Azul Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire 21 Embraer 195-E2 Aircraft

Azul announces today a letter of intent to acquire 21 Embraer 195-E2
aircraft, increasing its total firm order of E2s to 51. The announcement
was made today at the Farnborough International Airshow held in
England. With deliveries starting in 2019, the new aircraft will be
configured with 136 seats, 15% more than the current version. Combined
with the significant fuel burn improvement of the next generation
aircraft, Azul expects to operate the E-2s at least a 26% lower cost per
seat than the current generation Embraer jets operated by the
airline. In addition to the operating costs savings, the E2s have the
same type rating as the E1s, significantly lowering fleet transition and
pilot training costs.
"We are very happy to increase our order of E2s. Our Embraer fleet has
always been and will continue to be a critical part of our network and
fleet strategy. We are extremely excited by the fleet transformation
path that the airline is on, it is the biggest part of our margin
expansion plan moving forward. With the need to replace all of our
current generation E1 aircraft, 50% of those in the next 5 years, this
order guarantees that Azul will have the newest, most fuel efficient
fleet in the industry, continually driving down unit costs, says John
Rodgerson, CEO of Azul.
As Embraers largest E-195 operator, Azul will benefit from favorable
contractual conditions, including flexibility to adapt to market growth
opportunities.
About Azul
Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by
number of cities served, offers 780 daily flights to 107 destinations.
With an operating fleet of 118 aircraft and more than 10,000
crewmembers, the company has a network of 217 non-stop routes as of June
30, 2018. Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor
Travelers Choice in 2017. The Company was elected best regional carrier
in South America for the eighth consecutive year by Skytrax. Azul also
ranked as most on-time airline in Brazil and most on-time low-cost
carrier in the Americas in 2017 according to OAG's Punctuality League,
the industry's most comprehensive annual ranking of on-time performance.
For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.
