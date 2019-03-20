AvoDerm® Natural Pet Foods, Nylabone® and Pets Add Life® Champion the Bond Between People and Pets with 15th Season of Bark at the Park

Central Garden & Pet brands, AvoDerm® Natural Pet Foods and Nylabone® and the APPAs Pets Add Life® campaign return to the field in 2019 with Bark at the Park. This is the 15th season that Centrals brands have partnered with Major League Baseball® teams to bring these family friendly events to thousands of fans. More than 35,000 dogs and their families have attended Bark at the Park events since 2005. This years schedule includes games featuring the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, Oakland Athletics, Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers. Fans can purchase tickets for themselves and their dogs, join in a pre-game parade around the field and participate in pet-friendly activities and free product sampling before enjoying the game. The program includes fundraising for pet welfare programs and direct engagement with fans at ballparks across the country.

"The relationship people have with their pets is very special, said Jim Heim, President of Business Development for Central Garden & Pet. "As a company, we are committed not only to producing the highest quality pet products, but also to promoting ways for people and their pets to share in unique experiences and create lasting memories.

The American Pet Products Association (APPA) has been a key supporter of Bark at the Park since 2015 and uses the program to promote its Pets Add Life campaign which highlights the joys and benefits of pet ownership. Fans attending the games are encouraged to share photos of their dogs, sporting their teams colors, on social media.

"The Pets Add Life campaign shares the joys and benefits pets bring to our lives and theres nothing more enjoyable than watching a game of baseball with your best pal by your side, said Bob Vetere, APPA President and CEO. "Were excited to be a part of another season of Bark at the Park and look forward to seeing hundreds of smiling fans and wagging tails at participating games across the country.

Hall of Fame manager and Vice President/Special Assistant with the Boston Red Sox, Tony La Russa, is the tours official ambassador and will help promote Bark at the Park with a public service announcement highlighting the programs contribution to pet welfare. La Russa is the co-founder and Chairman of the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) that receives donations from Central Garden & Pet and the teams to support ARFs many initiatives including ARFs Pets and Vets program, which provides dogs and trains them to be psychiatric service animals for military veterans in need.

"Bark at the Park is not just a wonderful family event, its a real game changer. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit ARFs Pets and Vets program, which transforms rescue dogs into skilled service animals for military veterans with PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, anxiety, severe depression and more, said La Russa. "ARF is honored to partner with AvoDerm, Nylabone and the APPA and we are grateful for their support in our mission of saving both ends of the leash®.

The first Bark at the Park will take place at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX on Saturday, May 4th when the Texas Rangers host the Toronto Blue Jays and an estimated 600 dogs and their families. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly for all the Bark at the Park games and can be purchased through the teams official web sites.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) is a leading innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, our products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON®, and THE REBELS®; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON®; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO®, SEVIN®, and OVER-N-OUT®; fertilizer and the brands PENNINGTON® and IRONITE®; live plants from BELL NURSERY; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON® brand. We also provide a host of other regional and application-specific garden brands and supplies. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS, COMFORT ZONE®, FARNAM®, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX®; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON®, CORALIFE®, SEGREST and ZILLA®; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE®, Forti-Diet® and CRITTER TRAIL®; and dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE®, FOUR PAWS®, IMS®, CADET®, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE® and AVODERM®. We also provide a host of other application-specific pet brands and supplies. Central Garden & Pet Company is based in Walnut Creek, California, and has approximately 5,400 employees, primarily in North America. For additional information on Central Garden & Pet Company, including access to the Company's SEC filings, please visit the Companys website at www.central.com.

About Nylabone® Products

Nylabone® Products is a respected producer of premium pet products, and the leader in safe, healthy chewing for over 50 years®. Nylabone is a division of T.F.H. Publications, Inc., the worlds most distinguished publisher of high-quality care and training books for pets, and a founding member of the American Pet Products Manufacturing Association (APPMA). Nylabone is recognized for its excellence, quality, innovation and leadership in todays pet industry. Its patented and patent-pending products are frequently industry award-winners. T.F.H./Nylabone is a subsidiary of Central Garden & Pet Company. For more information, visit www.nylabone.com.

About AvoDerm® Natural Pet Food

Good health shows and it starts with the optimum nutrition of AvoDerm Natural dog and cat food recipes. Made with premium quality proteins and omega rich avocados, AvoDerm uses no fillers or animal by product meals and is manufactured in our own facility in Irwindale, California. Natural avocados are a rich source of the vitamins, fatty acids, and antioxidants that pets need for balanced nutrition, along with a healthy skin and coat. What our recipes do on the inside, shows on the outside. For more information, visit www.avodermnatural.com.

About ARF

ARFs core mission is the rescue of dogs and cats who have run out of time at public shelters, giving them a chance at life until a new home can be found. ARF couples this mission with innovative programs strengthening the human-animal bond for children, seniors, veterans, and people in disadvantaged circumstances. Through ARF, people experience the unconditional love and acceptance of dogs and cats to fulfill a mission of "People Rescuing Animals... Animals Rescuing People ® Visit www.arflife.org for more information.

About Pets Add Life

APPAs Pets Add Life (PAL) program was started in 2005 as a public service announcement effort and has since grown into a highly impactful social media campaign garnering millions of followers and impressions and has become one of the leading voices for promoting the joys and benefits of responsible pet ownership. Through YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, active and engaged PAL fans and followers are able to help spread the message to their peers. Visit PetsAddLife.org for more information.

