloom Burton & Co.
Bloom Burton & Co.
(Bloom Burton Securities Inc.) is a firm dedicated to accelerating
returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom
Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, pharmaceutical,
legal and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of
diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial
approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization
events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A
advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting,
advisory on direct investing and company creation and incubation
services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment
Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member
of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).
