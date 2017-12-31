Azure Power Announces Results for Fiscal Third Quarter 2018

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), a leading independent solar
power producer in India, today announced its consolidated results under
United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP) for the
third quarter ended December 31, 2017.
Third Quarter 2018 Period Ended December 31, 2017 Operating
Highlights:
-
Operating Megawatts were 805 MW, as of December 31, 2017, an increase
of 57% over December 31, 2016.
-
Operating & Committed Megawatts were 1,580 MW, as of December 31,
2017, an increase of 48% over December 31, 2016.
-
Revenue for the quarter was INR 1,739.9 million (US$27.3 million), an
increase of 83% over the quarter ended December 31, 2016.
-
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was INR 1,226.9 million (US$19.2
million), an increase of 76% over the quarter ended December 31, 2016.
Key Operating Metrics
Electricity generation during
the nine months ended December 31, 2017 increased by 438 million kWh, or
105%, to 855 million kWh, compared to the same period in 2016. The
increase in electricity generation was principally a result of
additional capacity operating during the period.
Total revenue during the nine months ended December 31, 2017 was INR
5,441.6 million (US$ 85.3 million), up 90% from INR 2,865.4 million
during the same period in 2016. The increase in revenue was primarily
driven by the commissioning of new projects.
Project cost per megawatt operating consists of costs incurred for one
megawatt of new solar power plant capacity during the reporting period.
The project cost per megawatt operating for the nine months ended
December 31, 2017 increased by INR 8.7 million (US$ 0.14 million) to INR
52.9 million (US$ 0.83 million), as compared to the same period in 2016.
The project cost per megawatt was higher due to the use of higher-cost
domestic modules as required by the Power Purchase Agreement "PPA and
purchased land compared to lower-cost open source modules and leased
land in the corresponding previous period.
As of December 31, 2017, our operating and committed megawatts increased
by 509 MW to 1,580 MW compared to December 31, 2016 as a result of
winning new projects. In addition, we won a 250 MW contract with NTPC
Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN) in October 2017 for which we are seeking
clarity with regards to signing off on the PPA given the recent MNRE
advisory that no tenders will progress under the DCR category for
private developers.
Nominal Contracted Payments
The Companys PPAs
create long-term recurring customer payments. Nominal contracted
payments equal the sum of the estimated payments that the customer is
likely to make, subject to discounts or rebates, over the remaining term
of the PPAs. When calculating nominal contracted payments, the Company
includes those PPAs for projects that are operating or committed.
The following table sets forth, with respect to our PPAs, the aggregate
nominal contracted payments and total estimated energy output as of the
reporting dates. These nominal contracted payments have not been
discounted to arrive at the present value.
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
INR
|
|
INR
|
|
US$
|
|
Nominal contracted payments (in thousands)
|
|
|
|
256,312,193
|
|
321,241,800
|
|
5,032,771
|
|
Total estimated energy output (kilowatt hours in millions)
|
|
|
|
44,745
|
|
70,956
|
|
|
Nominal contracted payments increased from December 31, 2016 to December
31, 2017 as a result of the Company entering into additional PPAs. Over
time, the Company has seen falling benchmark tariffs as reported by
Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, in line with the reduction in
solar module prices.
Portfolio Run-Rate
Portfolio run-rate equals
annualized payments from customers extrapolated based on the operating
and committed capacity as of the reporting dates. In estimating the
portfolio run-rate, the Company multiplies the PPA contract price per
kilowatt hour by the estimated annual energy output for all operating
and committed solar projects as of the reporting date. The estimated
annual energy output of the Companys solar projects is calculated using
power generation simulation software and validated by independent
engineering firms. The main assumption used in the calculation is the
project location, which enables the software to derive the estimated
annual energy output from certain meteorological data, including the
temperature and solar insolation based on the project location.
The following table sets forth, with respect to the Companys PPAs, the
aggregate portfolio run-rate and estimated annual energy output as of
the reporting dates. The portfolio run-rate has not been discounted to
arrive at the present value.
