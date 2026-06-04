Avolta AG / Key word(s): Contract

Avolta secures eight-year travel retail extension at Phoenix Airport



09.06.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST



Wer­bung Wer­bung Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has secured an eight-year extension for its travel retail operations at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). The agreement covers over 1,400m2 in Terminal 4, the airport’s busiest terminal. The extension covers travel convenience, specialty retail and duty-free, with Avolta continuing as Phoenix Sky Harbor’s exclusive duty-free retailer. The offer is designed to serve both domestic and international travelers through a mix of travel essentials, local concepts and global brands.



Avolta’s duty-free assortment is tailored to the airport’s key international routes, including tequila selections for Mexico-bound passengers, premium bourbons for travelers to Canada and prestige skincare for passengers flying to major East Asian destinations. Across Terminal 4, Avolta brings a stronger sense of place through concepts that reflect Phoenix, Arizona and the surrounding Valley communities.



Under the extended agreement, Avolta will redevelop three existing stores from 2029, introducing refreshed concepts to further strengthen the terminal’s retail offer.



“We are proud to extend our partnership with the City of Phoenix,” said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta. “Our continued investment in Sky Harbor reflects our confidence in Phoenix’s future as both a destination and a hub and demonstrates our commitment to enriching its vibrant airport environment.”



“As international travel continues to grow at America’s Friendliest Airport®, it is essential we offer our travelers a retail experience that reflects both quality and a global experience,” said Assistant Aviation Director and Chief Revenue Officer Roxann Favors. “Avolta’s commitment to innovation, premium brand offerings, and traveler-focused service aligns with our mission to enhance the guest experience.”’ For further information:



CONTACT

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens Global Head

Investor Relations Director Corporate

Communications Phone : +44 7543 800 405 Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28 rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net

Wer­bung Wer­bung End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News