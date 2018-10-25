Axway Software: Dynamism of License and Subscription activities in the 3rd quarter of 2018

Regulatory News:
In the third quarter of 2018, Axway (Paris:AXW) (Euronext: AXW.PA)
continued to accelerate its strategic transformation and several
positive signals confirmed the progressive evolution of its business
model towards Subscription offers. To better meet the needs and new
usage patterns of its 11,000 customers worldwide, the Group launched
several key products on its AMPLIFY hybrid integration platform during
the period. This enrichment of the offer portfolio will continue in the
coming semesters.
The efforts made in terms of Research & Development have paved the way
for some pivotal deals, contributing structurally to the evolution of
Axways business mix. For example, the Group was able to sign the first
sales of its AMPLIFY MFT via a Subscription offer and won several
contracts involving AMPLIFY API Management.
These new projects, backed by the resilience of the historical License
model, confirm the consistency and viability of Axway's strategy for
gradually establishing itself as a market leader in hybrid integration
platforms by the end of 2020.
Commenting on the third quarter of 2018, Patrick Donovan, Chief
Executive Officer, said:
"I am very satisfied with Axway's third-quarter performance. By
generating organic growth, we were able to offset some of our
difficulties from the first semester and we are close to a flat revenue
for the Group over the first nine months of the year. The transformation
we are undergoing will require several more semesters and our
Subscription offers must continue to grow, but we are on the right
track. Over the last three months, not only have we signed the License
agreements we needed, but we have also been able to significantly
increase the ACV of new Subscription contracts. Over nine months, the
Signature metric, which corresponds to the amount of License sales plus
3 times the ACV of new Subscription contracts, grew by 16.6% organically
compared with 2017. These first signs of acceleration reflect the
excellent work of our teams in the field, and, while not yet a trend,
are very promising for Axway.
1
Alternative performance measures are defined in the
glossary at the end of this document.
Comments on the 3rd quarter 2018 activity
|
Axway Software: Consolidated revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3rd Quarter 2018 (m)
|
|
Q3 2018
|
|
Q3 2017
Restated
|
|
Q3 2017
Reported
|
|
Total
Growth
|
|
Organic Growth
|
|
Constant Currency
Growth
|
Revenue
|
|
71.6
|
|
70.4
|
|
70.5
|
|
1.5%
|
|
1.6%
|
|
1.6%
In the third quarter of 2018, Axway Software's revenue amounted to 71.6
million, representing organic growth of 1.6%. Growth at constant
currency rates was also 1.6%, while total revenue growth was 1.5%.
Currency fluctuations had a negative impact of 0.1 million on revenue
for the quarter, while the consolidation scope remained unchanged.
Over the first nine months of 2018, Axway's revenue decreased
organically by 0.8% to 206.5 million.
|
Axway Software: Revenue by business line
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3rd Quarter 2018 (m)
|
|
Q3 2018
|
|
Q3 2017
Restated
|
|
Q3 2017
Reported
|
|
Total
Growth
|
|
Organic Growth
|
License
|
|
13.9
|
|
11.8
|
|
12.0
|
|
15.7%
|
|
17.5%
|
Subscription
|
|
10.8
|
|
9.9
|
|
9.8
|
|
9.9%
|
|
9.3%
|
Maintenance
|
|
36.3
|
|
36.3
|
|
36.3
|
|
-0.1%
|
|
-0.1%
|
Services
|
|
10.7
|
|
12.4
|
|
12.4
|
|
-14.1%
|
|
-14.4%
|
Axway Software
|
|
71.6
|
|
70.4
|
|
70.5
|
|
1.5%
|
|
1.6%
In the third quarter of 2018, the License business generated
revenue of 13.9 million, representing organic growth of 17.5% and total
growth of 15.7%. In line with the first half of the year, sales of
AMPLIFY MFT solutions were particularly buoyant during the quarter and
several new AMPLIFY API Management references were recorded. However,
owing to the fourth quarters historically low visibility and a
particularly high basis of comparison for Axway over Q4 2017, the Group
reiterates its forecast: a full-year organic decline of between 3% and
5% for the License activity.
Subscription revenue grew organically by 9.3% in the quarter to
10.8 million. Total growth amounted to 9.9%. The Annual Contract Value
(ACV) of new Subscription deals signed during the quarter was 4.0
million, a more than 80% increase compared with the third quarter of
2017. Strategic adjustments to accelerate the adaptation of Axway's
business model to its customers' new usage patterns continued and made
it possible to sign pivotal deals during the period.