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
INR
|
|
INR
|
|
US$
|
|
Portfolio run-rate (in thousands)
|
|
|
|
11,049,222
|
|
14,007,890
|
|
219,456
|
|
Estimated annual energy output (kilowatt hours in millions)
|
|
|
|
1,932
|
|
2,587
|
|
|
Portfolio run-rate increased by INR 2,958.7 million (US$ 46.4 million)
to INR 14,007.9 million (US$ 219.5 million) as of
December 31, 2017, as compared to December 31, 2016, due to an increase
in operational and committed capacity.
Third Quarter Period ended December 31, 2017 Consolidated Financial
Results:
Operating Revenue
Operating
revenue in the quarter ended December 31, 2017 was INR 1,739.9 million
(US$ 27.3 million), an increase of 83% from INR 948.8 million over the
same period in 2016. The increase in revenue was driven by the
commissioning of new projects.
Cost of Operations
Cost of operations in the quarter
ended December 31, 2017 increased by 90% to INR 158.4 million (US$ 2.5
million) from INR 83.2 million in the same period in 2016. The increase
was primarily due to plant maintenance cost for newly commissioned
projects which was partially offset by the implementation of improved
O&M methods which improved plant productivity. This includes INR 8.7
million (US$ 0.1 million) of non-cash expense, which pertains to the
amortisation of lease expense.
General and Administrative Expenses
General and
administrative expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2017
increased by INR 185.3 million (US$ 2.9 million), to INR 354.5 million
(US$ 5.6 million) compared to the same period in 2016. However, due to a
delay by the government in bundling of thermal power with solar power
production at one of our recently commissioned project, we recorded a
one-time charge of INR 83.6 million (US$ 1.3 million). Our project
contract period was extended by the duration of the delay by the
government.
Depreciation and Amortization Expenses
Depreciation
and amortization expenses during the quarter ended December 31, 2017
increased by INR 224.7 million (US$ 3.5 million), or 90%, to INR 474.9
million (US$ 7.4 million) compared to the same period in 2016. The
principal reason for the increase was capitalization of new projects
during the period from December 31, 2016 to December 31, 2017.
Interest Expense, Net
Net interest expense during
the quarter ended December 31, 2017 increased by INR 639.6 million (US$
10.0 million), or 130%, to INR 1,130.0 million (US$ 17.7 million)
compared to the same period in 2016. Interest expense increased on
account of borrowings for new projects and was partially offset by the
increased interest income on investments during the quarter ended
December 31, 2017.
Gain / Loss on Foreign Currency Exchange
The Indian
rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar by INR 1.3 to US$ 1.00 (2.0%)
during the period from September 30, 2016 to December 31, 2016, while
the Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar by INR 1.5 to US$
1.00 (2.2%) during the period from September 30, 2017 to December 31,
2017. This appreciation during the period from September 30, 2017 to
December 31, 2017 resulted in a foreign exchange gain of INR 90.8
million (US$ 1.4 million), compared to a loss of INR 135.6 million
during the same period in 2016.
Income Tax Expense / Benefit
The income tax benefit
increased during the quarter ended December 31, 2017 by INR 485.6
million (US$ 7.6 million) to INR 150.9 million (US$ 2.4 million),
compared to the same period in 2016. The increase in the income tax
benefit was primarily on account of the commissioning of new projects.
During the current quarter, we recorded non-cash income tax benefit
amounting to INR 150.9 million (US$ 2.4 million) and there was no cash
outflow relating to income taxes during the period.
Net Loss
The net loss for the quarter ended December
31, 2017 was INR 136.1 million (US$ 2.1 million), as compared to a net
loss of INR 514.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, a
decrease in loss of INR 378.1 million (US$ 5.9 million) as compared to
the same period in 2016. This was primarily due to an increase in
revenue during the quarter ended December 31, 2017, compared to December
31, 2016.
Cash Flow and Working Capital
Cash generated from
operating activities for the nine months ended December 31, 2017 of INR
405.5 million (US$ 6.4 million), INR 181.8 million (US$ 2.8 million)
higher than the prior comparable period, primarily due to an increase in
revenue during the current period.
Cash used in investing activities, for the nine months ended December
31, 2017 was INR 15,406.9 million (US$ 241.3 million), compared to INR
14,601.8 million for the prior comparable period. The cash used in
investing activities was higher due to purchases of property plant and
equipment for new projects as compared to the prior comparable period.
