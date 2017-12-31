Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research

Medidata
(NASDAQ: MDSO) announced that the National Health and Medical Research
Council Clinical Trial Centre (NHMRC CTC), University of Sydney, will
now use Medidatas unified platform and analytics for all major new
studies starting in 2018.
The agreement will result in the NHMRC Clinical Trial Centre
consolidating multiple electronic data capture (EDC) solutions to the
Medidata eClinical platform. This includes the use of Medidata
Rave eCOA/ePRO and Medidata
Rave EDC, which enable the NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre to manage
and ingest the widest array of clinical trial data, with the potential
to include sensors, mobile apps, genomics and RWE (Real World Evidence).
NHMRC Clinical Trial Centre will also improve data quality and risk
reduction in randomization and trial supply management with a single
source of data from Medidata
Rave RTSM. These solutions allow streamlined collaboration for
researchers across sites and simplify how patients involved in the
trials can report their data.
The NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre has earned an outstanding reputation
for contributing to major advances in clinical care via their
high-quality, collaborative clinical trials research. NHMRC Clinical
Trials Centre trials focus on investigating anti-cancer treatments,
novel therapeutics for cardiovascular disease and diabetes, and driving
new standards of care in perinatal disease. According to Professor John
Simes, director of NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre, the agreement will help
simplify, improve and accelerate their clinical trials.
"Clinical trials underpin discoveries that lead to medical breakthroughs
and help determine best medical practice. The NHMRC Clinical Trial
Centre enjoys a leading role in these areas, said Professor Simes.
"Were excited about how this new relationship will help our study teams
reduce trial planning and implementation efforts and consolidate costs.
With a single, unified eClinical platform, we can streamline our
research to realise better health practice through innovative clinical
trials.
Edwin Ng, vice president of field operations, APeJ from Medidata, said,
"were delighted to be partnering with one of the leading clinical
research organizations in Australia. This deal is another fundamental
step in further supporting Australian researchers and their patients.
Medidata's unrivalled expertise in oncology clinical trials is
empowering leading research pioneers globally, such as the NHMRC
Clinical Trials Centre. I'm excited to see how it fosters further
innovation and efficiency for clinical studies in Australia.''
Research organizations and businesses seeking more information about
Medidata products can visit www.mdsol.com.
About Medidata Solutions
Medidata's unified platform, pioneering analytics, and unrivalled
expertise power the development of new therapies for over 1,000
pharmaceutical companies, biotech, medical device firms, academic
medical centres and contract research organizations around the world.
The Medidata Clinical Cloud® connects patients, physicians and life
sciences professionals. Companies on the Medidata platform are
individually and collaboratively reinventing the way research is done to
create smarter, more precise treatments. For more information: www.mdsol.com
About NHMRC Clinical Research Centre
Established in 1988, the NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre now has a diverse
group of more than 150 researchers. They have earned an outstanding
reputation for contributing to major advances in clinical care via
high-quality collaborative clinical trials research and is recognized
worldwide as a centre of excellence in clinical trials research. They
have recruited over 65,000 patients into more than 100 trials, working
in collaboration with more than 800 clinical investigators from around
the world. https://www.ctc.usyd.edu.au/
