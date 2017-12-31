Award-Winning Health System Selects CynergisTek's Managed Print Services

CynergisTek,
Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity and
information management, today announced that an award-winning health
system in the Northwest has selected its Managed
Print Services (MPS) program. Under the terms of the multi-million
dollar, five-year agreement, CynergisTek will evaluate the
organizations current print program and provide the healthcare system
with a customized strategy to optimize its print environment, reduce
costs, and enhance overall security while also alleviating constraints
on internal resources.
The health system turned to CynergisTek as it needed to partner with an
expert that could optimize and secure its print environment after
implementing a new electronic health record (EHR) system. CynergisTek
will help the organization systematically transform its fleet of print
devices to meet its future print and security needs, as well as provide
on-site service management.
"This forward-thinking health system realized that it was time to
redesign their print ecosystem, especially after implementing a new
EHR, said Sean Hughes, Executive Vice President of Managed Print
Services of CynergisTek. "Despite the prevalence of EHRs and other
electronic health information systems, the industry saw an increase in
the number of print devices (including copiers, printers, fax machines,
etc.) utilized by provider organizations last year. Right-sizing their
fleet by aligning the number of devices will both reduce costs and
decrease the threat landscape.
CynergisTeks MPS program provides a partner that is
manufacturer-neutral and addresses all devices to include thermal
printers and facsimiles. This approach allows for the most comprehensive
and best pricing, customer service, and technology, and is designed to
be easily customized to address the complex environment that exists in
healthcare. This solution also incorporates several security components
as well as CynergisTeks award-winning cybersecurity
advisory services.
"Healthcare has the mandate to be more cost-efficient, and security
solutions need to be more than just about cost avoidance, said Mac
McMillan, CEO of CynergisTek. "Solutions need to also save dollars. As
we both prepare to tackle this head on, we are realizing the increased
demand for our integrated information management services. This holistic
approach to understand print and digital assets in order to make
improvements that will drive operational efficiencies and better address
another endpoint security issue does just that. It combines cost savings
with cost avoidance.
About CynergisTek, Inc.
CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity and information management
consulting firm dedicated to serving the healthcare industry.
CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help
organizations achieve privacy, security, compliance, and document output
management goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to
hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and
educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry
associations. The company has been named in numerous research reports as
one of the top firms that provider organizations turn to for privacy and
security, and won the 2017 Best in KLAS award for Cyber Security
Advisory Services.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the
business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology such as "believes, "expects,
"anticipates, "may or similar expressions. Such forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including
uncertainties relating to product/services development, long and
uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or
other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance,
future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the
ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment,
parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other
factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from
those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.
Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in
greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov.
CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such
obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