Cash generated from financing activities was INR 16,757.0 (US$ 262.5
million) for the nine months ended December 31, 2017, compared to INR
17,182.9 million for the prior comparable period. During the nine months
ended December 31, 2017, the Company raised INR 42,712.0 million (US$
669.2 million) of non-convertible debentures and project debt, including
green bonds.
Liquidity Position
As of December 31, 2017, the
Company had INR 11,740.7 million (US$ 183.9 million) of cash, cash
equivalents and current investments. The Company had undrawn project
debt commitments of INR 3,631.6 million (US$ 56.9 million) as of
December 31, 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA was INR 1,226.9
million (US$ 19.2 million) for the third quarter ended December 31,
2017, compared to INR 696.4 million in the third quarter ended December
31, 2016. The increase was primarily due to the increase in revenue
during the period.
Guidance for Fiscal Year 2018 and 2019
The following
statements are based on current expectations. These statements are
forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. The Uttar
Pradesh 40 MW and Andhra Pradesh 50 MW projects are expected to be
materially complete by fiscal year end 2018. However, the government
provided transmission interconnections are likely to roll over into the
next fiscal year. As a result, we now expect 905 1,000 MWs will be
operational by March 31, 2018. The delays in commissioning of the two
mentioned projects is expected to have a limited impact on revenues for
the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 and, as a result, we reiterate our
revenue guidance for fiscal year 2018 of US$ 118 - 125 million.
With a robust pipeline and strong execution capabilities, we expect to
continue to deliver high growth in the next fiscal year ended March 31,
2019. For the fiscal year March 31, 2019, the Company is guiding to have
1,300 1,400 MWs operational, or a 30-55% year on year increase. In
addition, the company is guiding to revenues of between US$ 143 151
million for fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.
Exchange Rate
This press release contains translations of
certain Indian rupee amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely
for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, the
translation of Indian rupees into U.S. dollars has been made at INR
63.83 to US$ 1.00, which is the noon buying rate in New York City for
cable transfer in non-U.S. currencies as certified for customs purposes
by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on December 31, 2017. The
Company makes no representation that the Indian rupee or U.S. dollar
amounts referred to in this press release could have been converted into
U.S. dollars or Indian rupees, as the case may be, at any particular
rate or at all.
About Azure Power Global Limited
Azure Power is a leading
independent solar power producer in India. Azure Power developed Indias
first private utility scale solar project in 2009 and has been at the
forefront in the sector as a developer, constructor and operator of
utility scale, micro-grid and rooftop solar projects since its inception
in 2008. With its inhouse engineering, procurement and construction
expertise and advanced in-house operations and maintenance capability,
Azure Power manages the entire development and operation process,
providing low-cost solar power solutions to customers throughout India.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains
forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the
Companys future financial and operating guidance, operational and
financial results such as estimates of nominal contracted payments
remaining and portfolio run rate, and the assumptions related to the
calculation of the foregoing metrics. The risks and uncertainties that
could cause the Companys results to differ materially from those
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include: the
availability of additional financing on acceptable terms; changes in the
commercial and retail prices of traditional utility generated
electricity; changes in tariffs at which long term PPAs are entered
into; changes in policies and regulations including net metering and
interconnection limits or caps; the availability of rebates, tax credits
and other incentives; the availability of solar panels and other raw
materials; its limited operating history, particularly as a new public
company; its ability to attract and retain its relationships with third
parties, including its solar partners; our ability to meet the covenants
in its debt facilities; meteorological conditions and such other risks
identified in the registration statements and reports that the Company
has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, from
time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are
based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and the
Company assumes no obligation to update these forward- looking
statements.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA is a
non-GAAP financial measure. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA as a
supplemental measure of its performance. This measurement is not
recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an
alternative to GAAP measures of performance. The presentation of
Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the
Companys future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring
items.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss (income) plus (a) income
tax expense, (b) interest expense, net, (c) depreciation and
amortization, and (d) loss (income) on foreign currency exchange. The
Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating
our operating performance because:
-
securities analysts and other interested parties use such calculations
as a measure of financial performance and debt service capabilities;
and
-
it is used by its management for internal reporting and planning
purposes, including aspects of its consolidated operating budget and
capital expenditures.
Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should
not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the
Companys results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations
include:
-
it does not reflect its cash expenditures or future requirements for
capital expenditures or contractual commitments or foreign exchange
gain/loss;
-
it does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working
capital;
-
it does not reflect significant interest expense or the cash
requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on
its outstanding debt;
-
it does not reflect payments made or future requirements for income
taxes; and
-
although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the
assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced
or paid in the future and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash
requirements for such replacements or payments.
Investors are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons the
Company considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis. For more
information, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP
Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures at the end of this
release.
AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2017
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
(INR)
|
|
(INR)
|
|
(US$)
|
|
|
|
(audited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
5,460,670
|
|
7,575,629
|
|
118,684
|
|
Investments in available for sale securities
|
|
3,296,797
|
|
4,165,110
|
|
65,253
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
3,629,037
|
|
3,855,911
|
|
60,409
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
1,138,605
|
|
1,898,717
|
|
29,746
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
495,937
|
|
848,567
|
|
13,294
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
14,021,046
|
|
18,343,934
|
|
287,386
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
1,383,414
|
|
260,240
|
|
4,077
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
40,942,608
|
|
53,305,939
|
|
835,124
|
|
Software, net
|
|
15,272
|
|
24,962
|
|
391
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
31,429
|
|
425,410
|
|
6,665
|
|
Investments in held-to-maturity securities
|
|
6,631
|
|
6,947
|
|
109
|
|
Other assets
|
|
1,093,565
|
|
760,481
|
|
11,914
|
|
Total assets
|
|
57,493,965
|
|
73,127,913
|
|
1,145,666
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt
|
|
2,460,240
|
|
558,075
|
|
8,743
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
3,618,251
|
|
2,134,626
|
|
33,442
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
1,554,806
|
|
775,471
|
|
12,149
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
232,420
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest payable
|
|
189,309
|
|
862,284
|
|
13,509
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
79,937
|
|
79,758
|
|
1,250
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
484,477
|
|
621,130
|
|
9,731
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
8,619,440
|
|
5,031,344
|
|
78,824
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
31,142,762
|
|
51,791,293
|
|
811,394
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
1,383,691
|
|
1,384,190
|
|
21,686
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
1,078,255
|
|
659,810
|
|
10,337
|
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
|
242,980
|
|
280,469
|
|
4,394
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
109,151
|
|
706,109
|
|
11,062
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
42,576,279
|
|
59,853,215
|
|
937,697
|
|
Redeemable non-controlling interest
|
|
390,827
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity shares (US$ 0.000625 par value; 25,915,956 and 25,985,057
shares issued and
outstanding as of March 31, 2017 and
December 31, 2017)
|
|
1,073
|
|
1,076
|
|
17
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
18,904,151
|
|
19,002,461
|
|
297,704
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(5,723,420)
|
|
(6,738,709)
|
|
(105,573)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
40,326
|
|
(145,674)
|
|
(2,282)
|
|
Total APGL shareholders equity
|
|
13,222,130
|
|
12,119,154
|
|
189,866
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
1,304,729
|
|
1,155,544
|
|
18,103
|
|
Total shareholders equity
|
|
14,526,859
|
|
13,274,698
|
|
207,969
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders equity
|
|