Maintenance revenue amounted to 36.3 million in Q3 2018, stable
organically (-0.1%) compared with the third quarter of 2017.
Over the period, Axway's recurring revenues, based on multi-year
Subscription and Maintenance contracts, represented 66% of Group
revenue, or 47.1 million.
Finally, Services revenue decreased by 14.4% organically over the
quarter to 10.7 million. This decline in business volume, in line with
the trend observed since the beginning of the year, should ease over the
last three months of the year. In the coming quarters, Axway will
continue its focus on the most strategic Services, some of them becoming
managed services around its core offerings. As a result, Services
revenue may not grow during this period.
|
Axway Software: Revenue by geographic area
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3rd Quarter 2018 (m)
|
|
Q3 2018
|
|
Q3 2017
Restated
|
|
Q3 2017
Reported
|
|
Total
Growth
|
|
Organic Growth
|
France
|
|
20.6
|
|
17.3
|
|
17.3
|
|
19.3%
|
|
19.4%
|
Rest of Europe
|
|
14.9
|
|
16.4
|
|
16.4
|
|
-9.3%
|
|
-9.2%
|
Americas
|
|
32.6
|
|
32.6
|
|
32.8
|
|
-0.6%
|
|
0.0%
|
Asia/Pacific
|
|
3.5
|
|
4.2
|
|
4.0
|
|
-13.5%
|
|
-16.8%
|
Axway Software
|
|
71.6
|
|
70.4
|
|
70.5
|
|
1.5%
|
|
1.6%
France generated revenue of 20.6 million in the third quarter
(29% of Group revenue), representing organic growth of 19.4%. This
strong increase is mainly due to the high level of signatures in License
during the quarter as well as signatures of new ACV in the Subscription
business.
The Rest of Europe was down 9.2% organically over the quarter,
with revenues of 14.9 million. The Subscription activity grew strongly
in Germany and the United Kingdom but was unable to offset the decline
in License and Services activities in the region.
The Americas (USA & Latin America) accounted for 46% of Axway's
revenue in Q3 2018. The activity, organically stable, generated revenue
of 32.6 million. Whereas new Subscription ACV signatures grew,
especially on the new AMPLIFY MFT offering, the Services revenue
decreased by approximately 9% over the period.
Finally, in the Asia-Pacific region, revenue amounted to 3.5
million for the quarter, down 16.8% organically. Subscription activity
grew strongly, while License and Services suffered from the slippage of
several contract signatures in October.
Financial position at September 30, 2018
At September 30, 2018, Axway's financial position remained solid with
cash of 34.9 million and bank debt limited to 46.6 million.
Change in the workforce
At September 30, 2018, Axway had 1,802 employees (26% in France and 74%
internationally) compared to 1,780 at June 30, 2018.
2018 Targets & 2020 Outlook
The last three months of the year, historically subject to strong
seasonality, will suffer in 2018 from the particularly high basis of
comparison of the fourth quarter of 2017. The Group expects its revenue
to decline organically by between -3% and 0% over the full year.
In addition, Axway confirms an additional investment dedicated to the
AMPLIFY platform of between 3 and 5 million in 2018.
These factors allow Axway to expect an operating margin rate of between
8% and 11% for 2018.
Finally, Axway reaffirms its ambitions for the end of 2020:
-
Become a market leader in Hybrid Integration Platforms (HIP),
-
Maintain revenue at approximately 300 million ("organically stable
compared with 2017") while transitioning the revenue mix from License
to Subscription,
-
Seize acquisition opportunities that support this strategy.
Financial Calendar
Wednesday, February 20, 2019 (After closing): 2018 Full-Year Results
announcement.
Thursday, February 21, 2019, 5:30 p.m.: 2018 Full-Year Results
presentation Cloud Business Center, Paris.
Glossary Alternative Performance Measures
Restated revenue: Revenue for the prior
year, adjusted for the consolidation scope and exchange rates of the
current year.
Organic growth: Growth in revenue between
the period under review and the prior period, restated for consolidated
scope and exchange rate impacts.
Growth at constant currency rates: Growth
in revenue between the period under review and the prior period restated
for exchange rate impacts.
