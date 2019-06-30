finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
10.09.2019 23:00
Bewerten
(0)

Automotive-Qualified 200 V Qspeed Diodes from Power Integrations Excel in Audio Amplifiers

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced that its 200 V Qspeed diodes  LQ10N200CQ and LQ20N200CQ  are now available with AEC-Q101 automotive qualification. Qspeed silicon diodes use merged-PIN technology to offer a unique balance of soft switching and low reverse recovery charge (Qrr). This results in low EMI and reduced output noise, which is especially important for in-vehicle audio systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910006121/en/

Automotive-qualified 200 V Qspeed diodes from <a href=Power Integrations excel in audio amplifiers. Low-noise, high-efficiency, AEC-Q101 diodes solve thermal, EMI and distortion challenges in power amplifiers. (Photo: Business Wire)"/>

Automotive-qualified 200 V Qspeed diodes from Power Integrations excel in audio amplifiers. Low-noise, high-efficiency, AEC-Q101 diodes solve thermal, EMI and distortion challenges in power amplifiers. (Photo: Business Wire)

The newly qualified 200 V diodes feature the industrys lowest reverse recovery charge, typically 32.4 nC at TJ of 125°C, and a diode softness ratio of 0.39. This minimizes high-frequency EMI inherent in the Schottky rectifiers often used in Class-D power amplifier output stages. Dual 10 A and 20 A common-cathode diodes are housed in the industry-standard, rugged DPAK TO-252 package.

Comments Edward Ong, product marketing manager at Power Integrations: "The automotive audio industry has been clamoring for an alternative to Schottky diodes with their snappy reverse recovery, which causes ringing that generates EMI and noise in sensitive Class D amplifiers. Our automotive-qualified 200 V QSpeed diodes are the perfect solution for in-car audio amplification applications.

The LQ10N200CQ and LQ20N200CQ diodes are produced in IATF 16949-certified facilities. Devices are available now; the LQ10N200CQ and LQ20N200CQ are priced at $0.60 and $0.74 respectively in 10,000 quantities. Technical support is available from the Power Integrations website at: http://www.power.com/products/qspeed-q-series.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The companys products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, Qspeed, and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

Nachrichten zu Power Integrations Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Power Integrations News
RSS Feed
Power Integrations zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Power Integrations Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.12.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
28.07.2017Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
25.07.2017Power Integrations HoldDeutsche Bank AG
30.06.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.12.2016Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
29.12.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
28.07.2017Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
30.06.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.12.2016Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
13.10.2016Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
25.07.2017Power Integrations HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.06.2009Power Integrations holdNeedham & Company, LLC
01.08.2006Update Power Integrations Inc.: HoldCitigroup
14.01.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: Equal-WeightStephens Inc.
22.07.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: SellSmith Barney Citigroup
15.06.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: SellJanney Montgomery Scott
14.06.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: SellAmTech Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Power Integrations Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Tradingfehler vermeiden

Dr. Schriek ist ein gefragter Trading-Coach. Im Webinar am Donnerstag erklärt er Ihnen, wie Sie beim Trading kühlen Kopf bewahren und Ihre Erfolgschancen erhöhen. Hier anmelden - selbstverständlich kostenlos!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Power Integrations News

19.08.191-800-Flowers.com. Macy???s. Power Integrations. NeoPhotonics and Taiwan Semiconductor highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
21.08.19Here's Why Power Integrations (POWI) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Weitere Power Integrations News
Werbung

Inside

Die 72er-Regel: Rechnen Sie aus, wann sich Ihre Investition verdoppelt.
SOCIETE GENERALE: Palladium: Chance von 77,5 Prozent p.a.
Aktienanlage mit Börsenampel - das Navi fürs Depot
Diese Woche startet die IAA  Wie ist es aus technischer Sicht um die Autobauer bestellt?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Widerstand
Ist AT&T stark unterbewertet?
Vontobel: Tauchen Sie ein in die Kryptowelt und entdecken Sie Ripple
Continental  Strikte Kostendisziplin
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Power Integrations-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Power Integrations Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Karlsruhe straft die Gebühren-Gier von Banken ab
Hier ist der Westen gegenüber dem Osten im Nachteil
Klimaschutz wird zur Milliardenfalle für Generationen
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Man hat den Eindruck, dass sie der Zeit hinterherhinken

News von

Wirecard-Aktie: Schlechte Nachrichten - Alibaba setzt auf Konkurrent Adyen
Nel-Asa-Aktie vor Kaufsignal: So viel Potenzial steckt wirklich in den Kursen
Siemens-Aktie: Das gab es noch nie - der Konzern stellt historischen Rekord auf
DAX schwächer: Nahender EZB-Entscheid macht Dax-Anleger vorsichtig - EDF-Aktien fallen
DAX im Plus: Hoffnung auf billiges Notenbankgeld stützt Europas Börsen - Air France-KLM-Aktie stürzt ab

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- Apple stellt neue iPhones vor -- Gewinnwarnung: Deutsche Bank dämpft Ertragshoffnungen -- Wirecard, Apple Keynote, US-Pharmawerte, BMW im Fokus

Cum-Ex-Skandal: Razzia bei Commerzbank. Investiert Volkswagen in Tesla? VW-Großaktionär facht Spekulationen neu an. Größter Aktionär Softbank will angeblich Verschiebung des WeWork-Börsengangs. PayPal baut Geschäft mit Ratenzahlungen aus. PSA-Chef Tavares erteilt Allianz mit Fiat Chrysler Absage.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:13 Uhr
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- Apple stellt neue iPhones vor -- Gewinnwarnung: Deutsche Bank dämpft Ertragshoffnungen -- Wirecard, Apple Keynote, US-Pharmawerte, BMW im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:31 Uhr
Hunger nach Fast-Food-Aktien gestillt - Kursrutsch bei Wendy's, McDonald's & Co. unter Druck
Aktie im Fokus
22:28 Uhr
Naspers-Tochter Prosus ist zum Börsenstart in Amsterdam 95 Milliarden Euro wert
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BASFBASF11
EVOTEC SE566480
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
thyssenkrupp AG750000