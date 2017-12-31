Aurinia to Present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on May 3, 2018

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., (NASDAQ:AUPH)(TSX:AUP) today announced that Celia Economides, Vice President, Corporate and Public Affairs, will present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Thursday, May 3rd at 1:30pm EDT. A webcast will be available and can be accessed via the investor section of the Aurinia website, www.auriniapharma.com. A replay will also be archived on the site following the event.

About Aurinia

Aurinia is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are suffering from serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The company is currently developing voclosporin, an investigational drug, for the treatment of LN, FSGS, and DES. The company is headquartered in Victoria, BC and focuses its development efforts globally. For further information, see our website at www.auriniapharma.com.

About the Conference

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. (Bloom Burton Securities Inc.) is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, legal and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, advisory on direct investing and company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

