Verifone (NYSE: PAY), a world leader in payment and commerce solutions, announced today that Australia Post, the government-owned corporation that provides postal, banking, identity and retail services is enhancing the payment and customer experience at their 3600 post office locations. Australia Post is deploying the sleek and advanced multilane payment solution, the Verifone M400 with Verifone Connect, which will allow customers to pay with wearable and mobile devices, and provide better accessibility for those with vision and hearing impairments.

With its deployment, Australia Post will accept multiple payment types and deliver offers and deals tailored to suit individual lifestyles. Additionally, customers will be able to electronically sign for goods and services that had been previously paper-based, including the release of parcels and more.

"We are delighted with the first countrywide deployment of M400, said Yiannos Papadopoulos, President of APAC, Verifone. "Verifone is committed to providing Australia Post with innovative products and services. As they expand, our solutions will support them in improving business operations, delivering unique consumer experiences, differentiating their brand, and growing their business.

A part of the Verifone Engage family of interactive, commerce-enabling devices, the M400 can present rich multimedia content and video with its 5-inch multi-touch, color display, and ensures industrys best security while enabling two-way interactions. It also features improved PIN pad reliability and enhanced readability with a larger display and touch-screen for bigger font-sizes and digital imagery.

With the estate management feature of Verifone Connect, Australia Post can configure their devices from a centralized location, offer real-time fleet diagnostics, support software management, and receive ongoing alerts to ensure reliable device operations while controlling on-screen content for customers.

Verifone M400 is a globally certified solution that goes beyond payments delivering a secure and adaptable end-to-end product that enables merchants to manage their businesses and drive revenue by providing personalized, meaningful customer experiences.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for VeriFone Systems, Inc.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive, technological and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of the business of VeriFone Systems, Inc., including many factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: successful rollout of our Verifone M400 solution in Australia, execution of our strategic plan and business initiatives and whether the expected benefits of our plan and initiatives are achieved, short product cycles and rapidly changing technologies, our ability to maintain competitive leadership position with respect to our payment solution offerings, our assumptions, judgments and estimates regarding the impact on our business of the continued uncertainty in the global economic environment and financial markets, our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses into our business and operations, our ability to protect against fraud, the status of our relationship with and condition of third parties such as our contract manufacturers, distributors and key suppliers upon whom we rely in the conduct of our business, our dependence on a limited number of customers, the conduct of our business and operations internationally, our ability to effectively hedge our exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, and our dependence on a limited number of key employees. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the operations of our business, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We may also provide material information about us on our investor relations website at www.ir.verifone.com, in company press releases and in social media postings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date such statements are made. Verifone is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

About Verifone

Verifone is transforming every day transactions into new and engaging opportunities for merchants and consumers at the last inch of payments and commerce. Powered by a growing footprint of more than 30 million devices in more than 150 countries, our people are trusted experts working with the worlds best-known retail brands, financial institutions, and payment providers. Verifone is connecting more products to an integrated solutions platform to better meet the evolving needs of our clients and partners. Built on a 37-year history of uncompromised security, we are committed to consistently solving the most complex payment challenges. Verifone.com | (NYSE: PAY) | @verifone.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005140/en/