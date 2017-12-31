03.04.2018 20:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Award-Winning Health System Selects CynergisTek's Managed Print Services

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity and information management, today announced that an award-winning health system in the Northwest has selected its Managed Print Services (MPS) program. Under the terms of the multi-million dollar, five-year agreement, CynergisTek will evaluate the organizations current print program and provide the healthcare system with a customized strategy to optimize its print environment, reduce costs, and enhance overall security while also alleviating constraints on internal resources.

The health system turned to CynergisTek as it needed to partner with an expert that could optimize and secure its print environment after implementing a new electronic health record (EHR) system. CynergisTek will help the organization systematically transform its fleet of print devices to meet its future print and security needs, as well as provide on-site service management.

"This forward-thinking health system realized that it was time to redesign their print ecosystem, especially after implementing a new EHR, said Sean Hughes, Executive Vice President of Managed Print Services of CynergisTek. "Despite the prevalence of EHRs and other electronic health information systems, the industry saw an increase in the number of print devices (including copiers, printers, fax machines, etc.) utilized by provider organizations last year. Right-sizing their fleet by aligning the number of devices will both reduce costs and decrease the threat landscape.

CynergisTeks MPS program provides a partner that is manufacturer-neutral and addresses all devices to include thermal printers and facsimiles. This approach allows for the most comprehensive and best pricing, customer service, and technology, and is designed to be easily customized to address the complex environment that exists in healthcare. This solution also incorporates several security components as well as CynergisTeks award-winning cybersecurity advisory services.

"Healthcare has the mandate to be more cost-efficient, and security solutions need to be more than just about cost avoidance, said Mac McMillan, CEO of CynergisTek. "Solutions need to also save dollars. As we both prepare to tackle this head on, we are realizing the increased demand for our integrated information management services. This holistic approach to understand print and digital assets in order to make improvements that will drive operational efficiencies and better address another endpoint security issue does just that. It combines cost savings with cost avoidance.

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity and information management consulting firm dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, compliance, and document output management goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been named in numerous research reports as one of the top firms that provider organizations turn to for privacy and security, and won the 2017 Best in KLAS award for Cyber Security Advisory Services.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes, "expects, "anticipates, "may or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/services development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Auxilio Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Auxilio News
RSS Feed
Auxilio zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Auxilio Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Auxilio News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Auxilio News
Anzeige

Inside

Häufig gestellte Fragen zu Robo-Advice
Vontobel: Der größte Generikahersteller TEVA macht einen Jahresverlust, Buffet steigt ein
Gold kommt mit Schwung aus der Osterpause
UBS: Infineon Technologies AG - Wichtige Unterstützung bis jetzt erfolgreich verteidigt
SOCIETE GENERALE: Euro/US-Dollar  Chance von 31 Prozent
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Bilanzsaison in Deutschland geht dem Ende entgegen
DZ BANK  DAX: Zyklentechnische Risiken nehmen zu
ING Markets: DAX - Erholung schon wieder vorbei?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Auxilio-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Auxilio Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Es ist durchaus Fantasie in dieser Aktie Spotify
Um 17.09 Uhr besiegte mich die Dummheit von Amazon und Hermes
So wehren Sie sich gegen Baulärm in der Nachbarschaft
Wohnungsbesichtigung auf dem Holodeck
Das ändert sich im April für die Verbraucher

News von

Deutsche Bank-Aktie versus Commerzbank: Auf welches Papier Anleger setzen sollten
Holper-Börse: Bei diesen sechs Aktien winken jetzt Einstiegskurse
Der große Check: Die besten Aktien aus dem TecDax
Max Otte: Jede Hausse hat ein Ende
Porsche-Aktie, Hermle und Co.: Die besten Papiere aus der zweiten und dritten Reihe

News von

Deutsche Bank: Das Dilemma um John Cryan braut sich seit der Finanzkrise zusammen, sagt ihr Ex-Chefökonom
Das neue iPad von Apple zeigt, wie weit weg das Unternehmen mittlerweile von jungen Menschen ist
Trump kann den Nordkorea-Konflikt lösen - doch sein österlicher Twittersturm lässt Schlimmes befürchten
Personalchefin erklärt, wie Sie sich für einen Job bewerben, der über Ihrer Qualifikation liegt
Darum könnte der Datenskandal Facebook schon bald wirtschaftlich ruinieren

Heute im Fokus

DAX verteidigt 12.000-Punkte-Marke knapp -- Dow in Grün -- Spotify-Aktie feiert Börsendebut - Erstkurs bei 165,90 US-Dollar -- Tesla verfehlt Produktionsziel für Model 3 -- Facebook, BVB im Fokus

Frühjahrsaufschwung am US-Automarkt - VW mit kräftigem Absatzplus. US-Milliardär Singer steigt bei Autobauern Hyundai und Kia ein. Peking: Strafzölle gegen USA. Japanischer Broker will Kryptobörse Coincheck kaufen. Deutscher Einzelhandelsumsatz sinkt im Februar unerwartet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hier arbeiten die glücklichsten Mitarbeiter
Welches Bundesland macht das Rennen?
KW 13: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 13: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der katalanische Separatistenführer Puigdemont ist in Deutschland festgenommen worden. Sollte er an Spanien ausgeliefert werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:15 Uhr
DAX verteidigt 12.000-Punkte-Marke knapp -- Dow in Grün -- Spotify-Aktie feiert Börsendebut - Erstkurs bei 165,90 US-Dollar -- Tesla verfehlt Produktionsziel für Model 3 -- Facebook, BVB im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
20:04 Uhr
Spotify-Aktie feiert fulminantes Börsendebut - Erstkurs bei 165,90 US-Dollar
Standardwerte
19:59 Uhr
Frühjahrsaufschwung am US-Automarkt - VW mit kräftigem Absatzplus
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SpotifyA2JEGN
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
E.ON SEENAG99
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
EVOTEC AG566480
AlibabaA117ME
Allianz840400