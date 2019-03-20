AvoDerm® Natural Pet Foods, Nylabone® and Pets Add Life® Champion the Bond Between People and Pets with 15th Season of Bark at the Park

Central Garden & Pet brands, AvoDerm®
Natural Pet Foods and
Nylabone®
and the APPAs Pets Add Life®
campaign
return
to the field in 2019 with Bark at the Park. This is the 15th
season that Centrals brands have partnered with Major League Baseball®
teams to bring these family friendly events to thousands of fans. More
than 35,000 dogs and their families have attended Bark at the Park
events since 2005. This years schedule includes games featuring the New
York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, Oakland
Athletics, Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers. Fans can purchase
tickets for themselves and their dogs, join in a pre-game parade around
the field and participate in pet-friendly activities and free product
sampling before enjoying the game. The program includes fundraising for
pet welfare programs and direct engagement with fans at ballparks across
the country.
"The relationship people have with their pets is very special, said Jim
Heim, President of Business Development for Central Garden & Pet. "As a
company, we are committed not only to producing the highest quality pet
products, but also to promoting ways for people and their pets to share
in unique experiences and create lasting memories.
The American Pet Products Association (APPA) has been a key supporter of
Bark at the Park since 2015 and uses the program to promote its Pets Add
Life
campaign which highlights the joys and benefits of pet
ownership. Fans attending the games are encouraged to share photos of
their dogs, sporting their teams colors, on social media.
"The Pets Add Life campaign shares the joys and benefits pets bring to
our lives and theres nothing more enjoyable than watching a game of
baseball with your best pal by your side, said Bob Vetere, APPA
President and CEO. "Were excited to be a part of another season of Bark
at the Park and look forward to seeing hundreds of smiling fans and
wagging tails at participating games across the country.
Hall of Fame manager and Vice President/Special Assistant with the
Boston Red Sox, Tony La Russa, is the tours official ambassador and
will help promote Bark at the Park with a public service announcement
highlighting the programs contribution to pet welfare. La Russa is the
co-founder and Chairman of the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) that
receives donations from Central Garden & Pet and the teams to support
ARFs many initiatives including ARFs Pets and Vets program, which
provides dogs and trains them to be psychiatric service animals for
military veterans in need.
"Bark at the Park is not just a wonderful family event, its a real game
changer. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit ARFs Pets and Vets program,
which transforms rescue dogs into skilled service animals for military
veterans with PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, anxiety, severe depression
and more, said La Russa. "ARF is honored to partner with AvoDerm,
Nylabone and the APPA and we are grateful for their support in our
mission of saving both ends of the leash®.
The first Bark at the Park will take place at Globe Life Park in
Arlington, TX on Saturday, May 4th when the Texas Rangers host the
Toronto Blue Jays and an estimated 600 dogs and their families. Tickets
are expected to sell out quickly for all the Bark at the Park games and
can be purchased through the teams official web sites.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) is a leading
innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label
products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to
new product innovation, our products are sold to specialty independent
and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include:
Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON®, and THE REBELS®;
wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON®; weed and insect
control and the brands AMDRO®, SEVIN®, and OVER-N-OUT®;
fertilizer and the brands PENNINGTON® and IRONITE®;
live plants from BELL NURSERY; and decorative outdoor patio products
under the PENNINGTON® brand. We also provide a host of other
regional and application-specific garden brands and supplies.
Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands
ADAMS, COMFORT ZONE®, FARNAM®, HORSE
HEALTH and VITAFLEX®; aquatics and reptile and
the brands AQUEON®, CORALIFE®, SEGREST
and ZILLA®; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE®,
Forti-Diet® and CRITTER TRAIL®; and dog & cat and
the brands TFH, NYLABONE®, FOUR PAWS®,
IMS®, CADET®, DMC, K&H Pet Products,
PINNACLE® and AVODERM®. We also provide a host of
other application-specific pet brands and supplies. Central Garden & Pet
Company is based in Walnut Creek, California, and has approximately
5,400 employees, primarily in North America. For additional information
on Central Garden & Pet Company, including access to the Company's SEC
filings, please visit the Companys website at www.central.com.
About Nylabone® Products
Nylabone® Products is a respected producer of premium pet products, and
the leader in safe, healthy chewing for over 50 years®.
Nylabone is a division of T.F.H. Publications, Inc., the worlds most
distinguished publisher of high-quality care and training books for
pets, and a founding member of the American Pet Products Manufacturing
Association (APPMA). Nylabone is recognized for its excellence, quality,
innovation and leadership in todays pet industry. Its patented and
patent-pending products are frequently industry award-winners.
T.F.H./Nylabone is a subsidiary of Central Garden & Pet Company. For
more information, visit www.nylabone.com.
About AvoDerm® Natural Pet Food
Good health shows and it starts with the optimum nutrition of AvoDerm
Natural dog and cat food recipes. Made with premium quality proteins and
omega rich avocados, AvoDerm uses no fillers or animal by product meals
and is manufactured in our own facility in Irwindale, California.
Natural avocados are a rich source of the vitamins, fatty acids, and
antioxidants that pets need for balanced nutrition, along with a healthy
skin and coat. What our recipes do on the inside, shows on the outside.
For more information, visit www.avodermnatural.com.
About ARF
ARFs core mission is the rescue of dogs and cats who have run out of
time at public shelters, giving them a chance at life until a new home
can be found. ARF couples this mission with innovative programs
strengthening the human-animal bond for children, seniors, veterans, and
people in disadvantaged circumstances. Through ARF, people experience
the unconditional love and acceptance of dogs and cats to fulfill a
mission of "People Rescuing Animals... Animals Rescuing People
®
Visit www.arflife.org
for more information.
About Pets Add Life
APPAs Pets Add Life (PAL) program was started in 2005 as a public
service announcement effort and has since grown into a highly impactful
social media campaign garnering millions of followers and impressions
and has become one of the leading voices for promoting the joys and
benefits of responsible pet ownership. Through YouTube, Facebook and Instagram,
active and engaged PAL fans and followers are able to help spread the
message to their peers. Visit PetsAddLife.org for
more information.
