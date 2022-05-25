  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU! Volatile Instrumente handeln
Ihr Feedback zu den neu gestalteten Aktien-Übersichtsseiten ist uns wichtig! zur Umfrage
21.08.2022 07:01

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Zoom Video Communications öffnet am 22.08.2022 die Bücher zum am 31.07.2022 abgelaufenen Quartal.

27 Analysten schätzen im Schnitt, dass Zoom Video Communications im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 0,938 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet hat. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es noch 1,36 USD je Aktie gewesen.

Auf der Umsatzseite soll Zoom Video Communications 24 Analysten zufolge im vergangenen Quartal im Schnitt 1,12 Milliarden USD verbucht haben. Das würde einer Umsatzsteigerung von 9,34 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis entsprechen. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,02 Milliarden USD umsetzen können.

Einen Ausblick auf das laufende Fiskaljahr geben 27 Analysten ab. Sie prognostizieren durchschnittlich einen Gewinn von 3,81 USD je Aktie, gegenüber 5,07 USD je Aktie im Vorjahreszeitraum. Den Jahresumsatz sahen 29 Analysten durchschnittlich bei 4,53 Milliarden USD. Im Vorjahr waren 4,10 Milliarden USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07:01 Uhr
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
19.08.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gibt am Nachmittag ab (finanzen.net)
19.08.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag mit KursVerlusten (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
19.08.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Kursabschlägen (finanzen.net)
07.08.22
Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Video Communications legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
01.07.22
Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale" (finanzen.net)
23.06.22
ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren (finanzen.net)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

19.08.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gibt am Nachmittag ab
19.08.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag mit KursVerlusten
19.08.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Kursabschlägen
07.08.22Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Video Communications legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
16.08.22Why Zoom Video Communications Stock Hit the Skids Tuesday Morning
18.08.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
25.07.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
28.07.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
04.08.22Zoom Video Communications started at buy with $135 stock price target at MKM Partners
04.08.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Weitere Zoom Video Communications News
Werbung

Trading-News

Stop-Loss: Wie findet man den Ausstieg?
Wie du eine Trendwende im Chart erkennst
Tencent will schlanker werden
Der Wochenrückblick - Inflation als zentrales Thema
Microsoft: Der unaufhaltbare Dauerläufer glänzt mit seiner Cloudsparte
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Vorsicht bei Auto-Aktien? #Research-Talk mit Philipp Stumpfegger, DJE Kapital
Mit diesem Portfoliobaustein stabilisieren Sie jetzt Ihr Depot
Was wir nicht wissen
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Mehr als eine Sommerrally?
Video: BIT Capital Quarterly Update
Flexibles Vorsorgekonto: Einmal anlegen, vielfach profitieren
BSDEX mit Top-Gesamtbewertung auf Platz 1 im extraETF Krypto-Broker-Test 07/2022
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

„Teil der Bevölkerung ist nicht mehr sparfähig“
„Hätten wir bloß früher angefangen“ – Für die Mitte platzt der Traum vom Einfamilienhaus
AAA kinderleicht: Was Ihr nicht in der Schule, aber fürs Leben lernt
So entgehen Mieter und Vermieter teuren Schimmel-Prozessen
Der Streaming-Sieg und Cyber-Ärger für Hensoldt

News von

Diese zwei Aktien hat Warren Buffett aus seinem Portfolio geschmissen
Bei diesen zwei Aktien hat Bill Gates jetzt zugeschlagen
Diese Aktie macht über 50 Prozent von Bill Gates Portfolio aus
Chefstratege der größten Bank der Welt: Jetzt Aktien kaufen
Crash-Warnung - dieser treffsichere Indikator schlägt Alarm

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street tiefrot -- Just Eat verkauft iFood-Anteil in Milliardendeal an Prosus -- Bed Bath & Beyond, Bitcoin, Gaspreis, Uniper, BVB, Adyen im Fokus

Fresenius erhält neuen Chef. GAZPROM will Nord Stream 1 für drei Tage abschalten. Apple schließt mit Serie von Software-Updates Sicherheitslücken. General Motors startet wieder Aktienrückkauf und stockt Dividende auf. Metzler senkt Einstufung für Hypoport auf 'Sell'. AUDI und Porsche weisen Bericht über angeblich schon beschlossenen Einstieg in die Formel 1 zurück. Sonova baut sein China-Geschäft aus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 33 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 33 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 33 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

2. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
2. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im Portfolio
US-Investitionen
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Hunderassen kosten im Laufe ihres Lebens am meisten Geld
So hohe Kosten verursachen diese Hunderassen
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollten die Corona-Regeln bei steigenden Infektionszahlen im Herbst wieder verschärft werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen