Verifone
(NYSE: PAY), a world leader in payment and commerce solutions, announced
today that Australia Post, the government-owned corporation that
provides postal, banking, identity and retail services is enhancing the
payment and customer experience at their 3600 post office locations. Australia
Post is deploying the sleek and advanced multilane payment solution,
the Verifone
M400 with Verifone
Connect, which will allow customers to pay with wearable and mobile
devices, and provide better accessibility for those with vision and
hearing impairments.
With its deployment, Australia Post will accept multiple payment types
and deliver offers and deals tailored to suit individual lifestyles.
Additionally, customers will be able to electronically sign for goods
and services that had been previously paper-based, including the release
of parcels and more.
"We are delighted with the first countrywide deployment of M400, said
Yiannos Papadopoulos, President of APAC, Verifone. "Verifone is
committed to providing Australia Post with innovative products and
services. As they expand, our solutions will support them in improving
business operations, delivering unique consumer experiences,
differentiating their brand, and growing their business.
A part of the Verifone
Engage family of interactive, commerce-enabling devices, the M400
can present rich multimedia content and video with its 5-inch
multi-touch, color display, and ensures industrys best security while
enabling two-way interactions. It also features improved PIN pad
reliability and enhanced readability with a larger display and
touch-screen for bigger font-sizes and digital imagery.
With the estate
management feature of Verifone Connect, Australia Post can configure
their devices from a centralized location, offer real-time fleet
diagnostics, support software management, and receive ongoing alerts to
ensure reliable device operations while controlling on-screen content
for customers.
Verifone M400 is a globally certified solution that goes beyond payments
delivering a secure and adaptable end-to-end product that enables
merchants to manage their businesses and drive revenue by providing
personalized, meaningful customer experiences.
About Verifone
Verifone is transforming every day transactions into new and engaging
opportunities for merchants and consumers at the last inch of payments
and commerce. Powered by a growing footprint of more than 30 million
devices in more than 150 countries, our people are trusted experts
working with the worlds best-known retail brands, financial
institutions, and payment providers. Verifone is connecting more
products to an integrated solutions platform to better meet the evolving
needs of our clients and partners. Built on a 37-year history of
uncompromised security, we are committed to consistently solving the
most complex payment challenges. Verifone.com
| (NYSE: PAY) | @verifone.
