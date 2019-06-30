Axcella to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Axcella (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) to pioneer a new approach for treating complex diseases and improving health, today announced that President and CEO Bill Hinshaw will be presenting at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on January 16, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET). This presentation will include a discussion of interim findings from the companys ongoing clinical study of AXA1125 and AXA1957, as well as the companys expected 2020 milestones.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Investors & News section of the companys website, www.axcellahealth.com. A replay will also be available on Axcellas website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Axcellas Ongoing Clinical Studies

Each of the companys ongoing clinical studies are being conducted as non-investigational new drug (IND) application clinical studies under U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations and guidance supporting research with food. These studies evaluate product candidates for safety, tolerability and effects on the normal structures and functions in humans, including in individuals with disease. They are not designed or intended to evaluate a product candidates ability to diagnose, cure, mitigate, treat or prevent a disease. If Axcella decides to further develop a product candidate as a potential therapeutic, as is the case with AXA1665 and AXA1125/1957, subsequent studies will be conducted under an IND.

About Axcella

Axcella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) to pioneer a new approach for treating complex diseases and improving health. The companys product candidates are comprised of EMMs that are engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to simultaneously impact multiple biological pathways. Axcellas pipeline includes lead therapeutic candidates for overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Additional muscle- and blood-related programs are in earlier-stage development. For more information, please visit www.axcellahealth.com.

