finanzen.net
+++ Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef +++-w-
01.10.2020 23:00

Auryn and Eastmain Announce Overwhelming Shareholder Support for Acquisition Transaction After Proxy Cut-Off

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Auryn Resources Inc. (TSX: AUG, NYSE American: AUG) ("Auryn) and Eastmain Resources Inc. (TSX: ER) ("Eastmain) are pleased to jointly announce that proxy voting has concluded with support from shareholders of both companies in excess of 99% for the previously announced transactions pursuant to which Auryn spins out its Peruvian assets and immediately acquires Eastmain (the "Transaction). No shareholders of either company exercised dissent rights in respect of the Transaction which fulfills another important condition under the arrangement agreement between the parties dated July 29, 2020, which governs completion of the Transaction.

Shareholders who voted by proxy represent 63.90% of Auryns issued and outstanding shares and 34.53% of Eastmains issued and outstanding shares, which are levels well above the participation of shareholders at Auryns and Eastmains previous AGMs. It also follows an endorsement from independent proxy advisor Glass Lewis which, like independent proxy advisor ISS last week, recommended shareholders of each of Auryn and Eastmain vote in favour of the Transaction at their respective meeting and shareholders of Auryn vote in favour of all related matters.

Under the Transaction, Auryn will acquire Eastmain after spinning out its Peruvian assets into two new companies and distributing the shares of those new companies to Auryns shareholders. The Transaction will also create Fury Gold Mines Limited ("Fury Gold), a leading developer of Canadian gold projects.

Registered shareholders of both Auryn and Eastmain still have the opportunity to vote at their respective special meeting on October 5, 2020 (the "Meetings).

A Message from Ivan Bebek, Executive Chairman & Director of Auryn:

"We appreciate the high level of support we received, which should make Mondays meeting a very positive event. Trading of the shares of Fury Gold Mines will commence on a date to be specified in a TSX bulletin which will be issued shortly after closing of the Transaction.

A Message from Blair Schultz, Interim President & CEO of Eastmain:

"Eastmain shareholders have enthusiastically supported the proposed acquisition by Auryn. The Board and Management thank our shareholders for the support, and we are eager to watch Fury Gold advance our Eau Claire Project.

The Meetings

The Meetings will be held concurrently on virtual platforms on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) / 1:00 p.m. (Toronto time).

Auryn shareholders go to https://web.lumiagm.com/481668070 to login. Click on "I have a login and enter your 15-digit control number or username along with the password "auryn2020 (case specific).

Eastmain shareholders go to AGM Connect at www.agmconnect.com/eastmain2020 to join.

Further details regarding the Transaction, including its principal completion conditions can be found in each of Auryns and Eastmains management information circulars dated September 3, 2020 and filed under each of their profiles at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AURYN RESOURCES INC.

Ivan Bebek
Executive Chairman and Director

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EASTMAIN RESOURCES INC.

Blair Schultz
Interim President and CEO

About Auryn

Auryn Resources Inc. is a technically-driven, well-financed junior exploration company focused on finding and advancing globally significant precious and base metal deposits. Auryn built a portfolio of six projects in Canada and Peru containing gold, silver and copper resources and exploration targets. On July 29, 2020, Auryn announced its intention to spin out its Peruvian assets into two new companies and acquire Eastmain, creating a Canadian gold-focused exploration and development company to be renamed as Fury Gold Mines Limited. Auryns two flagship Canadian properties are the Committee Bay gold project in Nunavut and Homestake gold project in British Columbia for which an amended preliminary economic assessment was filed effective June 24, 2020. Upon closing of the Transaction, Fury Golds three core assets will comprise of Eau Claire in Québec, Committee Bay and Homestake Ridge. Auryn shareholders, invested prior to the completion of the Transaction, will become shareholders of Fury Gold and will also receive shares in the two new Canadian spin out companies, one holding the Sombrero copper-gold project, and the other holding both the Curibaya silver-gold project and Huilacollo gold project. Auryn's technical and management teams have an impressive track-record of successfully monetizing assets for all stakeholders and local communities in which it operates. Auryn conducts itself to the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability. For more information on Auryn and the Transaction, please visit www.aurynresources.com.

