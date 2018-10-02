Azure Power Closes Financing Deal of ~US$ 88 million Ahead of Schedule

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE), one of Indias leading independent solar power
producers, announced it closed a financing deal of INR 6 billion (~88
USD million) for its 200 MW solar power plant in Bhadla, Rajasthan ahead
of schedule. The project was won through an auction conducted by Solar
Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a Government of India enterprise and
a company with a AA+ domestic debt rating by ICRA, a Moodys Company.
The solar plant will be set up at Bhadla Solar Park in Rajasthan and is
likely to be commissioned in 2019.
Azure Power has a long history of developing and operating solar power
plants with SECI. In 2015, Azure Power developed a 100 MW solar power
plant outside a solar park in the state of Rajasthan, which was SECIs
first allocation and also the largest solar power project under Indias
National Solar Mission at commissioning. Today, Azure Power stands with
over 1,000 MW portfolio with SECI.
Speaking on this occasion, Inderpreet Wadhwa, Founder, Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer, Azure Power said, "We are pleased to
announce the closing of financing for our 200 MW plant in Bhadla. This
financing is a testament to our strong financing, project development,
engineering and execution capabilities. We are delighted to make this
contribution towards realization of our Honble Prime Ministers
commitment towards clean and green energy, through solar power
generation.
About Azure Power
Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) is a leading independent solar power producer
with a pan-Indian portfolio. With its in-house engineering, procurement
and construction expertise and advanced in-house operations and
maintenance capability, Azure Power provides low-cost and reliable solar
power solutions to customers throughout India. It has developed,
constructed and operated solar projects of varying sizes, from utility
scale, rooftop to mini & micro grids, since its inception in 2008.
Highlights include the construction of Indias first private utility
scale solar PV power plant in 2009 and the implementation of the first
MW scale rooftop project under the smart city initiative in 2013.
