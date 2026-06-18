Avolta enters into an agreement with DFS to acquire its operations in Okinawa, entering the Japanese travel retail market
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Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
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Avolta AG (AVOL:SIX) announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of DFS Okinawa. The transaction will mark Avolta’s entry into one of Asia’s most dynamic travel retail markets, providing immediate scale in Japan and further strengthening its presence in Asia Pacific.
DFS Okinawa, part of DFS, majority-owned by LVMH and with a minority stake held by the Miller family, operates airport and downtown retail locations across Naha Airport’s international and domestic terminals and Naha’s Okinawa Downtown Galleria, including long-term contracts with an average length of more than ten years.
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End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2351484
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2351484 23.06.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Avolta (ex Dufry)
Analysen zu Avolta (ex Dufry)
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|20.03.2013
|Dufry kaufen
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.03.2013
|Dufry kaufen
|UBS AG
|04.02.2013
|Dufry kaufen
|Vontobel Research
|25.01.2013
|Dufry kaufen
|Vontobel Research
|16.01.2013
|Dufry kaufen
|Vontobel Research
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|20.03.2013
|Dufry kaufen
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.03.2013
|Dufry kaufen
|UBS AG
|04.02.2013
|Dufry kaufen
|Vontobel Research
|25.01.2013
|Dufry kaufen
|Vontobel Research
|16.01.2013
|Dufry kaufen
|Vontobel Research
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|16.11.2012
|Dufry neutral
|Sarasin Research
|06.11.2012
|Dufry neutral
|UBS AG
|05.11.2012
|Dufry neutral
|Sarasin Research
|10.10.2012
|Dufry neutral
|Sarasin Research
|24.09.2012
|Dufry neutral
|Sarasin Research
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|16.11.2012
|Dufry underperform
|Cheuvreux SA
|06.11.2012
|Dufry underperform
|Cheuvreux SA
|31.10.2012
|Dufry underperform
|Cheuvreux SA
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