About Eastmain

Eastmain is a Canadian exploration company operating in the Eeyou Istchee emerging James Bay gold camp in Québec. Eastmain holds a 100%-interest in the Clearwater Property, host of the Eau Claire Project, for which it issued a Preliminary Economic Assessment in May 2018, and the Percival Discovery made in November 2018. Eastmain is also the operator of the Éléonore South Joint Venture, located immediately south of Newmonts Éléonore Mine, which hosts the Moni/Contact Trend Discovery (2017).

Forward Looking Information and Additional Cautionary Language

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward looking information is information that includes implied future performance and/or forecast information including information relating to or associated with the Transaction, including the approval of the Transaction at the Meetings and the benefits of the Transaction. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different (either positively or negatively) from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should refer to the risks discussed in Auryns Annual Information Form and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at www.sedar.com and Auryns registration statement on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and in Eastmains continuous disclosure filings available at www.sedar.com.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nachrichten zu Eastmain Resources IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Eastmain Resources News
RSS Feed
Eastmain Resources zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Eastmain Resources IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Eastmain Resources News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Eastmain Resources News
Werbung

Trading-News

Die Hintergründe der quantitativen Investmentstrategie von Scalable Capital
DZ BANK - Adyen: Transaktionen steigen, Profitabilität auch
Trump vs Biden  Wie werden die Weichen in den USA gestellt?
Homeoffice-Trend pusht Micron - Aktie schwächelt dennoch
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Unilever - Konsumgüterriese geht geeint in die Zukunft
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Wenn die KI das Depot zusammenstellt ...
Corona Performance im Vergleich
Vermögenswirksame Leistungen (VL) mit ETFs von OSKAR
Altersvorsorge für Selbstständige - Die Rente in die eigenen Hände nehmen
Ginmon: Vorteile und Risiken eines ETF-Sparplans
Renditestark investieren - Allianz startet mit Allvest innovatives digitales Angebot!
Geldanlage in Corona-Zeiten
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Eastmain Resources-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Eastmain Resources Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Laptop am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Darauf sollten Sie achten
Fernseher am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Das sollten Sie wissen
Das 5,3-Prozent-Minus offenbart die Unterlegenheit der westdeutschen Sparer
Auch im hohen Alter noch zu Hause wohnen? Das geht
Dieses Haus aus dem Drucker ist die große Hoffnung für den Wohnungsmarkt

News von

GM-Deal droht wegen Missbrauchsvorwürfen zu platzen: Aktien von Nikola und Nel Asa mit Verlusten
Nel-Asa-Aktie: Charttechnische Long-Chance!
DAX leicht im Minus: Europas Anleger fürchten nach TV-Duell Wahl-Chaos in den USA
Geht es bald aufwärts? Acht Langschläfer-Aktien mit hohem Kurspotenzial
Amazon-Aktie bricht Korrekturtrend: Jetzt positionieren

Heute im Fokus

DAX verlässt Handel leichter -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Nikola verschiebt Badger-Präsentation -- Bayer mit Gewinnwarnung -- STMicroelectronics wird optimistischer -- Deutsche Telekom im Fokus

Varta-Finanzvorstand geht zum Jahresende. Hapag-Lloyd Cruises bietet wieder Landgänge bei Kreuzfahrten an. VW bereitet wohl mögliche Abspaltung von Lamborghini vor. Insolvenzverfahren für Wirecard-Tochter WDRS eröffnet. Genehmigungsprozess für K+S-Salzeinleitung in finaler Phase. Brexit-Vertragsbruch: EU-Kommission startet Verfahren gegen London. PepsiCo wagt wieder eine Prognose - Wachstum im dritten Quartal.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:07 Uhr
DAX verlässt Handel leichter -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Nikola verschiebt Badger-Präsentation -- Bayer mit Gewinnwarnung -- STMicroelectronics wird optimistischer -- Deutsche Telekom im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:49 Uhr
Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Sonstiges
23:19 Uhr
Stärkere Regulierung? - Bis zu diesem Preis ist Bitcoin vor den Behörden sicher
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BayerBAY001
BioNTechA2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Siemens Energy AGENER6Y
XiaomiA2JNY1
Daimler AG710000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Amazon906866
Infineon AG623100
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
CureVacA2P71U