57,493,965
|
|
73,127,913
|
|
1,145,666
|
AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|
|
|
Three months ended December 31,
|
|
Nine months ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
INR
|
|
INR
|
|
US$
|
|
INR
|
|
INR
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Operating revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of power
|
|
948,804
|
|
1,739,850
|
|
27,258
|
|
2,865,408
|
|
5,441,579
|
|
85,251
|
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of operations (exclusive of depreciation
and amortization shown separately below)
|
|
83,160
|
|
158,384
|
|
2,481
|
|
245,046
|
|
476,597
|
|
7,467
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
169,206
|
|
354,542
|
|
5,554
|
|
584,715
|
|
769,224
|
|
12,051
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
250,265
|
|
474,930
|
|
7,441
|
|
732,566
|
|
1,357,667
|
|
21,270
|
|
Total operating cost and expenses
|
|
502,631
|
|
987,856
|
|
15,476
|
|
1,562,327
|
|
2,603,488
|
|
40,788
|
|
Operating income
|
|
446,173
|
|
751,994
|
|
11,782
|
|
1,303,081
|
|
2,838,091
|
|
44,463
|
|
Other expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
490,298
|
|
1,129,929
|
|
17,702
|
|
1,740,686
|
|
4,334,514
|
|
67,907
|
|
Loss / (gain) on foreign currency exchange, net
|
|
135,558
|
|
(90,825)
|
|
(1,423)
|
|
200,090
|
|
(52,566)
|
|
(824)
|
|
Total other expenses
|
|
625,856
|
|
1,039,104
|
|
16,279
|
|
1,940,776
|
|
4,281,948
|
|
67,083
|
|
Loss before income tax
|
|
(179,683)
|
|
(287,110)
|
|
(4,497)
|
|
(637,695)
|
|
(1,443,857)
|
|
(22,620)
|
|
Income tax (expense) / benefit
|
|
(334,614)
|
|
150,948
|
|
2,365
|
|
(247,146)
|
|
274,023
|
|
4,293
|
|
Net loss
|
|
(514,297)
|
|
(136,162)
|
|
(2,132)
|
|
(884,841)
|
|
(1,169,834)
|
|
(18,327)
|
|
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
(24,240)
|
|
(69,761)
|
|
(1,093)
|
|
(25,801)
|
|
(203,916)
|
|
(3,194)
|
|
Net loss attributable to APGL
|
|
(490,057)
|
|
(66,401)
|
|
(1,039)
|
|
(859,040)
|
|
(965,918)
|
|
(15,133)
|
|
Accretion to Mezzanine CCPS
|
|
(32,858)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(227,528)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accretion to redeemable non-controlling interest
|
|
(11,109)
|
|
15,700
|
|
246
|
|
(33,206)
|
|
(6,397)
|
|
(100)
|
|
Net loss attributable to APGL equity
shareholders
|
|
(534,024)
|
|
(50,701)
|
|
(793)
|
|
(1,119,774)
|
|
(972,315)
|
|
(15,233)
|
|
Net loss per share attributable to APGL equity
stockholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
(23)
|
|
(2)
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
(127)
|
|
(37)
|
|
(0.59)
|
|
Shares used in computing basic and diluted per
share amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity shares
|
|
22,798,811
|
|
25,985,057
|
|
|
|
8,811,474
|
|
25,968,240
|
|
|
AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
Three months ended December 31,
|
|
Nine months ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
INR
|
|
INR
|
|
US$
|
|
INR
|
|
INR
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
33,634
|
|
177,720
|
|
2,784
|
|
223,750
|
|
405,543
|
|
6,353
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(9,107,183)
|
|
(10,134,350)
|
|
(158,771)
|
|
(14,601,809)
|
|
(15,406,968)
|
|
(241,375)
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
8,852,986
|
|
1,406,012
|
|
22,027
|
|
17,182,896
|
|
16,756,967
|
|
262,525
|
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP
MEASURES
The table below sets forth a reconciliation of our income from
operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
Three months ended December 31,
|
|
Nine months ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
INR
|
|
INR
|
|
US$
|
|
INR
|
|
INR
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Net Loss
|
|
(514,297)
|
|
(136,162)
|
|
(2,132)
|
|
(884,841)
|
|
(1,169,834)
|
|
(18,327)
|
|
Income tax expense / (benefit)
|
|
334,614
|
|
(150,948)
|
|
(2,365)
|
|
247,146
|
|
(274,023)
|
|
(4,293)
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
490,298
|
|
1,129,929
|
|
17,702
|
|
1,740,686
|
|
4,334,514
|
|
67,907
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
250,265
|
|
474,930
|
|
7,441
|
|
732,566
|
|
1,357,667
|
|
21,270
|
|
(Gain)/loss on foreign currency exchange, net
|
|
135,558
|
|
(90,825)
|
|
(1,423)
|
|
200,090
|
|
(52,566)
|
|
(824)
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
696,438
|
|
1,226,924
|
|
19,223
|
|
2,035,647
|
|
4,195,758
|
|
65,733
|
