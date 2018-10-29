Azure Power Raises over ~US$ 400 Million Since Fiscal First Quarter

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE), one of Indias leading independent solar power
producers, announced that it has raised over US$ 400 million from equity
and debt financings since June 30, 2018. These include the US$ 185
million raised in its first public follow-on offering on the New York
Stock Exchange that closed in October 10, 2018 and various project debt
financings and short-term debt facilities. Cumulatively, the company
believes that this is the largest amount of financing raised by a solar
power company in India during this period. With these financings, the
Company is well capitalised to deliver its contracted solar pipeline of
over 2 GW which is one of the largest solar project pipelines in the
country and has a weighted average tariff ~17% higher than the lowest
solar bid in the market.
Azure Power | New York Stock Exchange (Photo: Business Wire)
The Companys follow-on offering attracted support from new investors
and also existing investors such as La Caisse de dépôt et placement du
Québec (CDPQ), International Finance Corporation Global Infrastructure
Fund (IFC GIF) and International Finance Corporation (IFC).
Speaking on this occasion, Mr Inderpreet Wadhwa, Founder, Chairman
and Chief Executive Officer, Azure Power said, "The recent
financings were done against a challenging economic backdrop, but at the
same time this is a testament to the quality of assets that we are
developing and the strength of the solar platform that we have built. We
are thankful to all our stakeholders and investors in helping us make
significant contributions towards the realization of our Honble Prime
Ministers commitment towards clean and green energy, through solar
power generation.
Azure Power was founded by Inderpreet Wadhwa in 2008 with a vision of
providing affordable solar power in an efficient, sustainable and
socially responsible manner. Azure Power has rapidly grown to become one
of the largest solar power developers in the India. The company started
its journey over ten years ago by developing Indias first private
utility scale solar plant, a 2 MW plant in Awan Punjab. Over the last
decade, the company has witnessed tremendous growth and now has one of
the largest portfolios in the country of over 3 GWs with an installed
solar capacity of over 1 GW across 23 states in India. Since inception,
Azure Power has raised over $2 billion cumulatively to fund solar
projects in India. The Company is supported by several notable names
such as CDPQ, IFC, Helion Venture Partners, Société de Promotion et de
Participation pour la Coopération Économique (PROPARCO), Deutsche
Investitions-und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH (DEG) and Netherlands
Development Finance Company (FMO).
About Azure Power
Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) is a leading independent solar power producer
with a pan-Indian portfolio of over 3 gigawatts. With its in-house
engineering, procurement and construction expertise and advanced
in-house operations and maintenance capability, Azure Power provides
low-cost and reliable solar power solutions to customers throughout
India. It has developed, constructed and operated solar projects of
varying sizes, from utility scale, rooftop to mini & micro grids, since
its inception in 2008. Highlights include the construction of Indias
first private utility scale solar PV power plant in 2009 and the
implementation of the first MW scale rooftop project under the smart
city initiative in 2013.
For more information, visit: www.azurepower.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The
risks and uncertainties that could cause the Companys results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements include: the availability of additional financing on
acceptable terms; changes in the commercial and retail prices of
traditional utility generated electricity; changes in tariffs at which
long term PPAs are entered into; changes in policies and regulations
including net metering and interconnection limits or caps; the
availability of rebates, tax credits and other incentives; the
availability of solar panels and other raw materials; its limited
operating history, particularly as a new public company; its ability to
attract and retain its relationships with third parties, including its
solar partners; its ability to meet the covenants in its debt
facilities; meteorological conditions and such other risks identified in
the registration statements and reports that the Company has filed with
the SEC from time to time. In the press release, megawatts portfolio
represents the aggregate megawatt capacity of solar power plants
pursuant to PPAs, signed or allotted or where the Company has been
cleared as one of the winning bidders or won reverse auction, but yet to
receive letter of allotment. All forward-looking statements in this
press release are based on information available to us as of the date
hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these
forward-looking statements.
