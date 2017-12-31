finanzen.net
18.09.2018 20:03
AXA Equitable Life Names Aaron Sarfatti Chief Risk Officer

AXA Equitable Life, a unit of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), a leading financial services company, today announced the promotion of Aaron Sarfatti to Chief Risk Officer, effective October 1, 2018. He succeeds Jurgen Schwering, who after four years as Chief Risk Officer of AXA Equitable Life, has announced his intention to pursue new opportunities in his native country of Germany.

Sarfatti will assume responsibility for the companys enterprise risk management function reporting to AXA Equitable Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Pearson. He previously served as Managing Director and Head of Strategy for the companys Life, Retirement and Wealth Management businesses.

"Aarons deep industry experience and proven commitment to risk discipline make him the ideal choice for this position, said Mark Pearson. "Since joining AXA Equitable Life, Aaron has made a number of strong contributions across our businesses, and I am confident in his ability to lead this important function. We remain committed to a disciplined risk management strategy and understand its vital importance in driving our ability to grow our business, optimize capital and return value for shareholders.

Sarfatti has more than 15 years of experience working in financial services, life insurance, asset management and retail banking. Prior to joining AXA Equitable Life, he served as a partner with global management consulting firm, Oliver Wyman, in its North American Insurance Practice. This included a four-year role as head of the firms New York office.

Sarfatti received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree in Computer Science from Princeton University, where he also received Certificates of proficiency in Finance and Public and International Affairs. He is a credentialed actuary.

About AXA Equitable Life

AXA Equitable Life is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH). Since 1859, the AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company (NY, NY) has been one of Americas leading financial services providers with 2.8 million customers nationwide and more than $207 billion of assets under management (as of 6/30/18). Our mission is to help people retire with dignity, protect their families and prepare for their financial futures with confidence. Find AXA Equitable Life on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information, visit www.axa.com.

