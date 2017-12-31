AXA Equitable Life Names Aaron Sarfatti Chief Risk Officer

AXA
Equitable Life, a unit of AXA
Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH),
a leading financial services company, today announced the promotion of
Aaron Sarfatti to Chief Risk Officer, effective October 1, 2018. He
succeeds Jurgen Schwering, who after four years as Chief Risk Officer of
AXA Equitable Life, has announced his intention to pursue new
opportunities in his native country of Germany.
Sarfatti will assume responsibility for the companys enterprise risk
management function reporting to AXA Equitable Holdings President and
Chief Executive Officer Mark Pearson. He previously served as Managing
Director and Head of Strategy for the companys Life, Retirement and
Wealth Management businesses.
"Aarons deep industry experience and proven commitment to risk
discipline make him the ideal choice for this position, said Mark
Pearson. "Since joining AXA Equitable Life, Aaron has made a number of
strong contributions across our businesses, and I am confident in his
ability to lead this important function. We remain committed to a
disciplined risk management strategy and understand its vital importance
in driving our ability to grow our business, optimize capital and return
value for shareholders.
Sarfatti has more than 15 years of experience working in financial
services, life insurance, asset management and retail banking. Prior to
joining AXA Equitable Life, he served as a partner with global
management consulting firm, Oliver Wyman, in its North American
Insurance Practice. This included a four-year role as head of the firms
New York office.
Sarfatti received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree in
Computer Science from Princeton University, where he also received
Certificates of proficiency in Finance and Public and International
Affairs. He is a credentialed actuary.