ACV: Annual Contract Value Average
annual contract value of the Subscription agreement.
TCV: Total Contract Value Full
value of the Subscription agreement including both recurring revenue
over the contract term and one-time payments.
Signature metric: Amount of License sales
plus three times the average annual value (3xACV) of new Subscription
contracts signed over a given period.
Profit on operating activities: Profit from
recurring operations adjusted for the share-based payment expense for
stock options and free shares, as well as the amortization of allocated
intangible assets.
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that may be
subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the Groups growth
and profitability, notably in the event of future acquisitions. The
Group highlights that signatures of license contracts, which often
represent investments for clients, are more significant in the second
half of the year and may therefore have a more or less favorable impact
on full-year performance. In addition, the Group notes that potential
acquisition(s) could also impact this financial data. Furthermore,
activity during the year and/or actual results may differ from those
described in this document as a result of a number of risks and
uncertainties set out in the 2017 Registration Document filed with the
French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers,
AMF) on April 26, 2018 under number D.18-0393. The distribution of this
document in certain countries may be subject to prevailing laws and
regulations. Natural persons present in these countries and in which
this document is disseminated, published or distributed, should obtain
information about such restrictions and comply with them.
About Axway
Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), as a software company, unlocks digital
experiences by connecting individuals, systems, businesses and customer
ecosystems with digital infrastructure solutions. AMPLIFY, Axways
hybrid integration platform, connects data from any device anywhere,
expands collaboration, fuels millions of apps and supplies real-time
analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution,
Axways expertise in API management, secure file exchange and B2B/EDI
integration have solved the toughest data challenges for more than
11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more, visit http://www.investors.axway.com/en
or Axway IR mobile App available on Apple Store & Android.
Annexes
|
Axway Software: Revenue by business line
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YTD - 9 Months 2018 (m)
|
|
9M 2018
|
|
9M 2017
Restated
|
|
9M 2017
Reported
|
|
Total
Growth
|
|
Organic Growth
|
License
|
|
37.6
|
|
35.6
|
|
37.0
|
|
1.6%
|
|
5.7%
|
Subscription
|
|
29.4
|
|
28.1
|
|
27.0
|
|
9.1%
|
|
4.9%
|
Maintenance
|
|
106.2
|
|
106.0
|
|
109.8
|
|
-3.3%
|
|
0.1%
|
Services
|
|
33.3
|
|
38.5
|
|
39.5
|
|
-15.7%
|
|
-13.5%
|
Axway Software
|
|
206.5
|
|
208.1
|
|
213.3
|
|
-3.2%
|
|
-0.8%
|
Axway Software: Revenue by geographic area
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YTD - 9 Months 2018 (m)
|
|
9M 2018
|
|
9M 2017
Restated
|
|
9M 2017
Reported
|
|
Total
Growth
|
|
Organic Growth
|
France
|
|
57.8
|
|
55.9
|
|
55.9
|
|
3.5%
|
|
3.4%
|
Rest of Europe
|
|
47.3
|
|
49.8
|
|
50.1
|
|
-5.6%
|
|
-4.9%
|
Americas
|
|
91.0
|
|
91.1
|
|
95.5
|
|
-4.7%
|
|
0.0%
|
Asia/Pacific
|
|
10.3
|
|
11.4
|
|
11.8
|
|
-12.5%
|
|
-9.1%
|
Axway Software
|
|
206.5
|
|
208.1
|
|
213.3
|
|
-3.2%
|
|
-0.8%
|
Axway Software: Impact on revenue of changes in scope and
exchange rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YTD - 9 Months 2018 (m)
|
|
9M 2018
|
|
9M 2017
|
|
Growth
|
Revenue
|
|
206.5
|
|
213.3
|
|
-3.2%
|
Changes in exchange rates
|
|
|
|
-8.0
|
|
|
Revenue at constant exchange rates
|
|
206.5
|
|
205.3
|
|
0.6%
|
Changes in scope
|
|
|
|
+2.8
|
|
|
Revenue at constant scope and exchange rates
|
|
206.5
|
|
208.1
|
|
-0.8%
|
Axway Software: Changes in exchange rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YTD - 9 Months 2018
For 1
|
|
Average rate
9M 2018
|
|
Average rate
9M 2017
|
|
Change
|
US Dollar
|
|
1.195
|
|
1.113
|
|
- 6.8%
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181025005693/en/